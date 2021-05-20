newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City fatal shooting of black man justified: "Officers used deadly force to protect themselves"

Amalia Skelton
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LyDW_0a3gDRqF00
Pexels

Andrew Brown Jr., a black man, was killed last month while police officers were serving a drug-related search in Elizabeth City and undergoing arrest warrants.

On Tuesday a district attorney said that the sheriff’s deputies were justified in fatally shoot him, as Fox News reports.

During a news conference District Attorney Andrew Womble emphasized that the way Brown acted made the deputies believe that deadly force was needed. The black man reportedly ignored the officers’ commands to stop and started driving his car directly at one of the officers before they fired at him.

“Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” he said, as reported by the news outlet.

No charges against the officers

Womble went on to say that there won’t be any criminal charges filed against any of the deputies who were involved in the fatal shooting. The officials were trying to take Brown into custody.

According to Fox News, bodycam video of the confrontation between Brown and the law enforcement officers will not be released either. However, a few portions of the video were played during the news conference.

As stated by the prosecutor, those parts were given out only because playing them would not interfere with a criminal case since charges won’t be pursued. However, any release of the full video would need a judge’s approval.

The victim’s family had access to the video

Authorities have shown the full video to Brown’s family, but a judge has refused to release it to the public pending investigation.

“I find that the facts of this case clearly illustrate the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to put their lives in danger,” the prosecutor concluded.

This shooting incident with tragic consequences sparked multiple protests from demonstrators demanding the public release of body camera footage for the Elizabeth City deadly shooting.

