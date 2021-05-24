newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

Nashville, Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 52 minutes ago

Christopher Beckham, 35, of Nashville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Beckham was indicted in April 2018 after an investigation into an incident that occurred on Oct. 24, 2017.

“The defendant confronted two young girls who were walking home from school and violently attacked their father because of how they worship,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “An attack upon the free exercise of any person’s religious beliefs is an attack on that person’s civil rights. The Department of Justice will continue to vigorously prosecute such violent acts motivated by hate.”

“The cowardly and unprovoked attack and display of hate-filled aggression by this defendant toward two innocent young girls and their father is despicable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart of the Middle District of Tennessee. “I commend the work of the FBI and our prosecutors in bringing this individual to justice.”

“Hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s Civil Rights program due to the devastating impact they have on families and communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas M. Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “The FBI is committed to protecting the civil rights of all people, and we will aggressively pursue those who commit criminal offenses based on bias.”

Beckham admitted that on Oct. 24, 2017, he saw two teenage girls wearing hijabs and yelled, “Allahu Akbar!” and “Go back to your country!” When the girls’ father arrived to pick up his daughters from the school bus stop to take them home, Beckham attacked the girls’ father by swinging a knife and punching at him. This attack injured the father. When the girls’ mother arrived on the scene with her young child in her car, Beckham, with his knife still drawn, chased after them. After the police took Beckham into custody at the scene, he called the family “terrorists,” made other derogatory comments about the family, and pledged to kill them when the police released him. Beckham further admitted that he carried out this assault because of the actual and perceived religion and national origin of the victims, namely that he perceived them to be Muslim and of a nationality other than American.

In September 2019, this case was tried by a jury in U.S. District Court. The trial ended in a hung jury.

Beckham will be sentenced on Oct. 7, 2021.

Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Man Facing Federal Indictment for Impersonating a U.S. Marshal

A federal grand jury has indicted Renul Barnet Forbes, a/k/a “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” age 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the federal charges of false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal. The indictment was returned on March 25, 2021 and was unsealed at his initial appearance on May 3, 2021.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Sentenced to Nearly 40 Years in Federal Prison in Connection With MS-13 Gang Activities

Chief U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, age 23, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 38 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and for using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Daniel Taylor, age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
Cecil County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Winchester, Cecil County Man Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Michael Bailey, age 32, of Winchester, Maryland, to 40 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bailey, a previously convicted felon, sold a firearm to a member of the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in Baltimore in exchange for heroin cut with fentanyl. (Six members of the Gregory Butler DTO are alleged to be part of the NFL criminal enterprise in southwest Baltimore, engaging in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity including acts involving murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, witness intimidation, and witness retaliation. The term NFL stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, which are three adjacent streets that run through the Edmondson Village.)
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Woman Believed to be a Witness in a Federal Case

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel today sentenced Davon Carter, age 40, of Baltimore, to four life terms in federal prison for two counts of conspiracy to murder a witness and one count each of witness retaliation murder and witness tampering murder, related to the murder of Latrina Ashburne, age 41, on May 27, 2016. Carter was also convicted of a federal narcotics conspiracy charge, two counts of using a cellular telephone to facilitate the commission of a felony, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. A federal jury in Baltimore convicted Carter and co-defendant Clifton Mosley, age 42, also of Baltimore, on January 29, 2020, after a three-week trial.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County. The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Wheaton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspect Charged for Armed Robbery of AT&T Store in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have charged Anthony Carlos Thomas, Jr., age 18, of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with armed robbery offenses related to the May 4 armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton. On May 7, Thomas Jr. was arrested by officers from the Laurel Police Department after Thomas Jr. committed a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Nashville, TNWREG

Ransomware attacks against government entities increasing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- According to the FBI, ransomware attacks are becoming more targeted and sophisticated. Ransomware attacks are when hackers enter computer systems, steal and block access to data until a ransom is paid. Government agencies are among prime targets for electronic blackmail. In addition, ransomware attacks are increasing on...
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]