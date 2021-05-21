newsbreak-logo
NYPD Cop Locked Son in Freezing Garage as Punishment

Posted by 
Josie Klakström
Josie Klakström
 4 days ago

Michael Valva forced 8-year-old Thomas to sleep in freezing garage for soiling his pyjamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4Jqq_0a2ulMob00
Thomas was only 8 years old when he was murdered.Twitter | JustZub

Appearing in Riverhead, New York, for a pre-trial hearing this week, the court heard how former NYPD transit cop, Michael Valva, starved and beat his eight-year-old son, Thomas, to death.

During the pre-trial, housekeeper Tyrene Rodriguez told the judge that she was there when Thomas was unresponsive and not breathing. She said in court that Thomas' lips were blue And when Michael Valva called the emergency services, he told them that Thomas had fallen.

“My name is Michael. I’m a police officer with the city of New York. My son, I don’t know if he’s breathing or not. I don’t know if his heart stopped. He fell down on the way to the bus. Banged his head pretty good. I brought him in and I’m doing CPR right now”.

In reality, Thomas had been locked in the basement because he’d been incontinent. Instead, the family’s dog, Bella, slept in the storage room, a much warmer place than the 19°F basement in Long Island. Thomas was eventually pronounced dead from hypothermia.

Thomas Valva, who had autism, was subjected to mental and physical torture during his short life. Michael and his fiancé Angela Pollina had six children in their care at the time of Thomas’ death, and they’ve now been placed with their other parents.

According to the Daily Mail, social services were already involved with the family. An investigation has now begun to see how the allegations were dealt with as none of the children were ever removed from the house.

Meanwhile, Justyna Zubko-Valva, Thomas’ estranged mother, filed a $200million lawsuit against the Suffolk CPF and other Long Island agencies, claiming that they ignored the signs that Thomas was being abused.

Both the murder trial and the lawsuit against Suffolk child protection services are still ongoing.

