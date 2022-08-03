PS5 restock in UK — Track on Twitter, Sony, Currys, Amazon and more

Finding where to buy the PS5 in the U.K. has got a little easier of late, but it's still far from a straightforward process. While Xbox Series X restock is available constantly at this point, PS5 units continue to sell out rapidly.

So bearing that in mind, check out the U.K. retailers we've listed below. They all have the PS5 listed on their sites and are the best places to check if you wish to get either a disc or digital version of the PS5.

A note on PS5 restocks

As it currently stands, PS5 restocks are still tricky to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

At the time of writing, PS5 availability is somewhat mixed, with some retailers having got the console in stock and others listing it as out of stock.

If you do manage to get your hands on a PS5, you'll have got a gaming tech bargain . But if you're having no luck with the main U.K. retailers, then make sure to take a look at our list of alternative retailers that could have PS5 stock .

PS5 consoles in stock now (checked every 15 minutes)

Where to buy PS5 in the U.K.

PS5 at Amazon UK

PS5: check stock at Amazon UK

As one of the biggest retailers in the U.K. Amazon is the place to check regularly for PS5 stock.

PS5 at Game

PS5: £449 at Game

Game is another major games console retailer in the U.K. and has been a relatively reliable source of PS5 restocks.

PS5 at Currys

PS5: £449 at Currys

Currys has been relatively regular at having PS5 restocks. And Currys PC World's new PS5 Priority Pass offers a lottery to sign up to to see if you get selected to buy a PS5 when it's back in stock.

PS5 at Sony

PS5: from £449 at Sony

Sony is another obvious place to buy a PS5 from.

PS5 at Argos

PS5: £449 at Argos

Argos is another major retailer with fairly regular PS5 restock. But as ever, the new consoles don't stick around for long.

PS5 at John Lewis

PS5: stock at John Lewis

John Lewis' PS5 stock has always been a little lacking, but it will occasionally have some restocks, though other retailers are a safer bet.

PS5 at Very

PS5: check stock at Very.co.uk

Very has the PS5 listed on its site but is regularly out of stock.

PS5 at ShopTo

PS5: £499 at ShopTo

ShopTo has a few PS5 bundles in stock but some standalone consoles are out of stock.

PS5 at Asda

PS5: check stock at Asda

Despise being a mostly food retailer, Asda is also selling the PS5.

Where buy PS5 in the UK: Tips and tricks

Get prepared : Make sure you have all the right payment card details and two-factor authentication available and to hand when you find a PS5 ready to buy. Units can go so fast that if you’re rushing around trying to find your credit card you could miss your chance to secure a PS5 order.

Select a retailer : As you can see from our list above, there are plenty of retailers to choose from, which can actually make the whole process of buying a PS5 a bit complicated. We suggest you select a couple of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon and keep an eye on their PS5 landing pages.

Sign up to stock alerts: Plenty of retailers offer to alert you to when they have PS5 stock in. We suggest you sign up to those services for the retailers that are offering them.

Find the right product page : It might sound obvious, but make sure you’re on the actual buying page for the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition. If you’re on a landing page, you might end up missing the moment new stock arrives.

Sign in to retailers : Make sure you sign in to any retailers you might already have an account with. This will make things a lot faster when buying a PS5 if you spot one on sale. And speed is of the essence today.

Keep refreshing and don't give up: It can be a little demoralizing trying to find PS5 stock when everywhere looks sold out. But regularly refresh product pages to see what pops up; you might get lucky. And also keep checking back here for any PS5 stock updates.

If you still haven't had any luck getting a console, you can always check our stock widget below. If any other retailers get PS5 stock in throughout the day it'll show up there. So if you see something jump on that opportunity as soon as you can.

