Why May 17th Matters In Rock History

In 1980, drummer Peter Criss left Kiss after Gene Simmons ’ then-girlfriend Diana Ross told him he was too talented to be in the band.

In 2006, Paul McCartney announced that he and his wife, Heather Mills , had given up the fight to save their marriage and that after four years together, they were going their separate ways.

In 1983, the number one song in the country was David Bowie ’s “Let’s Dance."

In 2003, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland was arrested in L-A after police stopped him for driving without headlights and found cocaine and heroin in his car. He was released on ten-thousand dollars bail.

And in 1990, Nirvana played the last date of a North American tour in Boise, Idaho. The gig was the final one drummer Chad Channing played with the group. After playing on Bleach , Chad chose to leave the band due to creative differences. He was replaced by Dave Grohl in September of 1990.

