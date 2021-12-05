Carolina Panthers schedule: After firing Joe Brady, Panthers face Falcons

Carolina Panthers schedule this week

Week 14 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Spread: Panthers -3

Panthers -3 Moneyline: Atlanta +120; Carolina -140

Atlanta +120; Carolina -140 Over/under: 45

Matt Ryan vs a surging Cam Newton. Neither team has been superb, but the Falcons seem more put together at this point, probably because of Matty Ice’s leadership.

Sportsnaut prediction : Falcons 32, Panthers 24

Carolina Panthers schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Panthers are currently 5-7 in the 2021 NFL season.

Their Week 13 bye is set between a road game against the Miami Dolphins and a home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12).

Sportsnaut predicts the Panthers will end the season with a 5-12 record.

Carolina Panthers roster outlook

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Panthers keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Cam Newton, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold (injured)

RB – Chuba Hubbard (rookie), Ameer Abdullah, Christian McCaffrey ( out for season )

WR – DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Terrace Marshall Jr. (rookie)

TE – Tommy Tremble (rookie), Ian Thomas

Defense – The Panthers rank 6th in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings

Week 1 – Carolina Panthers won 19-14 vs. New York Jets

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Panthers -4

Panthers -4 Moneyline: Jets +190; Panthers -235

Jets +190; Panthers -235 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut Prediction: Jets 30, Panthers 20

Sam Darnold has to be pleased to win against his former team in his debut, he had such an advantage in terms of weapons and overall talent around him. However, he managed only three second-half points. Meanwhile, his Jets successor, Zach Wilson , gave Gang Green a chance to win in the end after a humbling start, despite running for his life all afternoon.

Week 2 – Carolina Panthers won 26-7 vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX Spread: Saints -3.0

Saints -3.0 Moneyline: Panthers +160; Saints -195

Panthers +160; Saints -195 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 31, Saints 27

Because Drew Brees is no longer walking out from that visiting Saints locker room, Carolina had to feel so much more at ease. The historically mistake-prone Jameis Winston beat out Taysom Hill to be Brees’ successor, and Darnold can strayed away from his turnover-filled past on Sunday to put on an excellent performance. Winston threw two picks and couldn’t get anything going, as this Panthers defense looks legit.

Week 3 — Carolina Panthers won 24-9 @ Houston Texans

When: Thursday, September 23 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network

Thursday, September 23 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network Spread: Panthers -8.0 ( BetMGM )

Panthers -8.0 ( BetMGM ) Over/Under: 43 points

43 points Money line: Panthers (-350), Texans (+275)

Panthers (-350), Texans (+275) Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Texans 10

Don’t look now but these Panthers are now 3-0 on the season after what has to be described as a dominating performance against Houston in Week 3. Continuing his stellar play, recently-acquired quarterback Sam Darnold completed 23-of-34 passes for 304 yards with two rushing touchdowns. The only concern here is the hamstring injury Christian McCaffrey suffered in the win .

Week 4 – Panthers lose 36-28 to Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Cowboys -4.5 Moneyline: Panthers +170; Cowboys -210

Panthers +170; Cowboys -210 Over/under: 51.0

51.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 24, Panthers 20

Talk about a matchup between two extremes. We saw why Dallas’ offense has an ability to dominate on a consistent basis. The Panthers’ defense had given up a total of 30 points during their 3-0 start to the season coming into the game, but they didn’t face anyone like Dak Prescott . Not having Christian McCaffrey due to his hamstring injury set the Panther offense back. But Darnold’s rushing success is a nice surprise.

Week 5 – Carolina Panthers lose 21-18 to Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM Spread: Panthers -3

Panthers -3 Moneyline: Eagles +150; Panthers -180

Eagles +150; Panthers -180 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16

The Carolina Panthers got off to a strong start, but Jalen Hurts rallied his Eagles back from a 12-point deficit to take the lead. A blocked punt by T.J. Edwards was a big momentum shift to help swing the advantage in Philly’s favor. Sam Darnold and the Panthers’ offense couldn’t find a way to take advantage of what had been a porous Eagles defense.

Week 6 – Carolina Panthers lose 34-28 vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM Spread: Vikings -2

Vikings -2 Moneyline: Minnesota -135; Carolina +115

Minnesota -135; Carolina +115 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 24, Panthers 17

Carolina’s defense flashed it’s speed to make things tough, but the Minnesota Vikings simply had too much offensive firepower. Even a blocked punt for a touchdown couldn’t swing the odds in their favor. Sam Darnold was off, and it didn’t help that their receivers dropped so many passes, but he gave them a chance in the end. Having CMC would have helped.

