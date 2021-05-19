newsbreak-logo
Oregon Government

Sheriff's office has identified all but one of suspects involved in Glenn Otto Park assault

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 1 hour ago

The suspects and victims involved in the assaultMultnomah County Sheriff's Office

By Emily Scarvie

(This story has been updated with new developments. See the original story after the update.)

(TROUTDALE, Ore.) The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that all but one of the suspects involved in the assault of two men at Glenn Otto Park on Sunday have been identified, FOX 12 reports.

After releasing a video of the assault in an effort to identify suspects, the sheriff’s office received around 90 tips in a 24-hour period.

The unidentified suspect can be seen in the video kicking one of the victims while he’s on the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect is wearing a grey shirt with the number “4” printed on the front and back, dark jeans, a grey hat and a necklace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnxpI_0a1Wz7AO00
The unidentified suspectMultnomah County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at (503) 988-0560 and reference case number 21-24002.

The sheriff’s office said they are still conducting interviews and the investigation is ongoing. They will update with further information at a later time.

Original Article

(TROUTDALE, Ore.) Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects after two brothers were attacked by a group of men at Glenn Otto Park on Sunday evening, KGW reports.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the group swam across the Sandy River to where the two brothers were located and assaulted them. The assault is being investigated as a potential hate crime after reports that the suspects used homophobic slurs.

“Multiple male suspects participated and continued to assault one of the victims by punching, kicking and stomping, even as he was laying on the ground defenseless,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

By the time the officers arrived at the park around 7:30 p.m., the suspects had left.

The sheriff’s office shared a video of the assault and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“This is a serious and appalling assault that occurred in broad daylight at a family-friendly, riverfront beach,” Law Enforcement Chief Deputy Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said. “We are actively investigating the assault, and we are urging the public to come forward with information that may lead to an arrest of these individuals. Violence has no place in Multnomah County.”

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers.

