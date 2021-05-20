newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
James Logie

How Did a Tire Company Become the Authority on Fine-Dining?

Posted by 
James Logie
James Logie
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZrin_0a3Tb11100
Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash

What’s the best meal you’ve ever had? I’m sure it still sticks out to this day.

If you’ve had the opportunity to dine in a Michelin-starred restaurant, you know how special it is.

But what does a tire company have to do with food? Michelin is one of the biggest tire makers in the world and has also determined what the very best restaurants in existence are.

The Michelin Guide is the bible when it comes to fine dining, and a coveted 3-star award makes that restaurant part of a very select group.

How did a tire maker become the authority on where the best places to eat are? It all started with a way to get people to drive more.

What is the Michelin Guide?

The Michelin Guide first launched in France in 1889 — but didn’t start out as the definitive guide to fine dining.

It began as a simple road guide for places to get gas, eat, or stay. The guide also contained maps and showed how to change a tire.

Things changed in 1926 when they started awarding a star to the best places to eat.

This evolved into a three-star system in 1931. Three stars would be awarded to the very best restaurants.

In 1936, they laid out their guidelines for each star.

1 Star: A very good restaurant in its category
2 Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour
3 Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

As the guide grew, so did its influence. It was soon considered the only guide that counted.

Being featured in the Michelin Guide would now take your restaurant to a new level.

The guide then expanded beyond Paris and France and spread to other countries and cities.

The Michelin inspectors were anonymous, so restaurants never knew when they were coming.

This would keep locations on their toes, as you never knew when one might show up.

Here are some interesting facts regarding the Michelin Guide:

  • Currently, there are only 132 three-star restaurants in the world
  • As of 2021, there are 417 two-star restaurants and 2,290 with one star
  • The country with the most 3-star restaurants is a tie between France and Japan with 29
  • The city with the most 3-star restaurants is Tokyo with 11
  • The chef with the most Michelin stars to their name is Alain Ducasse with 20

So What Does a Tire Company Have to Do With All This?

Brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin started the Michelin Tire Company in 1889. At that time, the French automotive industry was in its infancy.

Many were dismissing the automobile as a fad, but the brothers saw that this was a world-altering advancement.

They wanted to be involved in this emerging industry but didn’t know in what capacity. When they started the company, there were fewer than 3,000 cars on the road.

The brothers realized that certain parts of the cars would not last forever — specifically the tires.

If the car industry grew, so would the need for replacement tires. But when they started the company, people rarely took long trips.

Most cars were used for brief trips, joy rides, and just the experience of traveling in a “motorized carriage.”

Tires were lasting a long time.

This is where the creation of the Michelin Guide became a brilliant piece of marketing.

The idea behind the guide was to get people to travel further than they intended.

If there was a new place to eat or stay that looked good — it was worth taking your new car on a longer journey.

This strategy created a double-pronged effect. The first — and their primary intention — was that it would cause car owners to drive further, leading to their tires wearing out quicker.

The next was a bit unintentional. The desire to go to these previously inaccessible destinations would lead to a boost in automobile sales and, in turn, tire sales.

We Only Truly Respect What We Pay For

This mindset took the Michelin Guide to the next level. The Michelin Guide started out as a free product.

It was one day around 1920 when Andre Michelin stopped at a tire shop that he realized their mistake.

There, in the shop, was a stack of his guides being used to prop up a workbench. Michelin realized that a free guide didn’t have any perceived value.

Paying for something instantly increases that value. And that’s what they needed to do with the Michelin Guide.

The Michelin brothers went by the premise that “a man only truly respects what he pays for,” and they started charging for their guide. In 1920, the Michelin Guide would now cost 7 francs.

But with the price change came even more value — and this is what’s important to note.

Changing the price of something just for the sake of it may often backfire, but if you increase the value beyond what was originally there — it becomes even more valuable.

The new guide would include hotel recommendations, specifically in Paris. It also included a list of restaurants according to specific categories.

Charging for the guide also allowed them to take out all the paid advertisements.

For any motorist, the Michelin Guide now became an automatic purchase. From there, the guide grew, and it became a major influence on where people would eat.

This is around the time the brothers realized how powerful the guide was becoming, and they started using anonymous mystery diners/restaurant inspectors to visit and provide reviews.

Final Thoughts

The simple idea to help sell and market their tires would change the culinary world.

The guide has reviewed over 30,000 restaurants over 3 continents. The guides have also sold over 30 million copies.

It was a simple — but very effective — idea. As always, it’s about providing the most value possible.

With their book, the brothers created the definitive guide to make driving and tourism more accessible for the masses.

