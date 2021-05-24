newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Man Sentenced to Nearly 40 Years in Federal Prison in Connection With MS-13 Gang Activities

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 55 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZlzY_0a3dIsaQ00

Chief U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, age 23, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 38 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and for using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities.


“The violence perpetrated by Gomez-Jimenez and his fellow MS-13 members was brutal and tragic and is totally unacceptable. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland and our federal, local and state partners are working together to remove these violent gang members and to keeping our communities safe from the deadly threat of MS-13,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “We continue to work with our counterparts here and abroad to bring to justice these transnational gangs. The 38-year sentence for this defendant should serve as a reminder to the community that we will not relent in our pursuit of justice.”


“Gang-related violence and criminal activity present an ongoing challenge for law enforcement everywhere. HSI’s efforts to dismantle gangs are much more effective in areas where partnership with local law enforcement is strongest,” said James Mancuso, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Baltimore field office. “This significant sentence is the result of the hard work and collaboration between federal and local partners to bring members of MS-13 to account.”


According to his plea agreement and other court documents, from about 2015 through 2017, Gomez-Jimenez was a member and associate of the Hempstead clique of MS-13, and participated in a racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug trafficking. Specifically, Gomez-Jimenez admitted that he participated in the murder of a suspected rival gang member, and conspired and attempted to murder two victims in Annapolis. In addition, between January 2016 and February 2017, Gomez-Jimenez and other MS-13 members/associates sold marijuana to raise funds for the gang. The drug proceeds were used for, among other purposes, the purchase of more narcotics, weapons, and to send to MS-13 members and associates in other states and in El Salvador.


As part of the racketeering conspiracy, Gomez-Jimenez admitted that on March 11, 2016, he and other MS-13 members and associates planned and agreed to murder Victim 1, whom the gang suspected of being a rival gang member. Co-conspirator 1 and another MS-13 associate lured Victim 1 to Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Maryland, and once Victim 1 arrived at the park, members of the gang struck Victim-1 in the head with a branch or stick. Gomez-Jimenez, using a knife borrowed from a co-conspirator, along with co-defendants Moises Reyes-Canales, Marlon Cruz-Flores, and other members and associates of MS-13, then stabbed Victim 1 repeatedly, killing him. While Gomez-Jimenez and other members of the gang stabbed Victim 1, Co-conspirator 1 and other MS-13 members/associates stood watch outside of the park to ensure no one entered or left the park, and to watch for police presence, so that the gang could complete the murder of Victim 1. During this time, Co-conspirator 1 communicated by phone and through text messages with Cruz-Flores and Reyes-Canales inside the park, to let them know no one entered the park and they could complete the murder. After Victim 1 was killed, Gomez-Jimenez left the park to stand watch, so that other MS-13 associates could enter the park help bury Victim 1 in a shallow grave inside the park. Law enforcement did not locate Victim 1’s body until August 28, 2017, when it was exhumed by law enforcement.


As detailed in his plea agreement, on October 23, 2016, Gomez-Jimenez along with other members and associates of the MS-13 Hempstead clique in Annapolis, devised a plan to murder Victim 2, an unlicensed taxi driver. Gomez-Jimenez, Reyes-Canales, Cruz-Flores, Manuel Martinez-Aguilar, and other members and associates of MS-13, met at Quiet Waters Park to discuss the plan to murder Victim 2. At the meeting, each member of the conspiracy was assigned a task to complete the murder and dispose of the evidence. The group planned to use machetes, knives, and guns to kill the victim. Cruz-Flores and another Reyes-Canales each had a firearm and all the members of the conspiracy were aware that guns would be used in the murder.


A co-conspirator called Victim 2 using another member’s cell phone to arrange for an unlicensed taxi ride. Victim 2 arrived with another passenger, Victim 3. Cruz-Flores asked Victim 2 to drive to the area of the 700 block of Annapolis Neck Road in Annapolis. When they arrived, Reyes-Canales approached the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victims and Cruz-Flores also produced a gun and pointed it at the victims. Victim 3 attempted to run away and Cruz-Flores shot Victim 3 in the leg, while another MS-13 member repeatedly attacked Victim 3 with a machete. Victim 2 also tried to run. Co-defendant Martinez-Aguilar and another MS-13 member took Victim 2’s vehicle and attempted unsuccessfully to run him over with the car. Co-conspirators chased Victim 2 and Gomez-Jimenez repeatedly stabbed Victim 2 with a knife. The conspirators fled when they heard police sirens. A short time later, police arrested Gomez-Jimenez nearby with Victim 2’s blood on his hands and clothes. A surveillance camera in the area captured Gomez-Jimenez assaulting Victim 2 and the attempt to run over Victim 2 with Victim 2’s vehicle. DNA subsequently confirmed that the blood on Gomez-Jimenez’ hands matched Victim 2’s blood. Both victims were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with life threatening injuries. Both victims survived but have permanent injuries as a result of the attack.


