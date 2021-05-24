WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PINEY POINT HOUSE FIRE ST. MARY'S County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, MD (May 17, 2021) - Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged Jesse M. Russell, 37, after determining she was responsible for intentionally setting curtains on fire in the living room of her Piney Point home yesterday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were driving by a home in the 46000 block of Crowder Lane and observed Russell standing in the foyer with flames inside the home. Deputies stopped and ordered Russell out of the home, where deputies then observed a cigarette lighter in her hand. Deputies extinguished the fire with portable fire extinguishers, and Russell was detained. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office advised they had responded to the same address earlier in the day after a landlord and tenant dispute involving Russell. Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded the fire was intentionally set and determined Russell was responsible for setting the fire during their investigation.

Russell was charged with Arson 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000. Russell is currently being held without bond at St. Mary's County Detention Center.