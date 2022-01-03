ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints schedule: Playoffs on the line against Falcons

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XA1mb_0a0M0ntE00

New Orleans Saints schedule

Sportsnaut predicts the Saints will finish the season with an 8-9 record

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Saints -4.5
  • Over/under: 40.5
  • Moneyline: Falcons +165; Saints -200
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 21

New Orleans Saints schedule and roster predictions

  • New Orleans will play consecutive games on Thursday night, facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.
  • With a Week 6 bye, the Saints close out their 2021 season with 12 consecutive games.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the New Orleans Saints finish with a 10-7 record.

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Saints keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB: Taysom HIll
  • RB: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram
  • WR: Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris,
  • TE: Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson
  • Defense: No. 3 in our NFL defense rankings

New Orleans Saints season thus far

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints defeat Green Bay Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Packers -3.5, ( via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Packers (-190), Saints (+160)
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Saints 20

Week 2 – New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 26-7

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Saints -3.0
  • Moneyline: Panthers +160; Saints -195
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 30, Panthers 21

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Patriots -2.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-140), Saints (+120)
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Saints 14

Week 4 – New Orleans Saints lost to the New York Giants, 27-21

  • Spread: Saints -7.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-375), Giants (+280)
  • Over/Under: 41
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14

Week 5 – New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Football Team, 33-22

  • Spread: Saints -2 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Saints (-140), Washington (+120)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Washington Football Team 17

Related: NFL defense rankings – Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts draw big matchups

Week 7 – New Orleans Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10

  • When: Monday, Oct. 25 at 8:15 PM
  • Spread: Saints -4.0
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +185; Saints -225
  • Over/Under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Seahawks 17

Week 8 — New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 36-27

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Buccaneers 4.0
  • Moneyline: Saints +165; Buccaneers -200
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 24

Week 9 – New Orleans Saints lost to Atlanta Falcons, 27-25

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Saints -6, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-250), Falcons (+200)
  • Over/under: 42.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 14

Week 10 – New Orleans Saints lost to Carolina Panthers, 23-21

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Titans -2.5
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20

Week 11 – New Orleans Saints lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 40-29

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Eagles -2.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Eagles (-130), Saints (+110)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 24, Saints 20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429GN9_0a0M0ntE00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Week 12 – New Orleans Saints defeated by Buffalo Bills, 31-6

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Line: Saints +4, BetMGM
  • Spread: Bills (-225), Saints (+175)
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Saints 14

Week 13 — New Orleans Saints lose to Dallas Cowboys, 27-17

  • When: Thursday, December 2 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Moneyline: Saints +175; Cowboys -225
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Saints 17

Week 14 – New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets, 30-9

  • Point spread: Saints -5.5
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Jets 17

Week 15 – New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-0

  • When: Sunday, December 19 at 8:20 PM ET
  • Point spread: Buccaneers -11.0
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Moneyline: Saints +400, Buccaneers -550
  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 27, Saints 17

Week 16 – New Orleans Saints lose to Miami Dolphins, 20-3

  • When: Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Point spread: Saints -3.5
  • Over/under: 40.0
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Dolphins 24

Week 17 – New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Pnathers, 18-10

  • When: Sunday, January 2 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Point spread: Saints -6.5
  • Over/under: 37.0
  • Moneyline: Panthers +250; Saints -320
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyiCK_0a0M0ntE00 Also Read:
5 NFL rookies who may disappoint in 2021

More must-reads:

Comments / 15

Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson with

With the season coming to an end, rumors are swirling around Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks. Entering the 2021 season, this topic was on the mind of many as Wilson had stated some frustration with his team in the offseason. Primarily, his frustration with getting hit too...
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#Atlanta Falcons Date#Falcons 21#The Buffalo Bills#Packers 31#The Carolina Panthers#New England Patriots#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

DK Metcalf, other Seahawks see Pete Carroll’s new motivational ways to end a lost season

These are new days for a veteran coach who’s seen just about everything in his career. After all, Pete Carroll did begin coaching when Richard Nixon was president. This Seahawks season is the first one in which Carroll has lost 10 games since 1994. That was his first year as a head coach, his only one leading the New York Jets before they fired their former defensive coordinator.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Season Finale

The Buccaneers are now COVID-19 free after removing punter Bradley Pinion from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. Additionally, the team opened up the 21-day practice window for backup offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. The Bucs announced both moves Wednesday morning. Pinion tested positive for COVID-19 the Friday before the Bucs traveled up...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown news: Disturbing details emerge of AB breaking COVID-19 protocol

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly put his teammates at risk by sneaking a woman into the team hotel. Brown’s had one hell of a week, starting with his actions on Sunday, in which he refused to enter the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets when directed by the coaching staff due to a reported ankle injury. Many different versions of the same event have been leaked to the media, so we’ll stick with what we know — Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy