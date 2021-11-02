CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills schedule: Cupcake city against the Jaguars in Week 9

By Vincent Frank
 4 days ago

Buffalo Bills schedule this week

Week 9 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Bills -14.5
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +625; Bills -1000
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnat prediction: Bills 42, Jaguars 13

Two players named Josh Allen in this contest, but the Bills have the better, more valuable one at quarterback. Allen should dismantle the Jaguars, and a seasoned defensive coach in Sean McDermott will scheme up too many exotic looks for Jacksonville’s offense to keep pace.

Buffalo Bills schedule predictions, roster outlook

Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with the crowd after beating the Ravens 17-3 in the AFC divisional playoff game. Jg 011621 Bills 2
  • The Bills’ schedule starts with a big AFC matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and culminates with Buffalo taking in what promises to be an improved New York Jets team in Week 18.
  • Sportsnaut predictions the Bills will finish with a 14-3 record .

Buffalo Bills roster outlook

Week 1 — Buffalo Bills lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-16

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Bills -6.5
  • Moneyline: Steelers +240; Bills -300
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 24, Steelers 17

This is not the way Buffalo wanted to start its 2021 season. A team with clear-cut Super Bowl expectations, Sean McDermott and Co. fell to the Steelers at home by the score of 23-16. Josh Allen was forced to throw 51 passes and lost a fumble in defeat.

Week 2 — Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins on the road, 35-0

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -3
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +145; Bills -175
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24

What a difference a week makes. Fresh off a loss to Pittsburgh to open the season, Buffalo throttled the division-rival Dolphins by the score of 35-0. Its defense did the heavy lifting here, recording six sacks of Dolphins quarterbacks and forcing three turnovers in the blowout win.

Week 3 — Buffalo Bills beat Washington Football Team at home, 43-21

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -7.0 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Bills (-450), WF (+350)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 20, Washington 14

After a season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, Josh Allen and the Bills have outscored their past two opponents by a combined margin of 78-21. This Week 3 contest against Washington saw Allen complete 32-of-43 passes for 358 yards with five total touchdowns and zero interceptions. If he continues to play like this, the Bills are going to be hard to beat in the AFC.

Week 4 — Buffalo Bills beat Houston Texans, 40-0

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Bills -16.5
  • Moneyline: Texans +750; Bills -1300
  • Over/under: 47.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 45, Texans 10

One of the biggest point spreads of Week 4, Buffalo more than lived up to the expectations against a lifeless Texans squad. Josh Allen completed 20-of-29 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns against one interceptions. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense intercepted Davis Mills four times en route to winnings its third consecutive game after a season-opening loss.

Week 5 — Buffalo Bills beat Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
  • Moneyline: Bills +120; Chiefs -145
  • Over/under: 56.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Chiefs 31

Talk about a statement victory for Sean McDermott’s squad. Pretty much from the get at Arrowhead, Buffalo out-classed the two-time defending AFC champs in a rematch of last season’s conference title game. Josh Allen outplayed Patrick Mahomes , throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Mahomes turned the ball over three times. We now have to look at Buffalo as the top team in the conference right now.

Week 6 — Buffalo Bills lose to the Tennessee Titans, 34-31

  • When: Monday, October 18 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Point spread: Bills -6.0
  • Moneyline: Titans +210; Bills -260
  • Over/under: 53.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 34, Titans 23

Now, that was one entertaining game. Derrick Henry traded barbs with Josh Allen throughout with Tennessee pulling out a narrow 34-31 victory. Both defenses struggled. Henry went for 143 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans while Allen tallied nearly 400 total yards and three scores himself. However, the Titans’ late-game goal-line stand made the difference in an absolutely huge win .

Week 8 — Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 26-11

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Bills -14.0
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +575; Bills -800
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 38, Dolphins 17

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bills were able to come out of their bye with a big win to move to 5-2 on the season. Josh Allen tallied north of 300 total yards and three touchdowns, pretty much making up Buffalo’s entire offense in the process. Meanwhile, the Bills held Miami to 262 total yards of offense in the win.

Buffalo Bills schedule predictions

Week 10 — @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

This game should be over by the end of the first quarter. Without Zach Wilson in the mix, the Jets have no chance to even score enough to make this close. Meanwhile, their defense just recently gave up 54 to the Pats. Enough said.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 41, Jets 13

Week 11 — vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

We might not see the Colts get into a ton of shootouts in 2021, but this might be one of those matchups. Buffalo couldn’t generate pressure last season and did very little to improve the secondary, a way to offset the issue. The Bills do have one of the NFL’s best offenses and in a matchup between these two quarterbacks, give us Josh Allen.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Colts 24

Week 12 — @ New Orleans Saints (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Nov. 25 8:20 PM NBC

While Jameis Winston has played pretty well this season, we’re not expecting him to be able to go tit-for-tat with Josh Allen. That’s especially true with Buffalo boasting one of the top defenses in the NFL.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Saints 20

Week 13 — vs. New England Patriots (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 6 8:15 PM ESPN

In winning their first division title since 1995, the Bills swept New England during the 2020 season. It culminated in a 38-9 blowout win on the road in Week 16. The Pats improved big time on offense during free agency and added a potential franchise guy under center in Mac Jones in the draft. It still won’t be enough to win here.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 13

Week 14 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 4:25 PM CBS

A potential Super Bowl preview in mid-December, this one should be an absolute blast. We’re going to go with Tom Brady and the home team to come out on top in a high-scoring and entertaining game.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 31, Bills 28
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 — vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
TBD TBD TBD

The Sean McDermott game. Carolina’s former defensive coordinator going up against a team that had high expectations heading into the 2021 season. An injury to Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold’s struggles under center jinxed this. Buffalo will take advantage in Week 15.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 38, Panthers 17

Week 16 — @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

With Mac Jones under center, New England’s offense has had a hard time scoring points to keep pace with the better teams on their schedule. That will be the case Week 16, too.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 23

Week 17 — vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Unfortunately for new head coach Arthur Smith, their defense remains talentless after giving up nearly 25 points per game a season ago. We fully expect a shootout with Josh Allen and Co. doing enough against this embattled defense to come away with a home win. That’s especially true now that Julio Jones is in Nashville.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 40, Falcons 17
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 18 — vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Robert Saleh is a better coach than Adam Gase. The Jets have a shiny new quarterback in Zach Wilson taking over for the struggling Sam Darnold and should be exciting on offense. Even then, New York is at least a year away from actually competing with other AFC East squads. Primarily, I am not sold on its makeshift defense being able to stop Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13

Buffalo Bills projected record: 14-3

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
