The Best Art Sets and Gift Boxes for Adults

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
 6 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want to make a creative friend smile, give him or her a set of art supplies. There are kits that cater to a specific medium but also beautifully put-together boxes that allow users to experiment with all sorts of materials—paints, oil pastels, and more. Art sets offer a convenient way to learn something new while carving out some personal relaxation time. Note that because they are often designed as an economical way to explore different media, the quality of the products are typically student-grade or intended for hobbyists. In other words, they’re a great option for beginners who would like to familiarize themselves with painting or drawing before investing in the absolute best materials. Read about our favorite art sets for adults below.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS
Artist’s Loft Necessities Gift Art Set
The diversity of media that this set offers makes it our number one pick. You get acrylics, watercolors, oil paints, oil pastels, colored pencils, and watercolors, each group offering from 10 to 28 colors to work with. There are tools, too, including 6 bristle brushes and 3 palettes so you can work with more than one medium at a time. Everything comes packed in an aluminum box that features fold-out shelves so you can access everything at once and a convenient handle. Adults who have never picked up a paintbrush or pastel before will appreciate the included book of instructions, which provides a clear introduction to each medium and explanations to achieve specific effects. All you need to begin is some paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIpUn_0a29ode500

Buy:
Artist's Loft Necessities Gift Art Set

$64.99

Buy it

WE ALSO LIKE
U.S. Art Supply Painting and Drawing Set
This set stands out from the competition because it comes with a wooden easel that can be set flat on a table or adjusted to any angle. The kit’s focus is on coloring and illustration: The wooden case includes 24 colored pencils and 24 oil pastels as well as 60 wax crayons. But with 24 watercolor cakes also provided, adults can experiment with some mixed-media paintings too. This set comes with three paper pads for watercolor, drawing, and field sketches. It also includes a color mixing chart so recipients can learn color theory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184Y2x_0a29ode500

Buy: U.S. Art Supply Painting and Drawing Set $69.99

ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE
Koh-I-Noor Gioconda Drawing Art Set
If your giftee loves to sketch and draw, consider buying this set, which comes in an attractive tin. It includes a range of essential drawing tools that budding artists can use to create realistic shadows and depth. Among them: deeply pigmented aquarelle pencils for creating washes; sepia chalks; and charcoal, graphite, and lead blocks that are super smooth and excel on heavily textured surfaces. Everything lays down pigment nicely, and tips and blocks alike are sturdy to accommodate a good amount of pressure. We’d recommend an update to the eraser, which can be a bit crumbly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIfJQ_0a29ode500

Buy: Koh-I-Noor Gioconda Drawing Set, 24 Pieces $25.46

TOP OF THE LINE
Arteza Professional Art Set
For more tools, we’d recommend this set from Arteza. It’s pricier than the competition, but you’re paying for an excellent range of materials that can continue to feel satisfying as their user’s skills develop. Highlights include 24 acrylic, 24 gouache, and 12 watercolor paint tubes; 5 acrylic markers; 10 gel pens, and a watercolor brush pen. You also get three kinds of art pads, four canvas panels, and two stretched canvases to cover drawing, watercolor, and mixed-media needs. The wooden case is sturdy and attractive and keeps everything in place even when moved about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVnNT_0a29ode500

Buy: Arteza Professional Art Set $101.98

ALSO CONSIDER
Golden A-Z Acrylic Set
Golden’s paints and mediua almost always make our best-of lists, so we have to give this acrylic set a mention. It offers an excellent sampling of the brand’s products, from easy-to-mix, highly concentrated heavy-body paint (in three colors) to high-flow paint (in two colors). There are samples of clear tar gel, a matte heavy gel, and light molding paste, which helps painters build layers of textured acrylic. This set is great for newcomers to acrylic, who can get help from an included instruction guide, but it’s also a great gift for hobbyists who might be interested in trying out different gels, pastes, and media from a highly lauded brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZT47H_0a29ode500

