Chicago, IL

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Posted by 
Jennifer Brown Banks
Jennifer Brown Banks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFM3L_0a1YK8aI00
pixabay.com

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic.

From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.

AN ALTERNATIVE OPTION...

One simple and cheap way to be amused, entertained, informed and mellow out the day to day madness (until a potential return to normalcy) is to tune into the various radio stations and interesting radio personalities Chicago has to offer.

Whether you are in your car navigating rush hour traffic or at home cooking in the kitchen, radio programs can be quite engaging and offer a form of escape even.

POPULAR RADIO CHOICES...

According to Statista.com, "Chicago’s leading radio station in October 2020 was WVAZ-FM, with 8.4 percent of radio listeners in the Chicago metropolitan area tuning in to the station for at least five minutes in each quarter hour period. This metric is often referred to as simply Average Quarter-Hour Persons (abbreviated to AQH)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135XOp_0a1YK8aI00
pixabay.com

It goes without saying that different radio stations cater to different demographics and entertainment needs. Some are good for news updates, while others discuss pop culture and celebrities, and others are great for "mood" enhancing music.

These are among my favorite Chicago radio stations:

WGCI---GREAT FOR HIP HOP/R& B and fun contests

https://wgci.iheart.com/

V103---STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW WILL GET YOUR DAY OFF TO A LAUGHING START

https://v103.iheart.com/

95.5---GET YOUR ROCK ON HERE!

https://rock955chi.iheart.com/

Final Thought

If you're seeking ways to set the "tone" for a good morning, or to hear current events without all the violent graphic images reflected on the news, or to reminisce through the music of the carefree days of your youth, check out some of Chicago's great radio stations today. And mellow out the madness.

Jennifer Brown Banks

Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago, IL
