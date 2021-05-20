New York, NY's authentic French and Italian restaurants building ties with local communities

Photo by Bao Menglong on Unsplash

For the best Bolognese in New York, NY, fans rave about Olio e Piu's menu. You'll get authentic Italian cuisine from this trattoria and enoteca. Their classic preparation of Tagliatelle Bolognese uses house-made pasta. For a cocktail you might enjoy Belladonna, a concoction of Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin, Cinzano, Mathilde Framboise and Prosecco. Heaven.

The restaurant observes strict COVID-19 conditions for their staff. They ask you to return the favour . The indoor area has medical-grade certified air purifiers and HEPA filters and patio seating. You’ll need to book .

Home is where this place is . As an Italian, I didn’t want to have a single Italian meal in NYC. But then, just arrived, I found out there was this gem next to my apt. What can I say? The best over New York for food but overall for quality and service. Always a smile. Buongiorno/ buonasera. Felt like home in a city whereby home is a faraway concept. Love it. Super recommended. Date of visit: April 2021

At Olio e Piu's, you'll find a superb selection of Italian meat and cheese on their menu. This restaurant is part of The Group, also based in New York, NY.

However, if you'd prefer French cuisine, you have four locations to pick from. You might know some of them; Petite Boucherie Bistro at the intersection of Christopher and Gay Streets, the West Village Boucherie now occupies the old Circle Repertory Theater building, and Boucherie Union Square which focuses on dry-aged meat and absinthe. The fourth fabulous French bistro features below.

La Grande Boucherie

For steak lovers - who doesn't love a juicy, grass fed strip steak smothered with herb butter and accompanied by fries? Boucherie caters to the whims of New Yorkers who like a choice of beef. The ribeye - also grass fed comes with baby peas and new potatoes.

Traditional meat lovers can't go wrong with a centre cut filet mignon served with vegetables, bone marrow and a bordelaise sauce. Yummy. The modern beef aficionados will welcome the addition of grilled wagyu top sirloin with roast baby potatoes, gem lettuce and bearnaise sauce.

Of course, an authentic French bistro would not be complete without snails, onion soup, country pates, and Nicoise salad. My favourite a French take on a grilled cheese sandwich. They elevate the humble grilled cheese to new heights with gruyere cheese, egg and ham.

Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash

All five Boucherie locations boast heated patio dining, while the interior decor is stunning. My favourite is the new structure built for comfort and ambience. Pleasing wooden panelling and delightful under floor heating. They screen diners from each other to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.

The Group strives to build long-term relationships within the community, creating a sense of intimacy amidst the pace of the city.

In particular, Beverage Manager, Milos Kostadinovic, loves to encourage the joy of exuberant living with his selection of wines and cocktails. He also enjoys chatting with the guests to all ‘The Group’ restaurants.

The last restaurant in The Group portfolio is the Omakase Room by Mitsu. Executive Chef Mitsunori Isoda expresses an authentic experience of Japanese sushi tradition. He crafts and hand-serves them himself from his kitchen to the guests seated at the sushi bar positioned in front of his work space. Screens protect up to three diners in three separate sections. Chef uses US and Japanese fish to create his stunning sushi.

Photo by George Kedenburg III on Unsplash

This group of New York, NY restaurants cater for large numbers of guests, they care greatly about the safety of patrons and have made the necessary adjustments to provide an inviting atmosphere despite restrictions designed for both staff and visitors.

Staff await your booking.