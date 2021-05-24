newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Arrest Man in Connection With Death of Infant

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 55 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEM9w_0a3WSHjC00

Southwest District Homicide Arrest

On May 15, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the unit block of South Monastery Avenue for an unresponsive baby.

Once at the location, officers located 2 month old Zorii Pitts (B/F) unresponsive.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed and the death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

On May 17, 2021, Investigators arrested 33 year-old Darius Williams for the death of 2 month old Zorii Pitts.

Williams was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st degree murder and 1st & 2nd degree child abuse.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Child Abuse#Homicide Detectives#Police Detectives#Medical Examiner#The Medical Examiner#1st 2nd#Man#Investigators#1st Degree Murder#Medics#Blunt Force Trauma#Unit#South Monastery Avenue#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Wheaton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspect Charged for Armed Robbery of AT&T Store in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have charged Anthony Carlos Thomas, Jr., age 18, of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with armed robbery offenses related to the May 4 armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton. On May 7, Thomas Jr. was arrested by officers from the Laurel Police Department after Thomas Jr. committed a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Man After Recovering Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop in Odenton

Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest after seizing a loaded handgun, drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Odenton. On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2007 GMC Yukon in the area of Annapolis Road and Telegraph road. The officers made contact with the driver of the Yukon and observed a bag of suspected heroin in plain view.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police Investigates Shooting of 6-Year Old Boy on Bens Drive

The Annapolis Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting of a six year old boy on Bens Drive. On May 2nd at approximately 1:57 pm, officers received a call from the Annapolis Fire Department regarding an injured subject at an area hospital. Through investigation, it was learned that the child sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot to his lower extremity inside an apartment onBens Drive.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Daniel Taylor, age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police: Multiple arrests made following weapon and drug seizure in Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the arrest of two people after officers recovered multiple weapons, drugs and cash in Millersville. On May 15, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Acura in the area of Veterans Highway and Brightview Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Taurus 625 9mm handgun, 142 grams of suspected marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, baggies and other paraphernalia.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Teen Remains in Critical Condition Following Shooting in Brooklyn Park

The teenage victim in a recent Brooklyn Park shooting remains in critical condition, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On May 3, 2021 at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded for a shooting at the Shop Express located at 714 Church Street in Brooklyn Park. The 17 year old male victim exited the store and was followed around the corner by two suspects. The victim then came back into the shop with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

More Than 30 Heroin-Fentanyl Pills Found by Police During Traffic Stop in Glen Burnie

More than 30 capsuls containing heroin-fentanyl were seized from vehicle during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. On May 8, 2021 at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers pulled over a Honda sedan in the 7800 block of Parke West Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the driver resulting in the seizure of 18 clear capsules of suspected Heroin/Cocaine/Fentanyl in a clear plastic bag. A search of the passenger revealed 16 clear capsules of suspected Heroin/Cocaine/Fentanyl.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Glen Burnie Man on Weapons Charge in Linthicum

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie man in connection with a weapons violation in the Linthicum area. ﻿On May 7, 2021 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed subject in the area of the 400 block of Camp Meade Road. Officers located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, 12 9mm rounds of ammunition. 44.20 grams of suspected marijuana, $1,355.00 U.S. currency, packaging materials and a scale.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Release Picture of Suspect After Woman is Raped in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police released a photo of the alleged suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Sentenced to Nearly 40 Years in Federal Prison in Connection With MS-13 Gang Activities

Chief U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, age 23, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 38 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and for using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Pregnant Laurel Woman, Unborn Child Dies Following Accidental Shooting Inside Vehicle

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child following what investigators believe to be an accidental shooting. On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at approximately 10:56 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road Laurel, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered an adult female lying near a vehicle which had been involved in an accident in the median of the roadway. The victim, identified as Latisha Monica Adams, a thirty three year old female from the 3400 block of Andrew Court Laurel, Maryland, was transported to a local hospital where she as well as the child she was carrying later died. She was approximately five months pregnant.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County. The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.