Baltimore Police Arrest Man in Connection With Death of Infant

Southwest District Homicide Arrest

On May 15, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the unit block of South Monastery Avenue for an unresponsive baby.

Once at the location, officers located 2 month old Zorii Pitts (B/F) unresponsive.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed and the death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

On May 17, 2021, Investigators arrested 33 year-old Darius Williams for the death of 2 month old Zorii Pitts.

Williams was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st degree murder and 1st & 2nd degree child abuse.