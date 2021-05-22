newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire holding as aid arrives in Gaza

By Adel Zaanoun with Ben Simon in Jerusalem, Mohammad Abo RMEILEH, MAHMUD HAMS, Emmanuel DUNAND, Emmanuel DUNAND, MOHAMMED ABED, Emmanuel DUNAND, ABBAS MOMANI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sxm45_0a2YYQds00
Thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their homes as international focus turned to the reconstruction of the bomb-shattered Gaza Strip /AFP

The ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza was holding Saturday, as humanitarian aid began to enter the Israeli-blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of bloodshed.

As thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their homes, and Israelis began to resume normal life on Friday, international focus turned to the reconstruction of the bomb-shattered Gaza Strip.

In Jerusalem, however, Israeli police cracked down on stone-throwing protesters at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in a sign of how volatile the situation remains, two weeks after similar clashes sparked the conflict's worst escalation in years.

Israeli forces beat an AFP photographer who was covering the unrest there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvUvy_0a2YYQds00
Clashes broke out in several other parts of Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem, and at the crossing point between Jerusalem and the West Bank /AFP

Clashes also broke out in several other parts of Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem, and at the crossing point between Jerusalem and the West Bank, Israeli police said, adding that hundreds of officers and border guards had been mobilised.

US President Joe Biden said he had told the Israelis to stop "intercommunal fighting" in Jerusalem, and pledged to help organise efforts to rebuild Gaza.

He also stressed "we still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer".

- Aid arrives -

Convoys of lorries carrying aid began passing into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing after it was reopened by Israel, bringing much-needed medicine, food and fuel.

The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund said it had released $18.5 million for humanitarian efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n45Qt_0a2YYQds00
Rescuers in Gaza said they were working with meagre resources to help any survivors under the rubble /AFP

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents ventured out on Friday for the first time in days, checking on neighbours, examining devastated buildings, visiting the sea and burying their dead.

Rescuers there said they were working with meagre resources to reach any survivors still trapped under the rubble.

Nazmi Dahdouh, 70, said an Israeli strike had destroyed his home in Gaza City.

"We don't have another home. I'll live in a tent on top of the rubble of my home until it's rebuilt," the father of five said.

In total, Israeli air strikes have killed 248 people including 66 children since May 10, and wounded 1,948 others, the health ministry has said. Fighters are also among those killed.

Large areas have been flattened and some 120,000 people have been displaced, according to Hamas.

The Israeli army said Gaza militants fired more than 4,300 rockets towards Israel, of which 90 percent were intercepted by its air defences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOIHl_0a2YYQds00
An aerial view of Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza City, which was levelled by an Israeli air strike during the conflict /AFP

The rockets claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child, a teenager and an Israeli soldier, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, Israeli authorities say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded.

"Our message to the enemy is clear -- if you come back, we'll come back too," a spokesperson for the armed groups in Gaza said at a press conference, while Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz warned that "the enemy" had no immunity.

- Both sides claim victory -

Both sides claimed victory after the Egypt-brokered truce, which also included Gaza's second most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's bombing campaign had killed "more than 200 terrorists" in Gaza, including 25 senior commanders -- an "exceptional success".

For its part, Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh said they had "dealt a painful and severe blow that will leave its deep marks" on Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XoNu_0a2YYQds00
Some 120,000 Palestinians have been displaced, according to Hamas /AFP

He also thanked Iran for "providing funds and weapons".

Iran itself praised a "historic victory" and reaffirmed Tehran's support for the Palestinian cause, while there were demonstrations in support of Palestinians in Jordan, Libya and elsewhere.

Egyptian state media said two Egyptian security delegations had arrived to monitor the deal from either side.

- 'Genuine opportunity' -

World leaders welcomed the truce.

"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," Biden said.

The European Union echoed his call for a two-state solution to the conflict.

The US State Department said top diplomat Antony Blinken would "meet with Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians".

Russia and China called for a return to peace talks, and UN chief Antonio Guterres said Israel and the Palestinians must now have "a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fD7mh_0a2YYQds00
Palestinian children walk amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip /AFP

He too called for "robust" reconstruction aid.

The flare-up began in Jerusalem, sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians.

Its holy sites have sparked many of the worst episodes of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

On May 10, an Israeli police crackdown on Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound prompted Hamas to launch rockets into the Jewish state.

Israel's military responded with air strikes on what it described as military targets in Gaza -- though Palestinian and international groups have accused it of recklessly hitting non-military sites in the densely populated strip.

Israel says it makes efforts to avoid civilian casualties, including by phoning residents to warn them of imminent strikes.

It blames Hamas for placing military sites in densely populated areas.

The unrest also fuelled violence between Jews and Israeli Arabs in mixed cities.

