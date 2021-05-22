newsbreak-logo
Clinton, MD

Prince George's County Police Arrest Suspect for Domestic-Related Fatal Shooting in Clinton

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a domestic-related fatal shooting in Clinton last month. The suspect is 25-year-old Brandon Smothers of the 13000 block of Edelen Drive in Accokeek. He is charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Randy Thompson of Washington, DC.

On April 13, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 12200 block of Gallahan Road for a welfare check. Officers located the victim inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Smothers and Thompson were previously involved in a relationship. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Smothers is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

