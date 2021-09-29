CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Red Duck

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Perfect For: Catching Up With Mates Date Night Delivery Literally Everyone Outdoor Seating. People say that moving ranks highly as one of the most stressful life events you can experience. You might think this is down to the fact that bubble wrap stopped being fun around the time puberty kicked in, or because it means having to finally deal with The Drawer That Shall Not Be Opened. You know, the one with four travel adapters, a polaroid of an ex, fourteen mysterious cables, and a receipt from a teeth cleaning in 2014 you somehow feel legally obliged to keep. But in our humble opinion, moving causes so much emotional chaos because it means waving goodbye to the neighbourhood restaurants that serve as the loyal background to your life. Restaurants exactly like The Red Duck.

