Carolina Panthers schedule and 2021 season predictions

Carolina Panthers schedule this week

Week 2 – vs. New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Because Drew Brees is no longer walking out from that visiting Saints locker room, Carolina has to feel so much more at ease. The historically mistake-prone Jameis Winston beat out Taysom Hill to be Brees’ successor, and if Darnold can stray away from his turnover-filled tenure in New York, that ball security and home-field edge should help Carolina improve to 2-0 in the early going.

Week 2 prediction: Panthers 31, Saints 27

Carolina Panthers schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Panthers beat the New York Jets 19-14 in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Their Week 13 bye is set between a road game against the Miami Dolphins and a home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12).

Sportsnaut predicts the Panthers will end the season with a 7-10 record.

Carolina Panthers roster outlook

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates with wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Panthers keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Sam Darnold

RB – Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard (rookie)

WR – DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr. (rookie)

TE – Tommy Tremble (rookie), Ian Thomas, Dan Arnold

Defense – Panthers not ranked in top 20 this week

Carolina is believed to have one of the best young schematic geniuses in football in offensive coordinator Joe Brady. While McCaffrey is absolutely elite and Moore and Anderson form an excellent receiver duo, much of the Panthers’ success will hinge on Darnold having a career year and key rookies stepping up to contribute right away.

Carolina Panthers schedule predictions

Jun 9, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during OTAs at the Panthers Training Fields. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – Carolina Panthers won 19-14 vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 12 1:00 PM CBS

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Panthers -4

Panthers -4 Moneyline: Jets +190; Panthers -235

Jets +190; Panthers -235 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut Prediction: Jets 30, Panthers 20

Sam Darnold has to be pleased to win against his former team in his debut, he had such an advantage in terms of weapons and overall talent around him. However, he managed only three second-half points. Meanwhile, his Jets successor, Zach Wilson , gave Gang Green a chance to win in the end after a humbling start, despite running for his life all afternoon.

Week 3 – @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Sept. 23 8:20 PM NFLN

Yours truly projected the Texans to go 0-17 in 2021 , and for good reason. This may be one of their more winnable games, but Carolina isn’t going to lose in Houston. There’s too much skill position talent on the Panthers’ side for this one to result in a shocking loss.

Week 3 prediction: Panthers 35, Texans 24

Week 4 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM FOX

We’ll see how much the Cowboys’ defensive improvements matter, because most of their reinforcements came through the draft. Regardless, with Dak Prescott back under center, Dallas should be able to win its fair share of shootouts, which this matchup with the Panthers figures to be.

Week 4 prediction: Cowboys 34, Panthers 30

Week 5 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM FOX

Unless Jalen Hurts really shows something as an NFL sophomore, he faces an uphill battle to be a franchise quarterback. The Eagles don’t have enough depth in their defensive backfield to hang with Carolina’s receiver trio of DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Week 5 prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16

Week 6 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM FOX

These are two of the most evenly matched teams on the entire NFL schedule. Both are built similarly, with elite running backs, excellent receiving duos, and talented-but-flawed defenses and quarterbacks. The tie goes to the home team here.

Week 6 prediction: Panthers 31, Vikings 27

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks on from the field during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 – @ New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM FOX

This is going to be fun, because once upon a time, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman essentially tanked Carolina’s roster into oblivion with a series of horrible draft classes. This new Carolina regime will have a little something extra in terms of bragging rights if the Panthers pull this one out, and they actually match up well with New York personnel-wise.

Week 7 prediction: Panthers 27, Giants 21

Week 8 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM FOX

The Falcons’ defensive front has done a bad job pressuring opposing quarterbacks in recent years. They also don’t have the means to stop Carolina’s excellent rushing attack led by Christian McCaffrey. That’s an ideal recipe for Darnold’s success.

Week 8 prediction: Panthers 38, Falcons 28

Week 9 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

When Darnold infamously was “seeing ghosts” on live national TV, he was facing New England. The young QB hasn’t displayed the football wherewithal since then to show he can outfox the legendary Bill Belichick. Even with a much better supporting cast in Charlotte, don’t expect Darnold to take down the mighty Patriots.

Week 9 prediction: Patriots 17, Panthers 13

Week 10 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM FOX

Because of Kyler Murray ‘s dual-threat ability and presumed progression entering his third season, the Cardinals are a trendy pick to make the playoffs. They’ll be hard-pressed to do that in the NFC West, though, so they must beat inferior opponents at home when the opportunities arises. This is one such occasion.

Week 10 prediction: Cardinals 31, Panthers 20

Week 11 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown who can all beat the Panthers deep. That’s what this matchup boils down to. Plus, the Football Team has an elite front that can stymie McCaffrey and pressure Darnold by only rushing four. Not the best of news for the Carolina faithful hoping an upset is in the offing.

Week 11 prediction: Washington 27, Panthers 10

Nov 22, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

If McCaffrey can’t get going on the ground, Darnold is going to have a hard time completing anything on the Dolphins’ stout secondary. It’s not like Tua Tagovailoa is a phenomenal quarterback either, though, so expect the hosts to pull this one out in a low-scoring grind of a game.

Week 12 prediction: Dolphins 20, Panthers 13

Week 13 BYE

Week 14 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Shootouts are probably going to be commonplace for these two teams in 2021. Because Atlanta has fewer promising young players on defense, though, the Panthers should find a way to pull off the season sweep here.

Week 14 prediction: Panthers 42, Falcons 35

Week 15 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

The road schedule for Carolina presents a lot of pitfalls, not least of which is a trip to Buffalo. Josh Allen is Darnold’s draft classmate, but made an extraordinary leap in Year 3 to run laps around him as a quarterback. That’s bad news for the Panthers, and it’s a fact that’ll be exposed for all to see in Week 15.

Week 15 prediction: Bills 45, Panthers 21

Dec 2, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) runs with the ball in the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Any time. Any venue. Doesn’t matter. Home cooking won’t save the Panthers from getting blown out by the Buccaneers. The only area Carolina has a talent edge is in the backfield with Christian McCaffrey. Otherwise, this is a complete mismatch.

Week 16 prediction: Buccaneers 42, Panthers 24

Week 17 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Playing at the Superdome is never easy, and there’s a familiarity factor here, as Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady spent time on the Saints staff under Sean Payton. Due to Payton’s superior experience and New Orleans’ better all-around defensive talent, it’s hard to envision New Orleans not getting at least one win off Carolina this year.

Week 17 prediction: Saints 35, Panthers 27

Week 18 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Asking Darnold to square off with the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, who are returning all their starters on offense and defense, is a big ask — never mind doing so twice in a three-game span to finish the schedule. Tom Brady and the Bucs have too many weapons for the Panthers to ultimately keep up with.

Week 18 prediction: Buccaneers 38, Panthers 17

Carolina Panthers record prediction: 7-10

