ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Why May 17th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bYy6_0a0UAybK00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s May 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, drummer Peter Criss left Kiss after Gene Simmons ’ then-girlfriend Diana Ross told him he was too talented to be in the band.

In 2006, Paul McCartney announced that he and his wife, Heather Mills , had given up the fight to save their marriage and that after four years together, they were going their separate ways.

In 1983, the number one song in the country was David Bowie ’s “Let’s Dance."

In 2003, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland was arrested in L-A after police stopped him for driving without headlights and found cocaine and heroin in his car. He was released on ten-thousand dollars bail.

And in 1990, Nirvana played the last date of a North American tour in Boise, Idaho. The gig was the final one drummer Chad Channing played with the group. After playing on Bleach , Chad chose to leave the band due to creative differences. He was replaced by Dave Grohl in September of 1990.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music )

Comments / 13

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best 11th Albums

Making an album is no small feat. Making 11 of them is another matter entirely. For some artists, the work piles up quickly — Bob Dylan's 11th album, New Morning, arrived in 1970, only eight years after his debut recording. The Rolling Stones issued their 11th album, 1973's Goats Head Soup, less than a decade after their 1964 debut.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Mills
Person
David Bowie
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Chad Channing
Person
Peter Criss
Person
Scott Weiland
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Stone Temple Pilots#Nirvana#North American
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Reportedly ‘Thought He Had Superpowers’

During his career, Elvis Presley held several titles. A few that come to mind include the King of Rock-n-Roll, cultural icon, and actor. Yet there seems to be another title that people sometimes forget: superhero. Presley was a big believer in spirituality and faith. Additionally, sometimes his love for his...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Priscilla Presley Says She Was Like Elvis’s ‘Personal Living Doll’ During Their Relationship

At the age of 14, Priscilla Presley got into a relationship with the famous king of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Their relationship blossomed as she moved in with him at Graceland. However, Priscilla also lost control of her life. Elvis enlisted in the US Army in 1958 and met Priscilla while he was stationed in Friedberg, Germany. She occasionally visited him in the US and soon moved in with him.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

154K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy