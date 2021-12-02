Atlanta Falcons schedule: Must win against defending champ Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons schedule this week

Week 13 — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

Point spread: Buccaneers -10.5

Buccaneers -10.5 Moneyline: Falcons +400; Buccaneers -550

Falcons +400; Buccaneers -550 Over/under: 50.5

50.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 35, Falcons 24

Atlanta was 0-2 last season against the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers , giving up a total of 75 points in the process. With major issues still outstanding on defense and given that Tampa Bay returns all 22 of its starters from last season’s Super Bowl team, there’s no reason to expect this to change come Week 13.

Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions, roster outlook

Atlanta is not given a reprieve early on, forced to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. This will be a good barometer of where Arthur Smith’s squad is at.

Sportsnaut predicts the Falcons will finish with an 7-10 record.

Falcons roster outlook

QB — Matt Ryan

RB — Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman, Keith Smith

TE — Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

WR — Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus

Defense — Falcons don’t rank in the top 20 this week

Week 1 — Atlanta Falcons lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-6

When: Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 PM on FOX Point spread: Falcons -3.0

Falcons -3.0 Moneyline: Eagles +155; Falcons -175

Eagles +155; Falcons -175 Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 28, Eagles 20

Boy, that was a dud of a performance in Arthur Smith’s head-coaching debut on Sunday. The Falcons’ defense allowed Jalen Hurts to complete 27-of-35 passes for 264 yards with three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Falcons could not do anything of substance against what had been a lackluster Eagles defense in defeat.

Week 2 — Atlanta Falcons lost on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48-25

When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:15 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 4:15 PM EST Point spread: Buccaneers -12.5

Buccaneers -12.5 Moneyline: Falcons +500; Buccaneers -700

Falcons +500; Buccaneers -700 Over/under : 52.0

: 52.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 17

This Falcons team is ways away from being competitive against decent teams. That’s magnified when they take on top-end contenders. Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season proved this in more ways than one. Tom Brady tossed five touchdowns against Atlanta’s defense one week after the Falcons gave up 32 points at home against the Eagles.

Week 3 — Atlanta Falcons win 17-14 @ New York Giants

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX Point spread: Giants -3.0

Giants -3.0 Moneyline: Falcons +135; Giants -165

Falcons +135; Giants -165 Over/under : 47.5

: 47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 27, Falcons 20

Finally! New Atlanta Falcons head coach got his first career win out of the way in Week 3. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a convincing victory, winning by just three against a fellow winless opponent. Cordarelle Patterson was the unexpected star of the show, picking up a total of 102 yards on the day.

Week 4 — Atlanta Falcons lost to Washington Football Team, 34-30

When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Washington -1.5

Washington -1.5 Moneyline: Falcons +100; Washington -120

Falcons +100; Washington -120 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 24, Falcons 20

Atlanta took a 17-13 lead into the half against Washington, only to five up 21 points in the final two quarters. It’s a game that saw the defense yield nearly 300 passing yards to Washington backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke . Despite Matt Ryan throwing four touchdowns against zero interceptions, it was not enough for the Falcons to move to .500 on the season.

Week 5 — Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets, 27-20

Point spread: Falcons -3.0

Falcons -3.0 Moneyline: Jets +120; Falcons -145

Jets +120; Falcons -145 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Jets 31, Falcons 27

Playing without Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, quarterback Matt Ryan tore apart the Jets’ secondary for 342 passing yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta’s offense featured Cordarrelle Patterson (114 scrimmage yards) and rookie Kyle Pitts prominently, paving the way to a 2-3 record.

Week 7 — Atlanta Falcons beat Miami Dolphins, 30-28

When: Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons -2.5 Moneyline: Dolphins +115; Falcons -135

Dolphins +115; Falcons -135 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 23

Don’t look now, but Atlanta has now won three out of four after starting the season 0-2. Week 7’s win included Matt Ryan throwing for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Falcons’ rebuild defense forced two Tua Tagovailoa interceptions in the narrow 30-28 win.