Co-defendants Marlon Cruz-Flores, age 25, Reyes-Canales, age 23, and Manuel Martinez-Aguilar, a/k/a “El Lunatic” and “Zomb,” age 21, all of Annapolis, Maryland, previously pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy and gun charge. Cruz-Flores was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison and Martinez-Aguilar was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison. Sentencing for Reyes-Canales is set for September 17, 2021. Co-defendant David Diaz-Alvarado, age 20, also of Annapolis, pleaded guilty to murder in aid of racketeering in connection with his MS-13 gang activities. A fourth co-defendant, Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, age 23, of Annapolis was convicted on October 31, 2019, of murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering after an 11-day jury trial for the murder of Victim 1. All of the defendants remain detained.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Gang#Gang Violence#Ms 13#Gang Activity#State Prison#Criminal Violence#Hempstead#Office#Ms 13#Man#Gang Related Violence#Drug Trafficking#Dismantle Gangs#Criminal Activity#Robbery#Racketeering#Law Enforcement#U S District Court#Justice#Assaults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Man Arrested, Charged in Connection With Rape of Woman on Ritchie Highway

A 31 year old man from Glen Burnie has been taken into custody in connection with the alleged rape of a woman on Ritchie Highway. On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Traffic Stop in Severn Leads to Recovery of Drugs, Loaded Firearm; Local Man Arrested

While conducting a traffic stop in Severn, Anne Arundel County seized a loaded firearm, drugs and nearly $1,000 in cash. On May 4, 2021 at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a Mitsubishi Outlander in the area of Reece road and Jacobs Road in Severn. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Release Picture of Suspect After Woman is Raped in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police released a photo of the alleged suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases Since March 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 30, 2020. In addition, the state’s 7-day positivity rate has matched its lowest level on record. “From the very beginning of this crisis, we Marylanders truly have been all in this fight together,” […] The post Maryland Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases Since March 2020 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports lowest new daily COVID-19 cases since the end of March 2020; positivity rate ties pandemic-low

Maryland added 212 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily case count since March 30, 2020 — about three weeks after the state recorded its first COVID-19 cases. This time, it comes with 42.5% of Maryland’s population fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials, and masking requirements lifted, except in particular locations and at the discretion of ...
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Homicide: County’s 8th of 2021

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 400 block of Townsend Avenue, Brooklyn Park, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel. The victim, identified as Christopher Lee Lombr, a twenty-nine-year-old male from the 4100 block of Townsend Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Banneker-Douglass Museum Announces Anti-Racism Coalition

Banneker-Douglass Museum has announced the formation of the 2021 Anti -Racism Coalition (ARC). This coalition is made up of expert educators, community leaders, and activists who advise the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture(MCAAHC) on the development of relevant programs, exhibitions, and visitor experiences to promote anti-racism in Maryland. This coalition ensures that the museum leverages programs and exhibitions to amplify and encourage community building and racial equity in all levels of society.
Maryland StateTimes Herald-Record

Pilot flies from Middletown to Maryland to restricted airspace during Biden's visit home

A small aircraft that violated restricted airspace Sunday afternoon while President Joe Biden was in his Greenville home was intercepted by a military jet fighter. The Grumman AA-5 Tiger, whose co-owner lives in the Bronx, was flown from Middletown, New York, to Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday. The small aircraft entered restricted airspace shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman said.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

15 Indicted in Drug, Gun Organization Operating in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad today announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County. The investigation was led by the Anne Arundel Police Department and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office in coordination with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland District Court Employees Banned From Wearing Apparel That Supports Police

Chief Judge John P. Morrissey has issued a memo banning all district court employees from wearing any clothing that would symbolize support for law enforcement. According to the document obtained by Report Annapolis News, the issue of perceived bias was recently brought to the Court’s attention by Maryland Public Defender Paul Dewolfe regarding court personnel wearing masks or other items of clothing with a blue line to signify support for police officers. "Employees of the District Court wearing any clothing item or apparel which promotes or displays a logo, sticker, pin, patch, slogan, or sign which may be perceived as showing bias or favoritism to a particular group of people could undermine the District Court’s mission of fair, efficient, and effective justice for all and call into question the Judiciary’s obligation to remain impartial and unbiased," Judge Morrissey wrote. "Effective immediately, while performing duties of employment and on court property, all District Court employees, bailiffs, commissioners, constables, clerks, staff and judges will cease wearing any mask, clothing or apparel with a blue line through it. "
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Following CDC Guidelines, Hogan Lifts ALL COVID Restrictions, Pittman Agrees

This afternoon, in a last-minute press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that effective on May 15, 2021, the State of Maryland would be following the CDC guidelines and lift the statewide mask mandate. Initially, the Governor was planning to lift it when the State reached 70% of all adults having received one or more doses of a COVID vaccine. Currently, the state is at 65.6%.