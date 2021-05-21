newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston: Roaming Tiger Finds Sanctuary Home

Posted by 
Nicole Akers
Nicole Akers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEULY_0ZyztZCd00
Look out, there's a tiger on the loose.Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@artisan_100?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_cont

Houston, TX--A tiger, India, has been wandering around Houston on her own for nearly a week. India has been found safe and unharmed. There also seem to be no reports that she of harm to others.

Poor India has been through a lot over the last week. She's been roaming the streets of Houston, no doubt confused and afraid. She's out of her element. For a tiger, home is likely in the jungle or a zoo, but India has been owned by a private citizen. And being out and about, she's likely scared. She's looking for a place to call home.

Isn't that what we all want? A place to call home? After all, home is where the heart is. But, India has been looking for a place to call home. If she was a human, she'd be longing for the same thing we all want--a place to feel like she belongs and can be safe.

"We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed," Houston police tweeted.

Houston Police Commander Ron Borza identified Gia Cuevas and her husband, Victor Hugo Cuevas, as the owners of the tiger during a Saturday night press conference, according to CNN.

It is illegal to house a tiger in Houston, according to Borza, who went on to say:

"In no way shape or form should you have an animal like that in your household," Borza said. "That animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had his claws, and it could do a lot of damage if he decided to."

Even better, the tiger has a new home. A sanctuary will care for India and give her a proper diet.

Per ABC News, nine-month-old India, a playful Bengal who “already weighs 175 pounds,” will take up residence on a half-acre plot at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This is reportedly “a world-renowned animal sanctuary,” and its senior director, Noelle Almrud, said staff are hoping for “full and legal custody of India so that he can live out his life here.”

The Houston tiger India was once a fugitive, but no longer. The Cut says the tiger will remain quarantined for 30 days. Additionally, the tiger will have a pool, a platform, and the ability to socialize with other tigers if she chooses.

India has found a home. Her heart can be at ease, and here home, for the rest of her days, is a sanctuary home. India learns that home is a safe place and where her heart is. A heartwarming ending to what could otherwise have been a horrific tale.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Nicole Akers

Nicole Akers

Austin, TX
715
Followers
99
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Best-selling author. Helps you be your best self.

 https://www.publishousnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Houston Police#Animal Sanctuary#Roaming#Cnn#Abc News#Home#Residence#Nine Month Old India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
India
News Break
Pets
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

India the tiger getting adjusted to new home

HOUSTON — India the tiger is getting used to his new environment at a wildlife sanctuary in North Texas. India was found last weekend after being missing for several days after he was spotted walking around a west Houston neighborhood on May 9. The 9-month-old tiger cub was taken to...
Posted by
Nicole Akers

UT Austin: Graduates Plan Walkout Over 'Eyes of Texas'

Texas graduates plan to walkout.Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@marleena_garris?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_. Austin, TX--TheTexas University song 'The Eyes of Texas' has been under increasing scrutiny over the last year. Students continue to voice their concerns about the song that is traditionally played at sports events and before and after football games.
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
kut.org

India The Lost Tiger Has Been Found In Houston

Police announced on Twitter that India, the lost tiger filmed roaming West Houston before being snatched up by its alleged owner last week, was found unharmed Saturday night. India was taken to BARC, the city’s animal shelter facility. During a media briefing, Houston Police Department Commander Ron Borza confirmed that Victor Cuevas was indeed the owner of the tiger, and that his wife, Gia, turned the tiger over to police.
expressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Houston, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
keranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....
Houston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Texas Statemanisteenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 4 emaciated German shepherds rescued from home in southwest Houston possibly involved in dogfighting

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society said it has rescued a family of four German shepherds as part of an animal cruelty case. The dogs, which were found emaciated while suffering from extreme skin conditions and fungal infections, were found in at a home located at 14700 Almeda Rd. after BARC Animal Control officers conducted a sweep of a local neighborhood near Fourth Ward. Authorities said they had received several complaints of stray dogs in the area.