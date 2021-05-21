Valencia College in Poinciana To Host Community Resource Fair With Family-Friendly Kid’s Zone to Help Unite Community

Community helping one another. Photo by Nikola Saliba on Unsplash

"One of the marvelous things about community is that it enables us to welcome and help people in a way we couldn't as individuals."- Jean Vanier-

Have you heard about the Poinciana Community Resource Fair yet? Hosted by Valencia College, the resource fair is a unique outdoor event that invites Poinciana community members and offers a chance to engage with various Osceola County services and learn about the program offerings at Valencia. The event will take place on Saturday, May 22. Read on to learn everything you can expect from the event and why you should attend!

About Poinciana Community Resource Fair

The Poinciana Community Resource Fair will occur in the courtyard and multipurpose room of Valencia College Poinciana Campus on May 22, 9 AM and till noon. Valencia College is partnering up with Brandon Arrington, the chairman of the Osceola County Commission to host the event. As part of the event, the Valencia college staff plans to set up advising stations and coaching stations. There will also be several community partner tables and guest speakers attending.

Participants can expect to meet professionals from local government agencies, businesses, and non-profit organizations and get information on local utility assistance, housing assistance, healthcare services, and more. They can also get access to small business resources and learn about local schools.

That’s not all. Community members can expect to engage with a career coach in one-on-one sessions and get advice on resume writing, interviewing, and conducting job searches. There will also be academic advisors attending. Participants can engage with them and learn all about credit and non-credit programs and course offerings at Valencia College. The advisors will also guide you through the application process and answer any questions regarding admissions.

The event is open to the public, and you don’t have to buy a ticket to gain entry. You can also get free raffle tickets to win exciting prizes. The event is family-friendly and will feature a family -friendly kid’s zone where children can participate in various games and activities and win a prize.

Fun Zone Photo by Connor Olson on Unsplash

The event offers a break from the virtual academic sessions that have been consistent throughout the last year. Instead, it invites community members to engage face-to-face with their peers and other individuals. However, in light of the pandemic, the event organizers will require all attendants to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and wear a mask at all times. The organizers have also made other arrangements to ensure social distancing for all locations and offer a safe experience to all those present at the event.

Valencia College Campus Photo Source Valencia College

About Valencia College and Brandon Arrington

Founded in 1967 in Orlando, Valencia College is one of the best community colleges in the United States. Between 2019 and 2020, 76,000 students enrolled in the college. The college established a new campus at Lake Nona in 2012, followed by the Poinciana Campus opening in 2017.

Located in Kissimmee, Lorida, the Poinciana Campus has 12 classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab, an indoor café, and a tutoring center. Students and staff members can also enjoy free WiFi internet access on campus. The college has become a vital part of the local community and has a highly qualified faculty to guide students and help them reach their future aspirations.

Brandon Arrington Chair, Commissioner District 3- Photo Source BOCC Chair, Commissioner District 3- Public Domain

As mentioned earlier, Brandon Arrington, the current chair of the County Commission, has partnered up with Valencia College to arrange the event. He represents District 3 of Osceola County, and you can expect him to attend the Poinciana Community Resource Fair.

Arrington often participates in educational causes, so his support for the Poinciana Community Resource Fair isn't surprising. He recently attended an awards luncheon at Poinciana High School, where he celebrated student accomplishments in the Career and Technical Educational Pathways program. He also provided community betterment funds for the same program to help it overcome financial problems.

If you or someone you know plans to enroll in Valencia college soon, this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the college's programs! You can also meet people working in local government agencies, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Community teamwork makes everyone stronger.

Shall we come together and lift one another with our resources, information, hope, and inspiration?