Security forces have clashed with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. At least 25 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel said at least five had attempted to attack its forces.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Benny Gantz
Person
Ismail Haniyeh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza Strip#Civilian Casualties#Israelis#Un#The Health Ministry#Indian#Thai#Islamic Jihad#Egyptian#The European Union#The Us State Department#Hamas Afp#Afp Clashes#Gaza Militants#Gaza City#Palestinian Militants#Gaza Residents#Israeli Forces#Israeli Strikes#Palestinian Protesters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
China
Related
Middle EastYuma Daily Sun

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
Middle Easteminetra.com

Israel-Hamas ceasefire-ceasefire when aid steps into Gaza Strip

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a militant group, took place on Saturday on the second day, with more residents of Gaza leaving their homes to investigate. Damage caused by Israeli airstrikes And foreign aid began to flow into the isolated land. Every three buildings were leveled or damaged on...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Thousands rally in France in support of Palestinians

Several thousandsmarched Saturday in Paris and other French cities in support of Palestinians after an 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 260 people on both sides. The CGT trade union said up to 4,000 people attended the Paris rally.
MilitaryWorld Socialist Web Site

Israeli security forces storm al-Aqsa after Gaza ceasefire

On Friday, just hours after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad came into effect, Israeli security forces fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at worshippers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. At least 20 Palestinians were injured, with two taken to hospital.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israel-Gaza: More than 2,000 homes destroyed during bombardment, Palestinian official says

At least 2,000 housing units were destroyed in Gaza during the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian militant groups, a Gaza official said on Saturday.The United Nations Security Council called for “full adherence” to the ceasefire between the Israeli government and Hamas – the militant group that controls Gaza – and stressed the immediate need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.During a tour of the battered Palestinian territory in the wake of the 11-day war with Israel, the UN’s top aid official in the region appealed to both sides not to make any “provocative moves”.Meanwhile, mediators from Egypt, which brokered...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson welcomes Israeli ceasefire in Gaza

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed Israel’s announcement of a ceasefire to end the 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The move came hours after the UK Government pledged to provide a £3.2 million aid package for civilians under attack in the region. Following news that the Israeli security...
Charitiesoxfamamerica.org

After ceasefire in Gaza, beginning the delivery of clean water and other aid

Following days of bombardment, Oxfam and other groups are delivering aid and assessing most urgent needs. Following 12 nights of sustained bombardment, Oxfam and our partners are moving quickly following the declaration of a ceasefire to assist people in Gaza. The scale of the challenge is huge: Bombs have reduced entire apartment blocks to rubble, destroyed roads, and damaged water and sanitation services and the electrical supply.
PalestinePosted by
AFP

China welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for return to peace talks

Beijing on Friday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, saying China hopes there will be a "cessation of violence" and a return to peace talks. A ceasefire came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that killed hundreds of Palestinians and 12 in Israel. Beijing said the international community now needs to "extend helping hands" to the region, and will commit $1 million in emergency aid and a further $1 million to UN relief efforts for the Palestinians. It will also provide 200,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Palestinians.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Six killed by blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan

A bomb blast Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally killed at least six people and injured 14 in a Pakistani city bordering Afghanistan, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the restive area. Thousands of people rallied across Pakistan Friday in support of Palestinians, hours after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group which governs the Gaza Strip.
U.S. Politicswfdd.org

Israel And Hamas Agree To A Cease-Fire In The Gaza Conflict

Israeli and Hamas have accepted a cease-fire plan that was to take effect at 2 a.m. local time Friday after 11 days of fighting in Gaza. The Israeli Cabinet voted to accept an Egyptian initiative for a cease-fire, according to a statement from the Cabinet. A Hamas spokesman said, "The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed."
Middle EastWarren Tribune Chronicle

Israel approves unilateral cease-fire in Gaza offensive

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel today announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the cease-fire after a late-night meeting of...
Militarytrtworld.com

Israel bombards Gaza as expectations for ceasefire mount

Israel has unleashed another wave of air strikes across Gaza, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several even as expectations rose that a ceasefire could be coming. The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet at 1600 GMT to discuss a possible ceasefire with Hamas that governs the besieged and crowded Palestinian enclave, official sources told AFP.
Middle EastYNET News

Hamas postmortem: The 'Zionists' started Gaza fighting

With a ceasefire set to begin Friday 2am after 11 days of fighting between Gaza and Israel, the Palestinian terror group that rules the enclave has already begun to dissect the events leading up to the heaviest round of violence since the 2014 war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter.
Advocacyspectrumnews1.com

Scattered clashes at Jerusalem holy site after Gaza truce

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Scattered clashes have broken out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem hours after a truce in Gaza went into effect. Palestinians hurled stones and Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas shortly after Friday prayers. Clashes...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Israeli Security Cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire

Israel’s Security Cabinet voted on Thursday evening local time to support a ceasefire with Hamas to end the fighting in Gaza. The state of play: Hamas officials have also backed the ceasefire, which they said would go into effect at 2am on Friday (7pm Thursday ET). But Israeli officials said the exact timing still needs to be determined by the Egyptian mediators.