And to lead to a lot more worn-out tires in the process…

James Logie

James Logie

166
Followers
169
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Personal trainer, podcaster, Amazon best-selling author. Writing about some health, a little marketing, and a whole lot of 1980s.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Culinary Cooking#French Cuisine#Car Owners#French Food#The Michelin Guide#The Michelin Tire Company#Tire Sales#Fine Dining#Exceptional Cuisine#Replacement Tires#Automobile Sales#Hotel Recommendations#Excellent Cooking#Gas#Reviews#Paris#France#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
News Break
Marketing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
RestaurantsTelegraph

Alain Roux: ‘Young chefs should stay in the UK, where we have best restaurants in the world’

As a member of the closest thing that UK hospitality has to a culinary dynasty, it’s unsurprising that the word ‘family’ is never far from Alain Roux’s lips. The chef-patron of The Waterside Inn in Bray is the cousin of Michel Roux Jr, the chef-patron of Le Gavroche, the Mayfair restaurant founded by Alain’s father Michel and uncle Albert in 1967. The brothers opened The Waterside Inn in 1972 and, when they separated their business interests 14 years later, Albert kept Le Gavroche and Michel The Waterside.
Hollywood, FLBay News 9

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Pubs and restaurants are reopening for inside service – what are the rules?

After weeks of braving beer gardens in the rain and dining alfresco in the cold, eating and drinking indoors at a place that isn’t your home is back on the cards. From today (Monday May 17), lockdown restrictions are easing to allow indoor hospitality again, as part of step three of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown. It’s not totally business as usual, though. Here’s what you need to know:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

We'll drink to freedom! Pubs throw open their doors on the stroke of midnight to allow drinkers back inside with 9m pints and 7m meals set to be consumed in pubs, cafes and restaurants today

Drinkers up and down the UK got the party started in pubs and bars at a few minutes past midnight as Britain took a big step towards normality. Several people made the most of the new relaxed Covid restrictions and headed into towns to order pints and cocktails to toast the next step of Boris Johnson's path to freedom.
RestaurantsGV Wire

Where Have All the Restaurant Workers Gone?

The restaurants are back. Bravo! Across the country, restaurants are open or beginning to open. Cheers!. But there is something amiss. Something unexpected and as-yet-unexplained is going on: There is a national shortage of restaurant workers. The Pandemic Changed the Restaurant Industry. During the lockdown, I was among many who...
Public HealthPublic Radio International PRI

British restaurants struggle to find staff as lockdown lifts

Next Monday, restaurants open for indoor dining in England for the first time in almost six months. Demand for tables is sky-high but there's one problem. Because of Brexit and the impact of the pandemic, restaurant owners are struggling to find workers. The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

Paytronix CEO: Restaurants Are Reopening But Digital Ordering Is Here To Stay

We’re in a moment of flux for restaurants as the vaccine rolls out across the country and consumers gear up for a summer of gathering and connections. The question remains for restaurant operators — what role will the digital innovations of the past 14 months play in the months ahead? Andrew Robbins, co-founder and CEO at restaurant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Paytronix, spoke with Karen Webster about how digital investments will continue to drive restaurant sales even as customers return for dining in.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Fine dining takeaway: The restaurants delivering to your door during lockdown, from Nobu to Dishoom

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it’s become clear that restaurants and hospitality businesses have been the worst-affected, and now with the latest national lockdown, they’ve been forced to close their doors once more. But many restaurants have introduced delivery services to help them survive.  Let’s face it, a takeaway satisfies our cravings and saves us doing the cooking or washing up after another day spent working from home. Some restaurants, such a Patty & Bun and Pizza Pilgrims, have created DIY kits to allow you to recreate dishes in your kitchen.However, if you’re looking for a fine dining experience from a more...
Public HealthThrillist

How to Eat Inside a Restaurant Again, According to Experts

This story is a part of a Thrillist series helping our readers navigate and slowly return to the world. Be sure to always follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, don't leave the house if you're experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. It’s been a year...
LifestyleTelegraph

How did Iceland suddenly become a hotspot for holidays?

Oh, dearest Iceland, frozen saga of the north, you made it onto our green list, so I’m prepared to forgive you now for four miserable nights sleeping rough in Delhi Airport. As surely as coronavirus has scuppered travel dreams, I still recall Eyjafjallajökul volcano egregiously spewing clouds of airplane engine-stopping ash into the atmosphere back in 2010, leaving millions of passengers, myself included, stranded worldwide, desperately trying to rebook cancelled flights to get back home.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Paige Minds The Gap

5 best fine dining restaurants in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a romantic spot for a date or a special meal to celebrate an achievement, you can’t go wrong with an upscale fine dining restaurant. From fresh seafood to locally grown ingredients, these top fine dining restaurants really hit the mark. So put on your classiest outfit and check out Atlanta’s top five fine dining restaurants.
RestaurantsEater

What You Can and Can’t Do in a Restaurant From 17 May

England will progress to the next stage of its coronavirus lockdown reopening “roadmap” on 17 May, when restaurants, pubs, cafes, and bars reopen for indoor service. Here’s what that means for dining out in the city:. Outdoor dining coronavirus rules from 17 May. Can people living in the same household...