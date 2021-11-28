ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Jets schedule: Zach Wilson looks for another win, this time against Philly

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 5 days ago

New York Jets schedule this week

Week 13 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Eagles -6
  • Moneyline: Eagles -275; Jets +220
  • Over/under: 45

In a December battle that could feature ugly weather, this game could get sloppy. It should lead to a more favorable matchup for Jalen Hurts , using his legs to propel the Eagles to victory.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Jets 19

New York Jets schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Jets are 3-8 in the 2021 NFL season.
  • Their Week 6 bye is set between a trip to London to face the Atlanta Falcons and a road game against the New England Patriots (Oct. 10 and Oct. 24).
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Jets will end the season with a 4-13 record.

New York Jets roster outlook

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Jets keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 – New York Jets lost 19-14 @ Carolina Panthers

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Panthers -4
  • Moneyline: Jets +190; Panthers -235
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Jets 30, Panthers 20

This wasn’t as fun as it seemed on paper. Sam Darnold facing his former team. Zach Wilson taking over. The talent gap between the teams was obvious, yet even after an awful start, Wilson stayed resilient and gave the Jets a chance to steal a Week 1 win on the road. Darnold managed only three second-half points, which is a red flag for Carolina.

Week 2 – New York Jets lost 25-6 vs. New England Patriots

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Patriots -6.0
  • Moneyline: Jets +200; Patriots -250
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 21, Jets 10

This Patriots defense was always going to be a nightmare matchup for a rookie QB like Wilson, who threw three first-half interceptions to essentially demoralize Gang Green and dash any hopes of an upset pretty early on. Meanwhile, Mac Jones is proving to be a steady first-year starter for New England , as the Patriots’ bold move to cut Cam Newton appears to have been the right one.

Week 3 — New York Jets lost to the Denver Broncos on the road, 26-0

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Broncos -10 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Jets +400; Broncos -550
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 26, Jets 24

Ugly. Ugly. Ugly. That’s the best way to describe what we’ve seen from the Jets in the first three games of the Zach Wilson era. Here’s a team that has scored all of 20 points in three games and has been outscored by 45 points over the past two outings. Ouch!

Week 4 — New York Jets win 27-24 in OT vs. Tennessee Titans

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Titans -5.5
  • Moneyline: Titans -275; Jets +225
  • Over/under: 44.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 37, Jets 27

In an outcome no one saw coming, the Jets outlasted the Tennessee Titans in overtime to get rookie quarterback Zach Wilson his first NFL victory. Sure, Derrick Henry got his with 157 rushing yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as the Jets were able to beat the Titans 27-24 after Randy Bullock missed what would have been a 49-yard field goal.

Week 5 – New York Jets lose 27-20 vs Atlanta Falcons (London)

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9:30 AM on NFL Network
  • Point spread: Falcons -3
  • Moneyline: Falcons -145; Jets +120
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction : Jets 31, Falcons 27

While the Atlanta Falcons came into the game banged up at the wide receiver position, it didn’t matter, the Jets couldn’t contain the lethal passing attack led by Matt Ryan . Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts also hauled in his first NFL touchdown . Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson threw his league-leading ninth interception, but they kept fighting and made the game close in the end.

WEEK 6 BYE

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com

Week 7 – Jets lose 54-13 to New England Patriots

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Patriots -7
  • Moneyline: Jets +240; Patriots -300
  • Over/under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 14

Bill Belichick routinely beats up on rookie quarterbacks, and this time was no different. Unfortunately, his defense literally beat up Wilson and he had to leave the game. The Jets allowed the Mac Jones-led Patriots to do basically whatever they wanted in an ugly game. Hopefully Wilson is OK.

Week 8 – Jets win 34-31 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Alright, so Mike White has some game. Throwing for 405 yards in his first NFL start is unreal, especially against a solid Bengals D. Rookie RB Michael Carter also had a nice day, going for 77 yards and a touchdown. It was a gutsy win.

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Cincinnati -10.5
  • Moneyline: Bengals -500, Jets +375
  • Over/under: 43
  • Week 8 prediction: Bengals 38, Jets 13

Week 9 — New York Jets lose to the Indianapolis Colts, 45-30

  • When: Thursday, November 4 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Spread: Indianapolis -10.5
  • Moneyline: Jets +375; Colts -500
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Jets 21

After putting up north of 400 yards in his NFL starting debut back in Week 8, Mike White started out well by completing 7-of-11 passes with a touchdown. Unfortunately, he also suffered a wrist injury and had to be replaced under center by Josh Johnson. That was not the issue for these Jets as they racked up nearly 500 total yards of offense. Rather, New York’s defense couldn’t stop Carson Wentz and Co. in this one. The end result was an ugly 45-30 loss and a 2-6 record on the season.

Week 10 – New York Jets lose 45-17 vs. Buffalo Bills

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Bills -12
  • Moneyline: Buffalo -700; New York Jets +500
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Jets 17

No matter what the venue is, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his receiving corps of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Emmanuel Sanders are too much for the Jets’ unproven secondary to handle. It showed on Sunday, but Mike White throwing four interceptions obviously didn’t help.

Week 11 – New York Jets lose 24-17 to Miami Dolphins

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Miami -2.5
  • Moneyline: Dolphins -140; Jets +120
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 16

Even with 2012 Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco under center for the Jets, they couldn’t score more than 17 points, yet Flacco actually performed decently. Michael Carter getting hurt didn’t help matters as the rookie was averaging 7.0 yards per tote before going down with an ankle injury.

Week 12 –  Jets take down Houston Texans 21-14

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Texans -2.5
  • Moneyline: Jets +120; Texans -145
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Jets 21, Texans 13

This was Zach Wilson’s first game back in the lineup after missing four games with a sprained knee, but he didn’t look any better than before. It was the 157 rushing yards that helped the Jets narrowly cruise past the Texans. The Jets defense had one of their better showings of the season, sacking the veteran Tyrod Taylor five times.

New York Jets add QB Zach Wilson’s personal coach to staff

New York Jets schedule predictions

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 – vs. New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Boosted by a strong defense, New Orleans should be able to do enough to grind out a win. Saints pass-catching tailback Alvin Kamara is going to be a problem for anyone New York tries to put on him in coverage and should be the X-factor who swings this one in the visitors’ favor.

  • Week 14 prediction: Saints 31, Jets 14

Week 15 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t really proven himself yet, but he still has more to work with than Wilson does. Miami should win this divisional battle.

  • Week 15 prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 17

Week 16 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson. The battle of the 2021 draft’s top two picks will probably go to the Jets. They’re better at key positions, namely the offensive line, and the head coaching advantage seems to be on New York’s side, with Saleh having a slight edge over Urban Meyer.

  • Week 16 prediction: Jets 28, Jaguars 24
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Pity anyone who had to face off with the reigning Super Bowl champions this season. Tampa Bay returned all its offensive and defensive starters from its 2020 championship roster. The Bucs may have all their key contributors resting at this point. Maybe the Jets score a little in garbage time to make the score closer than the game actually winds up being.

  • Week 17 prediction: Buccaneers 35, Jets 22
Why Zach Wilson will succeed from Day 1 for the New York Jets

Week 18 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

The Bills were just one win away from the Super Bowl, and the Jets were just one loss away from being tied as the NFL’s worst team. That’s a chasm that won’t be closed enough for New York to keep this final score within one possession.

  • Week 18 prediction: Bills 37, Jets 13

New York Jets record prediction: 4-13

