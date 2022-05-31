ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 AANHPI-owned fashion and beauty brands to support now and forever

It's Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and one way to give back during this celebratory time is by supporting businesses owned by cultures that make up the community.

There are lots of amazing AANHPI founders and owners either on the rise or continually making their mark within the style industry.

Following a staggering rise in violence and attacks against AANHPI people that have continued to take place since 2020, now is an optimal opportunity to stand in solidarity in every way possible.

Ahead, check out some amazing fashion and beauty brands to support now and forever.

Beauty brands

Glow Recipe

Glow recipe creates naturally derived fruit-powered skin care products that work to help you glow from the inside out.

Top products include the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer which has an amino acid-rich watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid for skin-plumping and soothing botanicals such as jasmine and peony extracts.

Kulfi Beauty

Lead by South Asian beauty boss Priyanka Ganjoo, who is enthusiastic about empowering her community through representation, Kulfi is where culture meets beauty. The growing brand currently carries everything from exciting Kajal eyeliners to fun stickers and accessories.

Patrick Ta

Patrick Ta has become a sought-after makeup artist to the stars, and his incredible line of makeup is an echo of his work. Patrick Ta Beauty offers special products such as his all-in-one Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo as well as the Major Glow On The Go body oil to help you shine.

Jinsoon

Through the years, Jinsoon Choi has become a New York City favorite for her beautiful nail artistry during Fashion Week as well as for her amazing salons.

Her vast lineup of nail polishes offers a wide look at how minimalist or maximalist you can go for your next manicure.

Acaderma

Acaderma's roots are planted in academia and led by distinguished professor Dr. James Simon and IFSCC award-winning scientist, Dr. Shuting Hu.

Bestselling products include a Better With Age Rejuvenating Rich Cream as well as a Lunar Glow Illuminate Serum.

Live Tinted

Live Tinted's CEO Deepica Mutyla originally went viral in 2015 for a video where she demonstrated how to mask dark circles with red lipstick.

She later launched her company's Huestick which is a multipurpose stick and color-correcting tool that's available in three shades created to match a person's undertones, mask dark eye circles and hyperpigmentation.

Today, the brand continues to roll out inclusive products and build community.

Peach & Lily

Powered by Korean beauty innovations, Alicia Yoon created Peach & Lily in 2012 to connect online shoppers with top Asian beauty products. The company has cruelty-free products that range from face masks to serums.

MORE: Makeup brand takes on colorism and provides platform for difficult discussions in Asian community

Fashion brands

Joah Love

Founded by Korean American designer, mother, and entrepreneur, Ahyoung Kim Stobar, Joah Love is a line of high-end loungewear clothing made locally in California. The company features mommy and me matching outfits, face coverings and more.

Plus, Joah Love donates a percentage of monthly sales toward the AAPI Women Lead and #ImReady Movement .

3.1 Phillip Lim

The high-fashion label created by fashion designer Phillip Lim has extraordinary apparel, handbags, shoes, accessories and more.

Lim has also been very instrumental in using his platform to help put an end to Asian hate.

Mikoh

Designed by sisters Oleema and Kalani Miller, Mikoh is a stylish swimwear and ready-to-wear brand that sells a variety of beach-ready styles as well as accessories.

Misho

Misho is a jewelry label worn by celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé. The brand describes each piece as "modern architecture for the body."

Self-Portrait

Brought to life by Malaysian-born designer Han Chong, Self-Portrait has become known for its uniquely designed dresses that often feature silhouettes as well as lace and floral prints.

MORE: Fashion and beauty industry leaders speak out against anti-Asian racism

Sandy Liang

Liang's eclectic line of fashion has been said to be "Lower East Side cool meets Chinatown grandmother aesthetic," by Fashionista and its overall vibe screams "cool kid."

The brand offers everything from clothing to outerwear, accessories and jewelry.

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on May 17, 2021.

Community Policy