Buy:
Golden A-Z Acrylic Set

$32.05

Buy it

How to Pick Lamps for the Living Room

Proper lighting is important for any task, since it improves functionality or enhances ambiance within a space. Lighting in the living room is no exception. Whether it's good times surrounded by friends and family or solo activities like curling up with your favorite book, choosing the right lighting can make any living room more comfortable and inviting.
ARTnews

For a Striking Shine, These Are the Best Iridescent Mediums for Acrylic Paints

Click here to read the full article. Looking for a way to add a little extra luster to your acrylic paintings? Rather than purchasing a new set of paints, try spicing up your existing materials with an iridescent medium. Mix it with your acrylic base color, and your paint will not only have an iridescent shimmer but will also become slightly more transparent on the canvas. What’s more, the mix-in will slow the drying of your acrylics so you’ll have more working time, but it won’t compromise the stability of your pigments. Each product offers different levels of sparkle, drying...
ARTnews

The Best Crank Pencil Sharpeners for Precise Honing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Never have a dull moment with a solid pencil sharpener. A classic option is a manual one with an old-school hand crank—once a staple of classrooms and art studios everywhere. While many people may opt for electric sharpeners for convenience, a crank sharpener remains an excellent choice if control is a priority. When you’re sharpening colored pencils, charcoal pencils, and even pastels, being able to feel your professional tool get whittled down can...
ARTnews

The Best Adaptive Scissors for Support and Comfort

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Most of us take for granted the ability to pick up a pair of scissors and cut. But the fine-motor skills needed to use scissors are learned through practice, and often children need extra support while mastering this important skill. Adaptive scissors are designed with that in mind, requiring less strength to work and featuring important safety features. They help ensure that young children gain skill, strength, and confidence while they learn to...
ARTnews

David Zwirner Creates Consignment Tool, Artist Michael Armitage to Design £1 Coin, and More: Morning Links for May 12, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CLICK AND SELL. Dealer David Zwirner has created a new tool that allows people to submit photos of work to his gallery (via phone or computer) for potential resale, Melanie Gerlis reports in her Financial Times column. This is the latest tech innovation from Zwirner, which also runs an online selling platform, called Platform, that presents work from smaller galleries. If you need some quality garden work in New York, the gallerist may be able to help you there, too. At Curbed, Zwirner spoke about the work of landscape designer Christy Dailey, who...
ARTnews

Italian Police Recover Titian Portrait Lost for Nearly Two Decades

Click here to read the full article. The Italian police unit in charge of cultural heritage announced they had recovered a portrait by Renaissance painter Titian that has been lost for nearly 20 years. Discovered by a Turin branch of the cultural heritage unit, a subsidiary of the Italian state police known as the Carabinieri, the 16th-century work, titled Portrait of a Man with a Beret, first went missing two decades ago from an undisclosed location. Following its disappearance in 2004, authorities believed it had been taken to Switzerland illegally. The Renaissance painter was active during the 16th century as a member...
ARTnews

We’ve Found the Best Lead Holders for Artists and Draftspeople

Click here to read the full article. Want the sharp point of a mechanical pencil and the expressive line of a wooden one? Try using a lead holder, which marries the best qualities of both instruments. A tool of choice among architects, illustrators, and draftspeople , a lead holder is suited to satisfy pencil pushers everywhere. Lead holders carry thicker pieces of graphite (two millimeters and above) than mechanical pencils, so you can lengthen the point without fear of it breaking. And while wooden pencils wear down to nubs that are difficult to use, a lead holder guarantees a comfortable,...
ARTnews

Deana Lawson Wins One of the World’s Top Photography Prizes for Work That ‘Reframes the Black Experience’

Click here to read the full article. Deana Lawson, a photographer whose work is currently the subject of a traveling survey in the United States, has won the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize. Though it comes with only £30,000 (about $36,600), the award is considered to be among the most important devoted to photography. Artists including Trevor Paglen, Walid Raad, Juergen Teller, Cao Fei, and Andreas Gursky are among previous winners. Lawson is best known for her portraits of Black men and women often posed in domestic settings. While these images may appear to be documentary, they tend to involve sitters who...
ARTnews

ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

