Bridgehampton, NY

Most LI school districts pass budgets; cap overrides fail in Bridgehampton, Three Village and Wantagh

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters approved school budgets in 116 Long Island districts on Tuesday, often by lopsided margins, with four budgets failing. Three districts — Bridgehampton, Three Village and Wantagh — where budget votes failed had attempted to override the state tax cap. The budget for Northport-East Northport also failed, though that district was not seeking to override the cap.

www.newsday.com
