newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edward Matthews

From $500 to $12,000 and back again, A wallstreetbets tale

Posted by 
Edward Matthews
Edward Matthews
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnRrq_0a3NW78Q00
Photo by Ishant Mishra on Unsplash

Warning: this is no place for Boomers

When I got my $1200 stimulus check, in April 2020, I spent $100 on new shoes, I put $600 towards paying off my car, and the remaining $500 into Robinhood.

I have dabbled in trading over the past 5 years, mostly in big stocks and safe bets. But I never really seemed to make enough money to be satisfied.

I mean earning 10 percent is a great return on investment (ROI), but in reality, if like me, you have $500 in play then you are only earning $50 on your investment…per year.

It didn’t take long for me to realize that in order to make real money on common stocks you had to start with money, to begin with. The rich get richer right?

I knew there had to be a better way.

Enter options trading.

Options trading, power in numbers

If you have never heard of options there are a ton of resources available to become better informed.

In a nutshell, there are four things to know about options contracts:

  1. Each contract represents 100 shares of the stock.
  2. Each contract has an expiration date, after the date you have the right but not the obligation to buy the stock at the strike price (see below).
  3. Each contract has a strike price, this is the price that the stock must reach before expiring if you want to purchase the shares.
  4. Contracts can be traded prior to expiring, this is what many people do to lock in profit.

Essentially, buying options contracts gives you the potential of leveraging your money in a way that buying shares simply cannot because you are purchasing 100 shares for, potentially, much less money than 100 shares would cost normally.

However, there is a tremendous risk here because if your option does not reach the strike price, and it expires, you are shit out of luck and walk home losing 100% of your investment.

I cannot remember exactly how I stumbled across options. I think I was doing some research on how to maximize my investment or some shit like that.

Who knows.

The point is, I found it.

And best of all Robinhood made signing up for options super easy, and since I had been on the platform for so long and had a decent understanding of trading with a small portfolio, I was granted access to options easily.

I dipped my foot into options slowly at first. Buying one contract and selling it within a day after it lost 50% in 2 hours.

"Oh no! What the heck?" I thought.

But I decided to try a couple of more times. Each time learning a bit more about how options trading worked. This process took a couple of months and I started to notice how much large-scale events could impact the price of options.

I had done modestly well over the summer, earning $300 dollars so I was now sitting at $800 total.

A 60% ROI, not bad for just 3 months of work.

But now I was not satisfied. I wanted big-time cash.

Enter: Wallstreetbets

Part of my daily trading routine was trying to keep up with the latest news on the Yahoo finance pages for each stock (ahh…the good old days).

One of the stocks I was looking at was PLUG, and on that board, they kept using an acronym that I wasn’t familiar with: WSB.

I did a quick Google search and ended up finding a new home: Wallstreetbets.

If you haven’t been there, it is a center for depravity (proudly so) and became world-famous after Gamestop (GME) took off after a Reddit member, DFV, predicted a short squeeze.

The cool thing about WSB is that it is home to alternative thinkers who dig deep into stocks that nobody is talking about. WSB also prides itself on making YOLO stock trades, or You Only Live Once.

This spoke to me.

It was certainly not for Boomers.

And people post gains and losses called gain porn and loss porn. I saw people investing less than a grand and ending up with money that could pay off my mortgage, within a year too not over decades.

This is the way, I thought.

So I did some research on WSB and kept seeing posts about Workhorse (WKHS), a small EV company that targeted delivery trucks rather than personal vehicles. WKHS also was due to get news about a potential government contract around mail delivery vehicles.

I pulled the trigger.

I put my $800 into Workhorse options, 35 of them, well out of the money.

Within a couple of weeks, WKHS had taken off. My investment was now worth $6,000 before the contract had even been awarded.

Not bad! I thought, Just imagine where it will be after the contract.

However, the contract didn’t come. One afternoon I checked my Robinhood feed and saw that Workhorse had tanked. The contract had been pushed back. The next day I opened my account up to see that my options were back to $500, the same as when I had started. I had lost $5,500 overnight, and there was nothing I could do to stop it (I could have hedged, but that is not the WSB way…).

Oh well, there was nothing I could do except to find the next big gainer. So I began thinking about major upcoming events and it hit me…

…the election.

Weed and the 2020 election

The election was a couple of weeks away and I was almost 100% certain that Biden would be elected president.

What I wasn’t so sure of was which arena to invest in if he did win.

Electric Vehicles?

Guns?

Solar panels?

These were all good options, but I had to pick the one with the most volatility…weed.

A Biden win would be an almost certain bump to weed stocks and weed stocks and options were relatively cheap.

However, this time I had a plan.

I had settled on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) because it had the highest short percentage (folks betting against it) and the highest volatility, meaning if it popped, it would REALLY pop.