Week 7 – Panthers lose 25-3 to New York Giants

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:00 PM Spread: Panthers -3

Panthers -3 Moneyline: Carolina -150; New York Giants +125

Carolina -150; New York Giants +125 Over/under: 43

43 Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Giants 17

This will be known as the game where Sam Darnold’s wheels fell off . It was a pathetic performance, in yet another bad day without Christian McCaffrey. It’s been a sad fall from grace for a team that started 3-0. Losing to the Giants by 22 is bad. No excuse for that. Backup QB P.J. Walker couldn’t get anything going either. Could we see a Deshaun Watson trade soon?

Jun 9, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during OTAs at the Panthers Training Fields. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 – Panthers win 19-13 vs Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM Spread: Falcons -3

Falcons -3 Moneyline: Carolina +135; Atlanta -165

Carolina +135; Atlanta -165 Over/under: 47

47 Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 13

Any time you go over 200 rushing yards as the Panthers did against the Atlanta Falcons, you’re going to have a strong chance of winning. Stephon Gilmore got his first interception of the season, playing in his first game for Carolina.

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks on from the field during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 – Carolina Panthers lose 24-6 to New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 PM Spread: Patriots -3.5

Patriots -3.5 Moneyline: New England -185; Carolina +155

New England -185; Carolina +155 Over/under: 41.5

41.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 17, Patriots 13

It looked like Sam Darnold was seeing ghosts facing Bill Belichick once again, meanwhile Mac Jones continues to lead a strong ship for the Patriots.

Week 10 – Carolina Panthers win 34-10 over Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 PM Spread: Cardinals -10.0

Cardinals -10.0 Moneyline: Carolina +375; Arizona -500

Carolina +375; Arizona -500 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Panthers 17

Without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, the Panthers unpredictably rolled. We’ll see if it sparks a run here, with Cam Newton preparing to take over.

Week 11 – Carolina Panthers lose 27-21 to Washington Football Team

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM Spread: Carolina -2

Carolina -2 Moneyline: Washington +110; Carolina -130

Washington +110; Carolina -130 Over/under: 43

43 Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 24, Washington 10

Ron Rivera spoiled Cam Newton ‘s return in what was an electric atmosphere in Carolina. Taylor Heinicke , while he wasn’t asked to do much by throwing just 22 times, was effective enough to outscore the Panthers with Newton still getting up to speed.

Week 12 – Panthers lose 33-10 to Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM Spread: Carolina -2

Carolina -2 Moneyline: Panthers -135; Dolphins +115

Panthers -135; Dolphins +115 Over/under: 42

42 Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 20, Dolphins 13

The Miami Dolphins kept the Panthers in their play pen today. Tua Tagovailoa was surgical, only having four passes hit the ground, whereas the Panthers used both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker, yet neither were effective. After a 3-0 start, giving them playoff hopes, Carolina’s falling fast.

Week 13 BYE

Carolina Panthers schedule predictions

Nov 22, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

The road schedule for Carolina presents a lot of pitfalls, not least of which is a trip to Buffalo. Josh Allen is Sam Darnold’s draft classmate, but made an extraordinary leap in Year 3 to run laps around him as a quarterback. Even though Darnold’s injured, seeing the Bills improve playoff positioning has to sting for the former first-round pick.

Week 15 prediction: Bills 45, Panthers 21

Dec 2, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) runs with the ball in the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Any time. Any venue. Doesn’t matter. Home cooking won’t save the Panthers from getting blown out by the Buccaneers. The only area Carolina has a talent edge is in the backfield with Christian McCaffrey. Otherwise, this is a complete mismatch.

Week 16 prediction: Buccaneers 42, Panthers 24

Week 17 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Playing at the Superdome is never easy, and there’s a familiarity factor here, as Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady spent time on the Saints staff under Sean Payton. Due to Payton’s superior experience and New Orleans’ better all-around defensive talent, it’s hard to envision New Orleans not getting at least one win off Carolina this year.

Week 17 prediction: Saints 35, Panthers 27

Week 18 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Asking Newton to square off with the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, who are returning all their starters on offense and defense, is a big ask — never mind doing so twice in a three-game span to finish the schedule. Tom Brady and the Bucs have too many weapons for the Panthers to ultimately keep up with.

Week 18 prediction: Buccaneers 38, Panthers 17

Carolina Panthers record prediction: 5-12

