newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden tells Israel he expects 'significant de-escalation' in Gaza conflict

By Sakher Abou El Oun with Sebastian Smith in Washington, JAAFAR ASHTIYEH, Ahmad GHARABLI, SAID KHATIB, Emmanuel DUNAND, Ahikam SERI, Ahmad GHARABLI, SAID KHATIB, Menahem KAHANA, JACK GUEZ, SAUL LOEB, Gal ROMA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QKhh_0a2YYQds00
Biden told Netanyahu that he expects a "significant de-escalation today" in a phone call on Wednesday /AFP

US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation" on Wednesday in the military confrontation with the Palestinians, amid intense efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Deafening air strikes and rocket fire once more shook Gaza in the conflict that has, since May 10, claimed 219 Palestinian lives according to the Gaza health ministry and killed 12 people in Israel according to Israeli police.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," the White House said after a fourth phone call in a little over a week.

As diplomatic efforts intensified to stem the bloodshed, Germany said its top diplomat was heading to Israel for talks on Thursday.

Netanyahu earlier Wednesday issued a tough threat against the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers Hamas, who Israel says has fired around 3,700 rockets at Israel since May 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0rgO_0a2YYQds00
A picture taken on May 19, 2021 shows rockets being fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel, near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip /AFP

"You can either conquer them, and that's always an open possibility, or you can deter them, and we are engaged right now in forceful deterrence," he told foreign ambassadors.

"But I have to say we don't rule out anything."

But an Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said in a separate briefing that Israel was assessing at what stage it may stop its military campaign.

"We are looking at when is the right moment for a ceasefire," said the source.

Israel was evaluating whether its objective of degrading Hamas' capabilities had been achieved, the military source said, and "whether Hamas understands the message" that its rocket barrages towards Israel cannot recur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBzP2_0a2YYQds00
Relatives mourn during the funeral of 15-year-old Islam Wael Bernat and 20-year-old Adham al-Kashef in Al-Bireh, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah /AFP

Warplanes hit Gaza City again in the pre-dawn hours, as the Israeli military kept targeting militant leaders and infrastructure in the crowded enclave which has been under Israeli blockade for nearly 15 years.

Gaza mother-of-seven Randa Abu Sultan, 45, recounted how her family crowded into one room to sit out another night of fear.

"We're all terrified by the sound of explosions, missiles and fighter jets," she said. "My four-year-old son tells me he's scared that if he falls asleep, he'll wake up to find us dead."

- Diplomatic flurry -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21txEk_0a2YYQds00
Israelis mourn during the funeral of Yigal Yehoshua, 56, who died after being beaten by suspected Arabs in the city of Lod /AFP

The United States, a key Israel ally, has repeatedly blocked adoption of a joint UN Security Council statement calling for a halt to hostilities.

A UN Security Council meeting broke up without issuing a statement late Tuesday, but France then said it had proposed a resolution calling for a ceasefire, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan.

Beijing's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, told reporters his team had heard the French ceasefire proposal and China was "supportive".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2CX9_0a2YYQds00
Israel-Palestinian conflict /AFP

But the United States said Wednesday it would not support the proposed resolution, saying it could undermine efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

"We've been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts underway to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate," a US spokesperson at the UN told AFP.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was to meet Israel's foreign and defence ministers on Thursday and travel to Ramallah to hold talks with the Palestinian premier, his office said.

- Humanitarian crisis -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dt08F_0a2YYQds00
Palestinians check the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip /AFP

Hamas has launched around 3,700 rockets at Israel since May 10, prompting many people living in communities near the border to hide in bomb shelters virtually around the clock.

Palestinian rocket fire has killed 12 people in Israel, including two children, one Indian and two Thai nationals, and injured 333, Israeli authorities said.

Overnight, armed groups fired 50 rockets towards southern Israel, 10 of which fell short and struck inside Gaza, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli army meanwhile said it had attacked "40 underground Hamas targets" overnight in southern Gaza.

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 219 people in Gaza, including 63 children, and wounded 1,530, according to health ministry figures.

In the enclave's north, a journalist working for Hamas-linked Al-Aqsa radio was killed when an Israeli strike hit his home, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAgRJ_0a2YYQds00
Israeli security forces patrol the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem during Palestinian protests against Israel's air campaign on Gaza /AFP

Israel's bombing campaign has also left Gaza's two million population desperate for relief.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by patients, there are frequent blackouts and sewage from broken pipes has flooded some areas.

Some 72,000 civilians have fled their homes, seeking refuge in UN-run schools and other public buildings, the United Nations says.

- 'Day of anger' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovOcD_0a2YYQds00
Palestinian protesters confront Israeli troops at the Hawara checkpoint south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday /AFP

The latest escalation was sparked after clashes broke out at east Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, one of Islam's holiest sites.

This followed violence over the planned evictions of Palestinian families from homes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah district.