I also had decided to wait until Tuesday before the election to get in and I would buy the options that expired on Friday, getting them for as cheap as possible.

I ended up buying 126 contracts for just over $600, or $5 per contract. That meant I had 12,600 shares at $0.05 per share. The strike price was $7.50 and the stock was sitting around $4.50 or so.

Locked and loaded.

Election day came and it was not certain that Joe would be president, the stock tanked throughout the day. However, as the picture got rosier for Biden on Thursday the stock began to rise. In a panic, I sold the shares for $1,200 a 100% gain in one day.

I figured it was better to take profit.

I was wrong.

On Friday the stock soared around $10 a share, meaning I had leftover $50,000 on the table.

This is the options potential I had been seeking, it was possible if I had the guts to simply hold.

Again, back to the drawing board.

Vaccine approval takes me to the moon

Now armed a bit more cash I had another target.

Moderna (MRNA).

The vaccine was approaching approval and it would be releasing results from studies at any minute.

I went all-in with options at various levels all with the expiration date of 12/18.

And from late November into early December, MRNA took off like a rocket.

My $1,200 took an initial dip, but then ripped to over $12,000. All of this with another 2 weeks before the expiration date.

Like a fool, I didn’t take profits.

Within a few days, the stock had pulled back and so had my account value. Back down to a measly $2,000.

Not bad, still, but not great.

Unfortunately, over the next few months, I walked away from options, I needed to clear my head and develop a new strategy. My timing, as usual, couldn’t have been worse as I missed the whole Gamestop squeeze. However, it wasn’t a total bust, I did learn a lot from this wild ride.

Lessons learned

This was a fun roller coaster, and I learned a ton while making some cash.

  1. Timing the market is tough. Even seasoned pros cannot do this. Options make it tougher because you have a finite amount of time to make your mark.
  2. Options can take you to the moon. This may be one of the greatest ways to take some fun, spending money (folding cash), and make a bet that changes your life.
  3. Total loss is a real possibility. With options I am going to be sticking to only gambling what I can afford, and make no mistake, it is gambling.
  4. More often than not, I made good picks. My picks almost all did go up, my issue was timing, not the stock itself. This is probably a sign that I should just buy shares.

Disclaimer: None of this is financial advice. Do your own due diligence, I simply wished to share my story.

Edward Matthews

Edward Matthews

Arvada, CO
0
Followers
1
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

My mission is to provide a unique viewpoint on the world and local events. I will be providing you with up-to-date news and insights from Colorado specifically in the Denver area. I also enjoy writing articles on education, writing, and other niche topics.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Options Contracts#Stocks#Fun Home#The Long Way Home#Real Money#Yahoo#Wsb#Google#Gme#Dfv#Ev#Workhorse#Acb#Gamestop#Aurora Cannabis#Mrna#Depravity#Luck#Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Will a WallStreetBets Short Squeeze Save RKT Stock?

On May 6, Rocket Companies (RKT) stock fell more than 17 percent after the company reported its first-quarter earnings results. Investors were disappointed because the mortgage company reported larger-than-expected net losses in the quarter. RKT stock has pulled back 55.8 percent from its 52-week high. Is RKT stock the next short squeeze target for retail investors on WallStreetBets?
Stocksinvesting.com

Avoid These 2 WallStreetBets Financial Services Stocks

Rocket Companies (RKT) and UWM (UWMC) have been on the radar of Reddit forum wallstreetbets (WSB) thanks to the financial services industry’s improving prospects with the economic recovery this year. However, their bleak current financials and growth potential make them highly speculative bets. So, we think these two stocks are best avoided now.The financial services industry has seen solid growth this year thanks to the fast-paced economic recovery and rising financial activities by individuals and businesses. The industry’s promising outlook has proved appealing to investors, as evidenced by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (NYSE:XLF) 60.7% returns year-to-date, compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 14.8% gains.
MarketsCNBC

WallStreetBets founder: Bubble is a boomer term

"It's because of what happened in the financial crisis that bitcoin was born," Jaime Rogozinski, the founder of the subReddit WallStreetBets, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday. "A lot of the language around there revolved around this idea of centralized power, centralized money and government."
Marketsinvesting.com

3 Popular Closed-End Funds on Wallstreetbets

Closed-end funds, which operate on limited share capital and high leverage, are known for their active management and relatively high returns. With the United States’ economic recovery showing signs of deceleration, the Reddit community Wallstreetbets (WSB) has been discussing the following funds over the past week: Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) Municipal 2030 Target (NYSE:TGT) Term (BTT), John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity (EOD). So, let’s take a closer look.A closed-end fund raises a fixed amount of capital through an initial public offering, following which the shares are traded in secondary markets. These funds use the offering’s proceeds to invest in various securities, aligned with their long-term objectives. Closed-end funds are typically actively managed, with portfolio managers monitoring the markets closely to make changes in their holdings to maximize returns. These funds cannot administer secondary offerings to raise additional capital, or buyback existing shares floating in the markets. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value (NAV), and their holdings tend to be highly leveraged.
Marketsinvezz.com

