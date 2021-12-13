These 8 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

Gabriela Isler of Venezuela wins Miss Universe 2013. Pavel Golovkin/AP

The Miss Universe competition was launched in 1952 to celebrate and empower women.

The US has the highest number of competition wins after Olivia Culpo was crowned in 2012.

India, Sweden, South Africa, and Mexico tied for the fifth-highest number of Miss Universe winners.

All of the competitors, of course, vie for the crown — but certain countries have produced more winners than others throughout the history of the competition.

We rounded up every Miss Universe and, using the Miss Universe Organization's archive, figured out which countries have the most titleholders.

India now has three Miss Universe titles after Harnaaz Sandhu won the most recent competition.