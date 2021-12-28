ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints schedule: COVID-ravaged season at breaking point against Panthers

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

New Orleans Saints schedule

Sportsnaut predicts the Saints will finish the season with an 8-9 record.

Week 17 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Saints -7.5
  • Over/under: 38.0
  • Moneyline: Panthers +250; Saints -320
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 21

Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX
  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Falcons 27, Saints 24

New Orleans Saints schedule and roster predictions

  • New Orleans will play consecutive games on Thursday night, facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.
  • With a Week 6 bye, the Saints close out their 2021 season with 12 consecutive games.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the New Orleans Saints finish with a 10-7 record.

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Saints keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB: Ian Book, Taysom Hill (injured), Trevor Siemian (COVID), Jameis Winston (injured)
  • RB: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram
  • WR: Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris,
  • TE: Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson
  • Defense: No. 14 in our NFL defense rankings

New Orleans Saints season thus far

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints defeat Green Bay Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Packers -3.5, ( via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Packers (-190), Saints (+160)
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Saints 20

Week 2 – New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 26-7

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Saints -3.0
  • Moneyline: Panthers +160; Saints -195
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 30, Panthers 21

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Patriots -2.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-140), Saints (+120)
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Saints 14

Week 4 – New Orleans Saints lost to the New York Giants, 27-21

  • Spread: Saints -7.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-375), Giants (+280)
  • Over/Under: 41
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14

Week 5 – New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Football Team, 33-22

  • Spread: Saints -2 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Saints (-140), Washington (+120)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 28, Washington Football Team 17

Week 7 – New Orleans Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10

  • When: Monday, Oct. 25 at 8:15 PM
  • Spread: Saints -4.0
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +185; Saints -225
  • Over/Under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Seahawks 17

Week 8 — New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 36-27

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Buccaneers 4.0
  • Moneyline: Saints +165; Buccaneers -200
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 24

Week 9 – New Orleans Saints lost to Atlanta Falcons, 27-25

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Saints -6, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-250), Falcons (+200)
  • Over/under: 42.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 14

Week 10 – New Orleans Saints lost to Carolina Panthers, 23-21

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Titans -2.5
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20

Week 11 – New Orleans Saints lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 40-29

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Eagles -2.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Eagles (-130), Saints (+110)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 24, Saints 20
Week 12 – New Orleans Saints defeated by Buffalo Bills, 31-6

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Line: Saints +4, BetMGM
  • Spread: Bills (-225), Saints (+175)
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Saints 14

Week 13 — New Orleans Saints lose to Dallas Cowboys, 27-17

  • When: Thursday, December 2 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Moneyline: Saints +175; Cowboys -225
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Saints 17

Week 14 – New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets, 30-9

  • Point spread: Saints -5.5
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Jets 17

Week 15 – New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-0

  • When: Sunday, December 19 at 8:20 PM ET
  • Point spread: Buccaneers -11.0
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Moneyline: Saints +400, Buccaneers -550
  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 27, Saints 17

Week 16 – New Orleans Saints lose to Miami Dolphins, 20-3

  • When: Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Point spread: Saints -3.5
  • Over/under: 40.0
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 27, Dolphins 24