WallStreetBets deploys blockchain to fight market manipulation

WallStreetBets says ETPs will provide broad exposures to investors to various assets. Moderators of the WallStreetBets group suspended all discussions about cryptocurrencies. Holders of $WSB tokens will have the opportunity to influence the exposure and weight of a particular stock. WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski says the Reddit group will deploy...
Marketsslashdot.org

WallStreetBets Forum Members Targeted in Telegram Cryptocurrency Scam

Members of Reddit's WallStreetBets forum were targeted in a probable cryptocurrency scam that could have left its victims with at least $2 million in losses. Bloomberg reports:. Using the Telegram messaging service, an account called "WallStreetBets - Crypto Pumps" offered users the chance to buy a new token known as...
EconomyStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 5/17/21

In Monday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross talk AT&T (T) - Get Report, inflation, Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report and much more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Disney Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner in Your Portfolio

The streaming war has been intensifying with legacy media companies also stepping up efforts to scale up their streaming business. Disney has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the streaming industry despite being a late entrant. What’s the forecast for DIS stock in 2025 and can it beat the industry leader Netflix?
EconomyStreet.Com

Constellation Brands Shrugs Off Selling to Resume Its Uptrend

In his first Executive Decision segment of last Friday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands (STZ) , and Donae Burston, founder of La Fete du Rose,. La Fete du Rose is one of the first companies to receive support from...
StocksStreet.Com

Here's How to Avoid Losing a Ton of Money

Stocks quotes in this article: SPY, POSH, REAL, CVNA, PLUG, DASH. Last week was a wild oneAfter briefly setting a new all-time intraday high in the Dow on May 10, the entire market went into a deep dive right through Wednesday's closeThursday and Friday showed nice recoveries, but all three major indexes closed from 1.14% to 2.34% lower over the full 5-day tradingAmerican Association of Individual Investors (AAI...
BusinessStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Why Powell Is Right to Be Stubborn About Inflation

So let's say Jay Powell raises ratesIsn't that the goal of so many commentators, news makers, hedge fund and money managers? What happens? It's time to talk about cycles and what will occur if he decides that inflation isn't transitory and he gives up the good fight to keep rates low in order to put more people to workAfter all he knows we can get...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Urges Prudence in Crypto, Stock Market

Elon Musk has said Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report hasn't sold any of its holdings in Bitcoin, following a Twitter exchange that confused and concerned many who own Bitcoin. The comments early Monday came after he wrote Sunday on Twitter "Indeed," in response to a post by another user that said, "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him …"
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer on AT&T, Discovery, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Inflation

Jim Cramer is discussing AT&T (T) - Get Report spinning off WarnerMedia into a new company that will merge with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report, his thoughts on inflation, Elon Musk and Bitcoin and his game plan for this week in the video below:. Jay Powell & Inflation. "So let's...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Coinbase and Crypto

Stock futures traded lower Monday as Wall Street came off a rough week driven by concern about how rising inflation would affect the U.S. recovery. In the most recent episode of "Mad Money," TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said this week's earnings would revolve around consumer spending. He also cautioned that some retail stocks have already run big going into their earnings reports, while others have a lot of catching up to do.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What? AT&T's Dividend? Sorry, My Call Just Got Dropped

Stocks quotes in this article: T, DISCA, AAPL, FB, GOOGL, CRM, WORK, NVDA, AMD, XLNX, MSFT. Nobody's talking about the dividend! Monday morning, in what many in the media are calling a transformational deal, AT&T (T) is spinning off its Time Warner media assets with Discovery (DISCA) to create an entertainment colossus, while getting $43 billion, while its shareholders will get 71% of the new companyCommentary about this merger dominated...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks That May Breakout This Week

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) may be about to break out. The technology sector has been in a steep sell-off. As this happens, a lot of the money coming out of it is flowing into different sectors. Two of the sectors are...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slides As Bitcoin Plunges On Elon Musk Tweet; Apple, Tesla Sell Off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 175 points Monday, as Bitcoin plunged on a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla stock skidded in morning trade, frustrating its attempt to find support at a critical long-term level. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) declined 1.4% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT)...
StocksInvestorPlace

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Case of a Stock Market Crash

With the markets trading near all-time highs, it doesn’t seem like this bull run will be ending any time soon. Even the novel coronavirus pandemic could not slow down Wall Street, which is powering along despite enormous external pressures. However, there is still a chance that a stock market crash could be around the corner. As a result, investors are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the bubble to pop.