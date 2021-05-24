newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What lies beyond the Covid crisis? Sign up to The Independent’s exclusive free virtual event

By Shaun Lintern
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316uk0_0a391kAz00

The UK is emerging from six months of lockdown after one of the deadliest waves of the pandemic which saw more than 100,000 patients admitted to hospital with Covid .

The easing of restrictions follows the tremendous success of the vaccine programme rollout across the UK with approaching 40 per cent of the population now fully protected against Covid after receiving two doses of vaccine.

But what next for the UK post the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown? Will the virus continue to decline or will the risks of variants like the b.1.617.2, first identified in India, knock us off course and need new restrictions?

How will the NHS recover the huge waiting list for patients needing operations? How will society tackle some of the fault lines exposed by the pandemic, namely inequality in terms of health, wealth and race?

Join The Independent’s health correspondent Shaun Lintern and science correspondent Sam Lovett, as they discuss these big issues with two special guests during an exclusive webinar What lies beyond the Covid Crisis? on 26 May at 6.30pm.

On the panel will be Dr Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation charity and think tank which has been lifting the lid on the serious health inequalities in the UK and the challenges facing the NHS and wider society. Dr Dixon is an expert in public health and health policy reform both in the UK and internationally.

To sign up to Shaun Lintern’s free weekly health newsletter click here

Also joining the discussion will be Dr Stephen Griffin, from the University of Leeds, an expert virologist studying the mechanics of how viruses work and impact the human body.

The panel will explore all the challenges facing the UK post the pandemic and take some questions from the audience.

The webinar will be held at 6.30pm on 26 May. To find out how to join and submit your questions ahead of it please sign up here .

The Independent

The Independent

135K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Event#Health Policy#Vaccine#Uk#Crisis#Free Society#Uk#Nhs#Science#Health Foundation#The University Of Leeds#Exclusive#Wealth#Viruses#Restrictions#Population#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthLiterary Hub

On Neoliberal Exclusion in India’s COVID-19 Crisis

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. The humbling of India, the torment of India, is full of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Surge testing expanded in Lancashire as Indian variant spreads

Surge testing is being expanded across parts of Lancashire after several cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were detected.Cases of the Indian variant in the UK have more than doubled in a week, with 6,959 confirmed up to Wednesday, a rise of 3,535 on the previous week’s 3,424.And up to three-quarters of all new Covid infections being recorded in the country are caused by the Indian variant, Matt Hancock revealed on Thursday.Experts last week warned the Indian variant could drive a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.France and Germany have been so worried by the variant,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Britain’s festivals face another ‘lost summer’ because of lack of insurance

Britain’s festivals face another “lost summer” because of the government’s refusal to back cancellation insurance, MPs have warned.The sector has been treated as a “poor relation” despite contributing £1.7bn to the economy as ministers ignored warnings and multiple opportunities to act, the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee said.The government ruled out offering support before all restrictions on the roadmap are lifted, which would be too late for festivals this summer, MPs say. Although all legal limits on social contact are due to be removed on 21 June, meaning festivals could go ahead, the sector faces uncertainty, particularly...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to delay 21 June date for leaving lockdown

Pressure is intensifying on Boris Johnson to delay England’s planned release from lockdown restrictions on 21 June, after new figures showed rising infections and scientists warned premature relaxation could lead to a dangerous spike in Covid-19.Concerns were fuelled by the announcement of 4,182 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK – the highest daily number since the end of March – as well as new estimates that the all-important R rate of reproduction of the disease has now risen back above the crucial level of 1, meaning the virus is spreading exponentially.Downing Street insists that it is too early to say...
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

Bug splatter app launched to help count UK’s insect populations

Using a new app, anyone in the UK with a smartphone and a vehicle can use a “splatometer” to help monitor the wellbeing of insect populations.The app, Bugs Matter, will help scientists across Wildlife Trusts in Kent, Gwent, Essex and Somerset, and the Buglife charity to better understand the scale of declining insect populations across the country.To use the free app, users must first clean their registration plate before going out for a drive. At their destination they must use the “splatometer” – a special grid from the app – to count the number of dead bugs squashed on a...
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Community pharmacy sore throat testing service to restart in two health board areas

A community pharmacy-run sore throat test and treat (STTT) service is to be restarted across two health board areas in Wales, following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the Welsh government has told The Pharmaceutical Journal. The STTT on-the-spot throat swab scheme, which uses rapid antigen detection...
Public Healthgponline.com

Reforming CQC inspection model key to improving patient safety, BMA chair warns

The new strategy, which follows a consultation process involving the public, health providers and partners, includes a focus on ‘smarter regulation’ - putting less emphasis on ‘a set schedule of inspections’ and favouring a ‘more flexible, targeted approach’. Better data collection, which ‘reduces duplication and workload’ for services, will also...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Coronavirus is spreading as R value rises to at least one in England

The coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, in England may now be above 1, according to the latest Government figures. Data released on Friday by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) puts the figure between 1.0 and 1.1. Last week, it...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Deaths from Covid-19 and during the battle of the Somme exhibit similarities – bad leaders bear responsibility

Dominic Cummings criticised the British government response to the Covid-19 pandemic as a case of "lions led by donkeys", a phrase commonly used to describe British military leaders in the First World War. He may have intended simply to abuse Boris Johnson and some of his ministers as catastrophically inept, but the comparison is valid and revealing.In the four-month Battle of the Somme in 1916 some 125,000 British soldiers were killed compared to 127,000 dead so far in the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Nobody has any doubt that the catastrophic loss of life in the First World War...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

‘Green list’ update set for 3 June, taking effect a week later

The much-anticipated first review of the government's "green list" of overseas destinations is to take place on 3 June, The Independent has learnt. Any changes to the quarantine requirements will take effect a week later, at 4am on 10 June. At present only a dozen countries and territories are on the low-risk register from which returning travellers need not quarantine – and, in practice, the only feasible destinations are Gibraltar, Iceland and Portugal.Travel industry bosses have cited data on coronavirus infection rates and vaccination programmes to demand that many more nations – as well as individual islands – should...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: We need to prepare for the worst, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (MAY 25): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to prepare for the worst in facing the current Covid-19 wave following an exponential trend indicated by the Covid-19 graph in this country. “The rise in cases started from April 1 and could trigger a...
Public Healththefederal.com

Not just India, four other countries are also reeling under COVID

India may have been severely hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic but it is not the only country in the world battling with record spikes in COVID-19 cases, heavy death tolls and vaccine shortages. According to data compiled by the John Hopkins University, a CNBC report suggested...
WorldNaturalNews

German microbiologist calls coronavirus pandemic a “fake”

(Natural News) German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi called the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a fake. “The pandemic is a fake. It was based on a PCR test that was highly fallible. That means, dangerously inaccurate … giving false-positive data that unfortunately was taken as main diagnostic criteria,” Dr. Bhakdi told the New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman in a recent interview. “People who are not ill are tested with a test that is lying most of the time.”
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

British Model Dies Several Days After Getting Vaccinated for COVID

There’s a lot of fuss going on when it comes to COVID vaccines, as a lot of people are still not convinced of the efficiency of the drugs. And what happened to a British model who recently died only a few days after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus represents a new reason for some sceptics to maintain their position.
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

Doctors investigate mystery brain disease in Canada

Doctors in Canada have been coming across patients showing symptoms similar to that of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare fatal condition that attacks the brain. But when they took a closer look, what they found left them stumped. Almost two years ago, Roger Ellis collapsed at home with a seizure on...
Public HealthDOT med

Study confirms longer-term lung damage after COVID-19

Newswise — A study by Sheffield and Oxford researchers using a cutting-edge method of imaging has identified persistent damage to the lungs of COVID-19 patients at least three months after they were discharged from hospital, and for some patients even longer. This damage was not detected by routine CT scans...
ComputersPosted by
The Independent

‘World’s fastest AI’ comes online, tasked with creating 3D map of the universe

One of the most powerful supercomputers in the world has been brought online in the US and will be asked to apply its considerable artificial intelligence to some of the most challenging projects out there, from astrophysics and climate, to clean energy technologies.The Perlmutter system, a Hewlett-Packard-built Cray EX supercomputer, was unveiled at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) in California, part of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and is “the fastest on the planet”, according to Nvidia, the chip manufacturer supplying much of its graphics hardware.“The Perlmutter supercomputer will help inspire the next generation of scientists and...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Children’s mental health services reach breaking point as Covid sees demand soar

Mental health services for children and young people are at breaking point, with 100 per cent of NHS trust leaders polled stating that demand has increased compared to six months ago, according to a new survey.A poll of 35 NHS mental health trust leaders in England by NHS Providers found that 80 per cent described the spike in demand for services as “significant”, while 20 per cent called it “moderate”.85 per cent said they could not meet the demand for eating disorder services, while two thirds said they were unable to meet demand for community and inpatient CAMHS (Child and...
Sciencerealclearscience.com

Study: Maximum Human Lifespan Is 150

Ageing is a gradual process that happens over our whole life, as our normal body functions slow down. There are at least nine markers of ageing, but a common one is when our cells slowly lose the ability to produce new and healthy cells to repair damage. It is marked by a decline in physical functionality and an increased risk of chronic disease.