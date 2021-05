Matt Smith says... Play those with a point to prove. How important you consider Sunday’s game against Northampton to be is probably dependent upon which of the many branches of play-offology you adhere to. Those of an orthodox bent will see it as crucial in securing that 3rd or 4th place position which confers the dubious advantage of playing the 2nd leg at home against a theoretically less threatening side. Convinced revisionists will likewise view the game as pivotal but only insofar as it offers the possibility of finishing as low as possible, a theoretically advantageous position that is stubbornly and consistently contradicted by practical evidence. For nihilist adherents of the post-modern ‘lottery’ theory, however, the game is meaningless as it’s purely the ticket, already secured, that counts.