Week 8 — Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers, 19-13

When: Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Falcons -3.0

Falcons -3.0 Moneyline: Panthers +105; Falcons -125

Panthers +105; Falcons -125 Over/under: 47.0

47.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 30, Panthers 24

Without Calvin Ridley in the mix (personal reasons), Atlanta’s offense struggled big time against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. That included Matt Ryan throwing for just 131 yards with two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Falcons yielded 203 yards on the ground to a Panthers squad that was lacking through the air. Back to the drawing board for the 3-4 Falcons.

Week 9 — Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints, 27-25

When: Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Saints -6.0

Saints -6.0 Moneyline: Falcons +215; Saints -265

Falcons +215; Saints -265 Over/under: 42.0

42.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 23

Now at 4-4 on the season following their big road win agains the division-rival Saints, these Falcons are thinking playoffs. While that might be premature, this represented the single biggest victory of head coach Arthur Smith’s short tenure in Atlanta.

Week 10 — Atlanta Falcons lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 43-3

When: Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Cowboys -9.5

Cowboys -9.5 Moneyline: Falcons +340; Cowboys -450

Falcons +340; Cowboys -450 Over/under: 54.5

54.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 38, Falcons 28

Fresh off a win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, these Falcons put up a stinker of a performance in a disastrous 40-point road loss to Dallas. This defense allowed Dak Prescott to complete 24-of-31 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The game was pretty much over at halftime with Dallas leading 36-3. Yeah, the Falcons are pretenders.

Week 11 — Atlanta Falcons lose to the New England Patriots, 25-0

When: Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 PM EST

Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 PM EST Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Patriots -6.5 Moneyline: Falcons +230; Patriots -285

Falcons +230; Patriots -285 Over/under: 47.0

47.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 28, Falcons 17

Whew boy. Another ugly loss within a five-day span. One now has to wonder wh at the future holds for Matt Ryan and Co. following a 25-0 home loss to the Patriots. Atlanta has been outscored 78-3 in its past three games. That’s just brutal.

Week 12 — Atlanta Falcons beat Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-14

When: Sunday, November 28 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, November 28 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Falcons -1.0

Falcons -1.0 Moneyline: Jaguars -105; Falcons -115

Jaguars -105; Falcons -115 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 35, Jaguars 24

Following an ugly two-game losing streak, Atlanta was able to get back on track Week 12 against the lowly Jaguars. Cordarrelle Patterson went for 108 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan hit Russell Gage on a touchdown midway through the third to open a 21-3 lead. While the Jags were able to make a game of it, Atlanta found a way to remain relevant in the NFC Playoff picture.

Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions

Week 14 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

There’s an interesting backdrop to this Week 14 matchup. New Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot served in the Saints’ front office for 18 years prior to taking over in Atlanta this offseason. He’s attempting to build this team to win against fellow NFC South competition. Unfortunately, his team just does not have the talent to stop the likes of Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. on the road. Expect a narrow defeat here.

Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Falcons 24

Week 15 — @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 4:05 PM CBS

The Kyle Shanahan game. Could this be Atlanta’s way of finally proving it has moved on from that era of Falcons football? I am not buying it in this Week 15 matchup in California. Whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance under center, these 49ers have way too much firepower on offense for the Falcons to be able to stay afloat.

Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 31, Falcons 23

Week 16 — vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Without much to work with at wide receiver, new Lions quarterback Jared Goff should struggle in the passing game. For new head coach Dan Campbell, the goal will be to have a ball-controlled offense and see improvement on defense. This will be an issue Week 16 against a stout Falcons defense that yielded the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL a season ago and is doing well in that regard this season.

Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 31, Lions 24

Week 17 — @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

It seems foolish to believe that Atlanta’s pedestrian pass defense will be able to stop what Josh Allen and Co. bring to the table in this Week 17 matchup. The Falcons gave up 30 points or more six times a season ago. And while the unit is somewhat improved in 2021, it won’t be enough to give into Western New York and win.

Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 34, Falcons 27

Week 18 — vs. New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

With that’s expected to be continued struggles on defense, Atlanta is going to have to rely on both homefield and what can very well be a dynamic offense. After New Orleans lost Drew Brees to retirement, this team will be relying more on its defense. That won’t change what we’ve seen in the recent past between these two squads with Atlanta coming out on top at home in a high-scoring affair.

Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 28, Saints 23

Atlanta Falcons projected record: 8-9

