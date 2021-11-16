ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Overcoming recent struggles against the Steelers

By Matt Johnson
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers schedule this week

Week 11 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Nov. 21 8:20 PM NBC
  • Spread: Chargers -4.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-225), Steelers (+190)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 30, Steelers 17

If you’re looking for one team to take the biggest step backward in 2021, it’s the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL and this is no longer an elite defense. Herbert will find holes in the secondary and exploit them quickly. When he’s off the field, Joey Bosa will be living in the Steelers’ backfield.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule predictions, roster outlook

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
  • Los Angeles will appear three times on national television (ESPN in Week 4, NBC in Week 11, NFL Network in Week 15)
  • Sportsnaut’s Los Angeles Chargers projected record: 12-5

All our predictions are based on the Chargers keeping and starting these key players:

2021 NFL Power Rankings: Green Bay Packers snag No. 1 spot, Los Angeles Rams crash

Let’s look ahead to the Chargers’ 2021 season and examine our game-by-game predictions that could send Los Angeles to the NFL Playoffs.

With that, let’s dive into our game-by-game schedule predictions.

Week 1 – Los Angeles Chargers won 20-16 on the road against the Washington Football Team

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Chargers -1 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Chargers -120, Washington Football Team +100
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington Football Team 17, Chargers 14

Justin Herbert overcame two interceptions and the Chargers’ defense caused a crucial fourth-quarter takeaway that changed the game. Three players after the defense recovered an Antonio Gibson fumble, Herbert hit Mike Williams for the game-deciding touchdown and Los Angeles hung on for a four-point victory.

Week 2 – Los Angeles Chargers fall in final seconds in 17-20 loss to Dallas Cowboys

  • When : Sunday, September 19 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Chargers -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Chargers -175, Cowboys +150
  • Over/Under: 55.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 38, Cowboys 31

In a game expected to feature plenty of fireworks, the Los Angeles Chargers held the Dallas Cowboys to just 20 points, but it wasn’t good enough as LA lost in heartbreaking fashion as time expired. Justin Herbert had a big day, topping 338 passing yards, but two interceptions set the team back, including a painful one in the end zone. Letting up 198 rushing yards didn’t help either.

Week 3 – Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-24

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Chiefs -6.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-300), Chargers (+200)
  • Over/Under: 55.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 21

Justin Herbert heard everyone saying he needed to have a big moment. So, a week after Lamar Jackson beat Patrick Mahomes, Herbert did the same with four touchdowns. Plenty of credit will also go towards a Chargers’ defense that snagged four takeaways.

Week 4 — Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14

  • When: Monday, October 4 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Chargers -3 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-165), Raiders (+135)
  • Over/Under: 51
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 27

Yet another impressive performance from Herbert and his Chargers. The second-year quarterback threw another three touchdowns against zero interceptions. Los Angeles’ defense stymied the Raiders’ previously elite offense to the tune of one total first down in the first two quarters. Yeah, these Chargers are for real.

Week 5 — Los Angeles Chargers beat Cleveland Browns, 47-42

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers: -115; Browns -105
  • Over/under: 47.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 34, Browns 28

Holy cow, what a performance from Justin Herbert in this one. The second-year quarterback led Los Angeles back from a halftime deficit, completing 26-of-43 passes for 398 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is now entering the NFL MVP conversation with Los Angeles at 4-1 on the campaign.

Week 6 – Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-6

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (+140), Ravens (-165)
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 34, Ravens 31

It turns out, having one of the worst run defenses in the NFL can be a problem against an opponent who dominates with a complex rushing attack. Los Angeles allowed 187 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens and so much success on the ground allowed the Ravens to control the entire game. After a big win, the Chargers came crashing down to earth.

Week 8 — Los Angeles Chargers lose to New England Patriots, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -4.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-225), Patriots (+180)
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 27, Patriots 24

Coming out of the bye, most figured Los Angeles would be able to handle rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots in Week 8. In no way did that come to fruition with Justin Herbert putting up a mistake-filled performance that included two interceptions and a pick-six. Now 4-3 on the season, these Chargers are back to the drawing board.

Week 9 — Los Angeles Chargers beat Philadelphia Eagles, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Pick
  • Moneyline: Eagles +120; Chargers -145
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 28, Eagles 20

The Chargers were able to end a two-game losing streak and move to 5-3 on the campaign by virtue of a narrow road win over the Eagles. More than anything, sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance aided Los Angeles in a last-second win. He completed 32-of-38 passes for 356 yards with two touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Week 10 — Los Angeles Chargers lose to Minnesota Vikings, 27-20

  • When: Sunday, November 14 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +120; Chargers -140
  • Over/under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 31, Vikings 28

The Chargers have now lost three out of four following Week 10’s home loss at the hands of the Vikings. IT’s a game that saw Los Angeles’ defense allow Kirk Cousins to complete 25-of-37 passes for nearly 300 yards with two scores. The Chargers’ offense couldn’t get anything going here, either.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule predictions

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Week 12 – @ Denver Broncos

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Nov. 28 4:05 PM CBS

There’s isn’t a lot to be said about the Denver Broncos considering their starting quarterback option is Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater. Either way, that situation puts a cap on this team’s potential. Los Angeles will take advantage of that, securing a victory in Denver thanks to Justin Herbert.

  • Week 12 schedule prediction: Chargers 24, Broncos 17
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 13 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

If both teams maintain their level of play, this could be one of the best NFL games in December. Herbert is playing like an MVP and Joe Burrow is making a phenomenal case for Comeback Player of the Year. We give the edge to the Chargers, but this should be an entertaining matchup.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Chargers 35, Bengals 28

Week 14 – vs. New York Giants

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Dec. 12 4:05 PM FOX

New York is very similar to the Broncos. Both teams have the defense and offensive weapons to easily make the playoffs, but quarterback play drags them down. It will be a treat to see what defensive coordinator Patrick Graham throws at Herbert, we might even see a turnover. But Staley’s defense is going to make life miserable for Daniel Jones and that decides this game.

  • Week 14 schedule prediction: Chargers 23, Giants 20
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Thursday, Dec. 16 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

The Chargers already beat the Chiefs once, which says a lot about this football team. Both of these offenses are capable of dropping 40 points, so it comes down to who has the better defense. Clearly it’s Los Angeles and that could mean a 2021 sweep of KC.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Chargers 34, Chiefs 31
10 bold predictions for 2021 NFL season

Week 16 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Time (EST) TV:
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

It might be too early to say the Texans could be one of the worst teams in NFL history, but it’s possible. Deshaun Watson is never playing for this franchise again and while Houston signed more free agents than any other team, this roster is still abysmal. Los Angeles should coast to victory by halftime and can then take its foot off the gas.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Chargers 38, Texans 13

Week 17 – vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Jan. 2 4:05 PM CBS

Admittedly, we’d like the Chargers more at home if the fan support was stronger. It’s possible that an 11-4 record entering January could change things, with football fans in Los Angeles rallying around Herbert. This will be another intriguing divisional matchup, one that might be decided in the final seconds by a kicker. Given the Chargers’ history, that doesn’t work in their favor.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Broncos 23, Chargers 21

Week 18 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM CBS

The Chargers end their 2021 regular season with a trip to Las Vegas, which is rather fitting. After Herbert and Co. dominate the Raiders, they can spend the night celebrating their outstanding record and a trip to the NFL Playoffs.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 20

Los Angeles Chargers record prediction: 12-5

NFL mock draft 2022: Huge shakeups, five QBs come off the board

