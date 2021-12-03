ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints schedule: Must-win territory against the Jets

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XA1mb_0a0M0ntE00

New Orleans Saints schedule this week

Week 14 – @ New York Jets

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Saints -6.5
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 31, Jets 24

New York’s future is bright with Zach Wilson under center and Robert Saleh overhauling the defense, but it’s going to take some time before this team takes flight. The Saints’ experience and talent at the skill positions should make the difference in this matchup.

New Orleans Saints schedule and roster predictions

  • New Orleans will play consecutive games on Thursday night, facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.
  • With a Week 6 bye, the Saints close out their 2021 season with 12 consecutive games.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the New Orleans Saints finish with a 10-7 record.

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Saints keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB: Taysom Hill , Trevor Siemian
  • RB: Alvin Kamara (Q), Mark Ingram
  • WR: Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris,
  • TE: Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson
  • Defense: No. 14 in our NFL defense rankings

New Orleans Saints schedule predictions

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints defeat Green Bay Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Packers -3.5, ( via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Packers (-190), Saints (+160)
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Saints 20

Boy, that was one heck of a performance from Jameis Winston and his Saints. Uprooted from New Orleans due to the hurricane, this team came to play against Aaron Rodgers and Co. Winston threw a whopping five touchdowns against zero interceptions. Meanwhile, the Saints’ stingy defense intercepted Rodgers two times in a blowout 38-3 win. Could this team be for real in its first season of the post-Brees era?

Week 2 – New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 26-7

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Saints -3.0
  • Moneyline: Panthers +160; Saints -195
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 30, Panthers 21

All the momentum is gone. The New Orleans Saints are dealing with injuries and some COVID-19 issues, but that doesn’t completely excuse what took place in Week 2. The Carolina Panthers neutralized Sean Payton’s offense, throwing cold water on the Jameis Winston rejuvenation talk.

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Patriots -2.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-140), Saints (+120)
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Saints 14

Look at what happens when the Saints make Alvin Kamara the focal point of their offense. The All-Pro running back finished with 118 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 3, helping New Orleans sink the dagger into the Patriots. What makes this Sunday even better? The Saints are headed home to play in the Superdome.

Week 4 – New Orleans Saints lost to the New York Giants, 27-21

  • Spread: Saints -7.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-375), Giants (+280)
  • Over/Under: 41
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14

The volatile New Orleans Saints are back. A week after a statement victory over the New England Patriots, it all came crashing back to earth. Alvin Kamara was bizarrely not targeted on Sunday and the Saints’ defense could never deliver the big stop. Predicting what this team does is impossible at this point.

Week 5 – New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Football Team, 33-22

  • Spread: Saints -2 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Saints (-140), Washington (+120)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Washington Football Team 17

Chaos Jameis is back and he, technically, helped deliver a win for the Saints in Week 5. It’s not always pretty when he plays like this, but all Sean Payton cares about is the victory. The more important story for New Orleans, this team is 3-2 with key starts closing in on returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbkZE_0a0M0ntE00
Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 – New Orleans Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10

  • When: Monday, Oct. 25 at 8:15 PM
  • Spread: Saints -4.0
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +185; Saints -225
  • Over/Under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Seahawks 17

Monday Night Football brought out the Alvin Kamara show. On a night when the Saints couldn’t find success on the ground, Kamara became the featured receiver and led his team to a much-needed victory.

Week 8 — New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 36-27

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Buccaneers 4.0
  • Moneyline: Saints +165; Buccaneers -200
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 24

What a heck of a win for these Saints. Even with Jameis Winston going down with a serious knee injury , New Orleans was able to defeat Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers going away. That included a pick-six of Brady with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter.

Week 9 – New Orleans Saints lost to Atlanta Falcons, 27-25

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Saints -6, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-250), Falcons (+200)
  • Over/under: 42.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 14

The Bizzaro Saints are back. A week after stunning Tampa Bay, New Orleans couldn’t do anything offensively until the fourth quarter. There is one question coming out of this game. Should the Saints be more concerned about the defense allowing 343 yards to Matt Ryan or Sean Payton’s criminal underutilization of Alvin Kamara.

Week 10 – New Orleans Saints lost to Carolina Panthers, 23-21

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Titans -2.5
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20

No Alvin Kamara, no Jameis Winston and no Michael Thomas. The Saints have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Kamara will return, but bad receivers and pedestrian quarterback play are robbing this franchise of a dangerous team in the NFC.

Week 11 – New Orleans Saints lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 40-29

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Eagles -2.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Eagles (-130), Saints (+110)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 24, Saints 20

This feels like the end of the Saints’ playoff hopes. Without Alvin Kamara, this offense loses its centerpiece and starting a third-string quarterback also doesn’t help. That stunning victory over Tampa Bay feels like it happened a year ago.

Week 12 – New Orleans Saints defeated by Buffalo Bills, 31-6

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Line: Saints +4, BetMGM
  • Spread: Bills (-225), Saints (+175)
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Saints 14

There’s nothing positive to say about the Saints at this point. Without Alvin Kamara, this is arguably the worst offense in the NFL. Unable to move the football, New Orleans’ defenders get tired by the third quarter and give up big plays that lead to blowouts. All of this raises the question, why are the Saints paying Taysom Hill so much money?

Week 13 — New Orleans Saints lose to Dallas Cowboys, 27-17

  • When: Thursday, December 2 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Moneyline: Saints +175; Cowboys -225
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Saints 17

Battling multiple injuries, Taysom Hill was a disastrous Week 13. Making his first start of the season, the quarterback threw four interceptions. That included a game-sealing pick-six in the fourth quarter. New Orleans has now lost five in a row and is pretty much completely out of the NFC Playoff picture.

New Orleans Saints schedule predictions

Week 15 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Time: TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 19 8:20 PM NBC

Tom Brady and Co. will face some challenges on their journey to repeating as Super Bowl champions, but the Saints won’t even be a speed bump on that path. Winston will try and get some revenge against his former team, but it will likely result in a pick-six.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 21

Week 16 – vs. Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLjRX_0a0M0ntE00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Time (ET): TV
Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

If Tua Tagovailoa becomes the quarterback Miami believes he can be, this team is a Super Bowl contender. But he is still showing signs of inconsistency and the combination of the Saints’ offensive weapons and Sean Payton, paired with the defensive talent, gives them the edge.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Saints 27, Dolphins 24

Week 17 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

In the Saints’ final home game of the season, Taysom Hill may be the focal point to help Sean Payton evaluate his long-term options at quarterback. With the Panthers out of the playoff picture and realizing Darnold isn’t the answer, New Orleans gets some revenge for its early-season loss.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 21
Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Ending the season at Atlanta, the Saints should certainly feel comfortable. The Falcons’ offense is talented, but there are enough holes on the defensive side for Sean Payton and Alvin Kamara to exploit in a victory.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 24

New Orleans Saints record prediction: 11-6

Washington State
