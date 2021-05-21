newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

This Week In Conversation: Summertime Travel and Reading

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfZ03_0a3isGhb00 Travel-size bottles of hand sanitizers are going to be packed in a lot of luggage this summer. Because with higher temperatures and lower COVID-19 numbers, many are ready to chance a change of scenery.

Road trips and flights are making a big comeback and we talked to travel agents on “In Conversation” to talk about where people are going and how they plan to get there — and stay safe.

And whether you’re taking a good book to the beach or a state park, or cozying up in your favorite reading spot at home, we’ve got you covered on book recommendations, too.

Here are some of the books recommended by our guests, librarians Jenny Lewis and Yalonda JD Green:

Children’s books

“Outside, Inside” by LeUyen Pham

“When the World Turned Upside Down” by K. Ibura

“The Bad Guy” series by Aaron Blabey

Adult books

“The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis

“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris

“The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba” by Chanel Cleeton

“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan

Listen to the show:

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Jenny Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Road Trips#Beautiful People#Cuba Travel#Conversation#Scenery#Books#This Week#Book Recommendations#Librarians Jenny Lewis#Luggage#Home#Vanity#Travel Size Bottles#Dalila
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Cuba
News Break
Travel
Related
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (5/17)

Donation-based | 6-7 p.m. This yoga session is for everyone. You’re encouraged to pay what you can, and afterward, if you want to stay for a pint — feel free. You must register online beforehand to attend. TUESDAY, May 18. Chill BAR Highlands. No cover | 7:30-10 p.m. You haven’t...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

They're back! 17 year cicadas begin to emerge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge in parts of Louisville after spending 17 years below ground. The last time the periodical cicadas appeared in the area was back in 2004. The cicadas were covering many trees and headstones at Cave Hill Cemetery Monday morning. Horticulture...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Louisville this July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Louisville this July in what will be the KFC Yum! Center's first touring event performance with 100% capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Dunham will perform at the Yum! Center as part of his "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" tour July 14, bringing...