Houston: Roaming Tiger Finds Sanctuary Home

Houston, TX--A tiger, India, has been wandering around Houston on her own for nearly a week. India has been found safe and unharmed. There also seem to be no reports that she of harm to others.

Poor India has been through a lot over the last week. She's been roaming the streets of Houston, no doubt confused and afraid. She's out of her element. For a tiger, home is likely in the jungle or a zoo, but India has been owned by a private citizen. And being out and about, she's likely scared. She's looking for a place to call home.

Isn't that what we all want? A place to call home? After all, home is where the heart is. But, India has been looking for a place to call home. If she was a human, she'd be longing for the same thing we all want--a place to feel like she belongs and can be safe.

"We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed," Houston police tweeted.

Houston Police Commander Ron Borza identified Gia Cuevas and her husband, Victor Hugo Cuevas, as the owners of the tiger during a Saturday night press conference, according to CNN.

It is illegal to house a tiger in Houston, according to Borza, who went on to say:

"In no way shape or form should you have an animal like that in your household," Borza said. "That animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had his claws, and it could do a lot of damage if he decided to."

Even better, the tiger has a new home. A sanctuary will care for India and give her a proper diet.

Per ABC News, nine-month-old India, a playful Bengal who “already weighs 175 pounds,” will take up residence on a half-acre plot at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This is reportedly “a world-renowned animal sanctuary,” and its senior director, Noelle Almrud, said staff are hoping for “full and legal custody of India so that he can live out his life here.”

The Houston tiger India was once a fugitive, but no longer. The Cut says the tiger will remain quarantined for 30 days. Additionally, the tiger will have a pool, a platform, and the ability to socialize with other tigers if she chooses.

India has found a home. Her heart can be at ease, and here home, for the rest of her days, is a sanctuary home. India learns that home is a safe place and where her heart is. A heartwarming ending to what could otherwise have been a horrific tale.