The conflict has since sparked mob violence between Jews and Israeli Arabs, and sharply heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians clashed with police in multiple towns and in annexed east Jerusalem Tuesday after Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement had called for a "day of anger".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfwgT_0a2YYQds00
Israeli women peace activists take part in a rally calling for coexistence and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, along Jerusalem's Old City walls, on May 19, 2021 /AFP

The Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian woman was shot dead Wednesday near Hebron, as the army said she had tried to attack Israeli forces.

The death brought to 25 the Palestinians killed in the West Bank since May 10.

In northern Israel, the army said it fired artillery shells toward southern Lebanon, in response four rockets launched at the Jewish state from Lebanese territory, in the third such attack in less than a week.

burs-ah/dv

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza Strip#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Israeli Arabs#Israeli Police#Israeli Authorities#The White House#Islamist#Flurry Israelis#Un Security Council#French#Indian#Thai#Al Aqsa#Afp Hamas#United Nations#Fatah#Gaza City#Northern Israel#Southern Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
MilitarySentinel & Enterprise

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway. Israel has...
Middle Eastaudacy.com

The Latest: Israel says 6 rockets fired from Lebanon

JERSUALEM — Israel’s military says it identified six rockets launched from Lebanon that apparently fell inside Lebanese territory. The army said Monday that Israeli artillery returned fire into southern Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded in a kibbutz near the border, and residents were instructed to prepare bomb shelters. The incident...
Middle Eastnewmilfordspectrum.com

Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said, in the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence. Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.
Middle Eastksl.com

Israel-Gaza conflict rages on despite US, regional diplomacy

GAZA/TEL AVIV (Reuters) — Israel pummeled Gaza with airstrikes on Monday and Palestinian militants launched rockets at Israeli cities despite a flurry of U.S. and regional diplomacy that has so far failed to halt more than a week of deadly fighting. Israel's missile attacks on the densely populated Palestinian enclave...
Middle EastTelegraph

Gaza pummelled in fresh Israeli airstrikes as calls for de-escalation go unheeded

Israel launched dozens of air strikes in Gaza and the Hamas militant group kept up its rocket attacks on Israeli cities in fighting that spilled into a second week on Monday. International calls mounted for a ceasefire, but there was no sign of any imminent end to the most serious hostilities between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists in years.
Militaryinvesting.com

Israeli air strikes hit Gaza as fighting enters second week

GAZA/TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Israel bombed what it said were underground tunnels used by Hamas and Palestinian militants fired rocket barrages at Israeli cities as fighting spilled into a second week on Monday and international calls for a ceasefire mounted. After a night of heavy Israeli air strikes on areas across...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Supports Ceasefire In Call With Netanyahu

President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire to end the weeklong conflict between Israel and Hamas in a call Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said, the strongest stance the president has taken on the violence that has left more than 200 dead and threatens to destabilize the region.
Middle EastPosted by
The New York Times

Conflict’s Second Week Begins With Heavy Israeli Strikes in Gaza

A building on fire in Gaza City, Gaza Strip following an overnight Israeli airstrike, May 16, 2021. (Hosam Salem/The New York Times) Israeli warplanes unleashed a fierce air bombardment on Gaza City before dawn Monday as Hamas militants in the coastal enclave continued to target towns in southern Israel with barrages of rockets, bringing the conflict into a second, grinding week of bloodshed and destruction.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Israeli-Palestine conflict escalating into war

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], May 17 (ANI): The first three months of this year have been the least violent in Israel for many years as there were no missiles fired from Gaza and no successful lone-wolf attacks. However, all this changed at the start of Ramadan when the Israeli Police Force started using gratuitous violence against Palestinian worshippers. First it prevented them from gathering as customary at Damascus Gate, then beating up protesters at Sheikh Jarrah - where 6 Palestinian families are facing expulsion from their homes in East Jerusalem- and then using teargas and shock grenades inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam, wounding scores of Palestinian civilians, while many Israeli Police officers were also injured.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Middle Eastksl.com

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) — An Israeli air strike in Gaza destroyed several homes on Sunday, killing 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, health officials said, as militants fired rockets at Israel with no end in sight to seven days of fighting. The Israeli military said the civilian casualties were unintentional. It said...
Middle EastBBC

Israel Gaza conflict: Gazan officials say Sunday was 'deadliest day'

Palestinian officials in Gaza say Sunday was the deadliest day since the current fighting with Israel began. More than 40 people were killed in the latest Israeli air strikes on Gaza, officials there say. Israel's army say Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,000 rockets at Israel over the past...
Middle EastBBC

Israel Gaza violence: US envoy arrives for de-escalation talks

A US envoy has arrived in Tel Aviv for de-escalation talks as tensions between Israel and Palestine continue. Hady Amr will take part in talks with Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials in the hope of agreeing on a ceasefire. Early on Saturday, Israel conducted air strikes in Gaza and Palestinian...