NFL

New Orleans Saints schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Johnson
 9 hours ago

New Orleans Saints schedule this week

Week 2 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM FOX
  • Spread: Saints (-2), (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 30, Panthers 21

The Saints’ offense will still be missing Michael Thomas, but Bradley Roby makes his debut in Week 2. With the secondary on more solid ground, New Orleans matches up better against the Panthers’ receiving corps. Pair that with the advantage New Orleans boasts in the trenches and it should result in a victory.

New Orleans Saints schedule and roster predictions

  • New Orleans will play consecutive games on Thursday night, facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.
  • With a Week 6 bye, the Saints close out their 2021 season with 12 consecutive games.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the New Orleans Saints finish with a 10-7 record.

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Saints keeping and starting these key players:

New Orleans Saints schedule predictions

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints defeat Green Bay Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Packers -3.5, ( via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Packers (-190), Saints (+160)
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Saints 20

Boy, that was one heck of a performance from Jameis Winston and his Saints. Uprooted from New Orleans due to the hurricane, this team came to play against Aaron Rodgers and Co. Winston threw a whopping five touchdowns against zero interceptions. Meanwhile, the Saints’ stingy defense intercepted Rodgers two times in an blowout 38-3 win. Could this team be for real in its first season of the post-Brees era?

Week 3 – @ New England Patriots

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM FOX

The Patriots aren’t going to be nearly as bad as we saw in 2020, that’s what happens when Bill Belichick is extremely aggressive in free agency. New England boasts a top-10 defense and its running game could cause the Saints a lot of problems.

  • Week 3 schedule prediction: Patriots 27, Saints 23

Week 4 – vs. New York Giants

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM FOX

This figures to be a low-scoring game, with the Giants’ secondary matching up nicely against the Saints’ receiving corps. Similar to the Panthers’ matchup, New Orleans can dominate this game in the trenches. Plus, given the Saints have the better quarterback, it should be just enough for a victory.

  • Week 4 schedule prediction: Saints 21, Giants 17
Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 – @ Washington Football Team

Date: Time: TV:
Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM CBS

The Washington Football Team will make a strong argument for having the best defense in the NFL this year. The front seven can get home against the Saints’ offensive line, putting relentless pressure on Winston and forcing him to make bad decisions.

  • Week 5 schedule prediction: Washington Football Team 20, Saints 13

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Monday, Oct. 25 8:15 PM ESPN

Even if New Orleans doesn’t get consistent play from its signal-caller, Kamara and Thomas will make plays against the Seahawks’ defense. But the Saints also don’t have a secondary quite good enough to contain Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. With the offensive line protecting Russell Wilson improved, he should have little trouble snagging a victory at home.

  • Week 7 schedule prediction: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Week 8 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Oct. 31 4:25 PM FOX

The Saints and Buccaneers delivered some entertaining football games in 2020, that won’t be the case this year. Tampa Bay boasts superior talent at nearly every position and there’s no reason for the defending Super Bowl champs to lose their edge in a hostile environment. After this loss, it will become quite clear that the Saints need to rebuild.

  • Week 8 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 24
Week 9 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM FOX

The Falcons could be more competitive than the NFL world expects this season. But it’s a lot to expect the Falcons to beat the Saints in New Orleans. Michael Thomas should be healthy for this one and with Kamara also on the field, New Orleans wins a shootout.

  • Week 9 schedule prediction: Saints 35, Falcons 31
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Nov. 14 1 PM CBS

We saw what happened to great offenses when the offensive line isn’t outstanding and they fall behind early. Tennessee doesn’t have the personnel to stop the Saints. On the other side, the Saints’ pass rushers shouldn’t have too much trouble creating pressure. There will be fireworks, but the Saints should win.

  • Week 10 schedule prediction: Saints 24, Titans 21

Week 11 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

We know what happened the last time New Orleans faced Jalen Hurts , but things should be different this time around. The second-year quarterback is still a major work in progress and that’s still going to be the case late in the season. With Philadelphia lacking the linebackers to adequately cover Kamara, the Saints should come out on top.

  • Week 11 schedule prediction: Saints 28, Eagles 20

Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Thursday, Nov. 25 8:20 PM NBC

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are going to cook the Saints’ secondary. Buffalo’s offensive line will give its MVP-caliber quarterback all day to throw and an improved receiving corps should help him deliver a jaw-dropping performance in New Orleans. Fortunately for the Saints, this loss puts them one step closer to landing a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Week 12 schedule prediction: Bills 27, Saints 21
Week 13 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Time (ET): TV
Thursday, Dec. 2 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

This could go either way, but the Cowboys’ offense is in a better position to attack the Saints’ defense thanks to offensive line play and a much deeper receiving corps. Fortunately, New Orleans will also be able to put up a ton of point on Dallas. This should come down to the wire on Thursday night and home-field advantage might decide it.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Saints 31, Cowboys 28

Week 14 – @ New York Jets

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

New York’s future is bright with Zach Wilson under center and Robert Saleh overhauling the defense, but it’s going to take some time before this team takes flight. The Saints’ experience and talent at the skill positions should make the difference in this matchup.

  • Week 14 schedule prediction: Saints 31, Jets 24
Week 15 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Time: TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 19 8:20 PM NBC

Tom Brady and Co. will face some challenges on their journey to repeating as Super Bowl champions, but the Saints won’t even be a speed bump on that path. Winston will try and get some revenge against his former team, but it will likely result in a pick-six.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 21

Week 16 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Time (ET): TV
Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

If Tua Tagovailoa becomes the quarterback Miami believes he can be, this team is a Super Bowl contender. But he is still showing signs of inconsistency and the combination of the Saints’ offensive weapons and Sean Payton, paired with the defensive talent, gives them the edge.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Saints 27, Dolphins 24

Week 17 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

In the Saints’ final home game of the season, Taysom Hill may be the focal point to help Sean Payton evaluate his long-term options at quarterback. With the Panthers out of the playoff picture and realizing Darnold isn’t the answer, New Orleans gets some revenge for its early-season loss.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 21
Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

The Saints and Falcons may be battling for draft position this season, which makes these two matchups an underrate storyline of the upcoming season. If New Orleans wins both, which we expect, it could be a turning point for the future of the NFC South as Atlanta lands the better quarterback prospect.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 24

New Orleans Saints record prediction: 10-7

 https://sportsnaut.com/

