The pandemic has upended many aspects of what we previously considered to be “normal” life, and one thing that’s potentially forever changed is the way we approach contagion. Showing up for work sick and infecting the entire office used to be a totally acceptable practice, so it’s little wonder we never thought to mask up in other public spaces when we were feeling under the weather. But now that we have experience with covering up to stop the spread of a virus, it’s time to re-evaluate our previously lax approach to public health more generally.