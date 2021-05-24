Anne Arundel County Police: Multiple arrests made following weapon and drug seizure in Millersville
The Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the arrest of two people after officers recovered multiple weapons, drugs and cash in Millersville.
On May 15, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Acura in the area of Veterans Highway and Brightview Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Taurus 625 9mm handgun, 142 grams of suspected marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, baggies and other paraphernalia.
The adult male passenger was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, which was reported stolen from Georgia. Both subjects were arrested, charged and identified as:
Tylius Jacal Watson (Driver)
DOB: 04/02/01
Unit block of Matilda Drive
Cumberland, Virginia
Twanasae Sincere Damon (Passenger)
DOB: 11/17/99
2600 block of Stanford Place
Waldorf, Maryland