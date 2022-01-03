New Orleans Saints schedule: Playoffs on the line against Falcons
New Orleans Saints schedule
Sportsnaut predicts the Saints will finish the season with an 8-9 record
Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons
|Date:
|Time (ET):
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 9
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Point spread: Saints -4.5
- Over/under: 40.5
- Moneyline: Falcons +165; Saints -200
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 21
New Orleans Saints schedule and roster predictions
- New Orleans will play consecutive games on Thursday night, facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.
- With a Week 6 bye, the Saints close out their 2021 season with 12 consecutive games.
- Sportsnaut predicts the New Orleans Saints finish with a 10-7 record.
New Orleans Saints roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Saints keeping and starting these key players:
- QB: Taysom HIll
- RB: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram
- WR: Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris,
- TE: Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson
- Defense: No. 3 in our NFL defense rankings
New Orleans Saints season thus far
Week 1 — New Orleans Saints defeat Green Bay Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville
- When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on FOX
- Spread: Packers -3.5, ( via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Packers (-190), Saints (+160)
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Saints 20
Week 2 – New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 26-7
- When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Saints -3.0
- Moneyline: Panthers +160; Saints -195
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 30, Panthers 21
Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:00 PM EST
- Spread: Patriots -2.5 ( BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Patriots (-140), Saints (+120)
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Saints 14
Week 4 – New Orleans Saints lost to the New York Giants, 27-21
- Spread: Saints -7.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Saints (-375), Giants (+280)
- Over/Under: 41
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14
Week 5 – New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Football Team, 33-22
- Spread: Saints -2 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline : Saints (-140), Washington (+120)
- Over/Under: 43.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Washington Football Team 17
Week 7 – New Orleans Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10
- When: Monday, Oct. 25 at 8:15 PM
- Spread: Saints -4.0
- Moneyline: Seahawks +185; Saints -225
- Over/Under: 42.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Seahawks 17
Week 8 — New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 36-27
- When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST
- Point spread: Buccaneers 4.0
- Moneyline: Saints +165; Buccaneers -200
- Over/under: 48.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 24
Week 9 – New Orleans Saints lost to Atlanta Falcons, 27-25
- When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
- Point spread: Saints -6, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Saints (-250), Falcons (+200)
- Over/under: 42.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 14
Week 10 – New Orleans Saints lost to Carolina Panthers, 23-21
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
- Point spread: Titans -2.5
- Moneyline: TBD
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20
Week 11 – New Orleans Saints lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 40-29
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
- Spread: Eagles -2.0, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-130), Saints (+110)
- Over/Under: 43.5 total points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 24, Saints 20
Week 12 – New Orleans Saints defeated by Buffalo Bills, 31-6
- When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8:20 PM EST
- Line: Saints +4, BetMGM
- Spread: Bills (-225), Saints (+175)
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Saints 14
Week 13 — New Orleans Saints lose to Dallas Cowboys, 27-17
- When: Thursday, December 2 at 8:20 PM EST
- Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
- Moneyline: Saints +175; Cowboys -225
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Saints 17
Week 14 – New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets, 30-9
- Point spread: Saints -5.5
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Jets 17
Week 15 – New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-0
- When: Sunday, December 19 at 8:20 PM ET
- Point spread: Buccaneers -11.0
- Over/under: 45.5
- Moneyline: Saints +400, Buccaneers -550
- Week 15 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 27, Saints 17
Week 16 – New Orleans Saints lose to Miami Dolphins, 20-3
- When: Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM ET
- Point spread: Saints -3.5
- Over/under: 40.0
- Moneyline: TBD
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Dolphins 24
Week 17 – New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Pnathers, 18-10
- When: Sunday, January 2 at 4:05 PM ET
- Point spread: Saints -6.5
- Over/under: 37.0
- Moneyline: Panthers +250; Saints -320
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 21
