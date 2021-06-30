Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YnuW_0ZyQeX3L00

Buffalo Bills schedule takeaways:

  • The Bills’ schedule starts with a big AFC matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and culminates with Buffalo taking in what promises to be an improved New York Jets team in Week 18.
  • All said, the defending AFC champions have seven games against playoff teams from a season ago. This should help Sean McDermott and Co. continue their ascension to championship contention.
  • Sportsnaut predictions the Bills will finish with a 14-3 record .

Quarterback Josh Allen will be a legitimate NFL MVP candidate after he turned in an amazing third season. Buffalo has also built a championship-level roster after its best performance since the Marv Levy, Jim Kelly era.

Below, we preview all 17 games on the Buffalo Bills schedule for the 2021 NFL season while giving you game-by-game-predictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uKpJ_0ZyQeX3L00 Also Read:

NFL Power Rankings: 2021 outlook before training camp

Buffalo Bills schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Bills roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhVHQ_0ZyQeX3L00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with the crowd after beating the Ravens 17-3 in the AFC divisional playoff game. Jg 011621 Bills 2

There’s really only one question regarding the Bills’ skill positions. Can Knox or Sweeney step up at tight end? Perhaps, Buffalo again kicks the tires on acquiring Pro Bowler Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran is said to be on the block. Meanwhile, Buffalo has freed up cap room to bring on his salary. It warrants attention moving forward into training camp. A move of this ilk would make Buffalo’s offense nearly unstoppable.

Either way, the Bills’ offense should be a blast in 2021. Allen is a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Diggs put up an historical first season in Western new York. Gabriel Davis is coming into his own. Cole Beasley is about as prolific as they get from the slot, as long as he remains with the team after some controversial comments .

Surprisingly, defense is the only major question mark for the Bills. They ranked in the middle of the pack in points allowed last season after finishing the 2019 campaign No. 2 in the NFL. Can Sean McDermott find a consistent pass rush? There’s also a concern over the Bills’ No. 2 cornerback slot behind star Tre’Davious White. Publicly, the Bills’ brass is confident that either Levi Wallace or rookie seventh-round pick Dane Jackson could excel in that role. But we’re not too certain.

Buffalo Bills 2021 preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Friday, Aug. 13 vs. Detroit Lions 7:00 PM WIVB
Saturday, Aug. 21 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM WIVB
Saturday, Aug. 28 vs. Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM WIVB

This season the NFL is lowering the number of preseason games to three per team, and instead expanding the regular season to 17 games, rather than the traditional 16 games.

View

    Week 1 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Sept. 12 1:00 PM CBS
    • Spread: Bills -6.5
    • Moneyline: Steelers +220; Bills -278
    • Over/under: 50

    Here’s a game that should see Buffalo’s questionable pass rush be able to do work against an immobile quarterback Pittsburgh refused to address its issues along the offensive line throughout the offseason, leading to the belief that this is now a second or third-tier team in the AFC. And even with what we expect to be a decent defense, it won’t be enough to take out Buffalo on the road.

    • Week 1 prediction prediction: Bills 24, Steelers 17
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae7rU_0ZyQeX3L00
    Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Week 2 — @ Miami Dolphins

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM FOX

    If teams like the Dolphins and Patriots are going to have a chance to compete with Buffalo in the AFC East, they will at least have to split. That means coming away with wins at home. Look for this to come to fruition in Week 2. During a surprising 10-win 2020 season, these Fins won five of their final six home games. That’s part of the process of head coach Brian Flores building a contender. Vastly improved heading into 2021, expect this to be taken to a whole new level.

    • Week 2 prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24

    Week 3 — vs. Washington Football Team

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM FOX

    Josh Allen and the Bills could very well be a good barometer of where the WFT is at this season. In fact, Buffalo’s trajectory is something that a defensive-minded Ron Rivera envisions with his squad. Unfortunately, Washington is a year away from being able to go into a hostile environment in Buffalo and coming out on top.

    • Week 3 prediction: Bills 20, Washington 14
    Also Read:
    NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: The GOAT is #1, Bills duo near Top 10

    Week 4 — vs. Houston Texans

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Oct. 4 1:00 PM CBS

    We may see the legitimate self-actualization of Josh Allen as a football player in this one. The Buffalo Bills QB is going to have darn near a perfect 158.3 passer rating as he carves up Houston at home. These Texans are the worst team in the NFL and could be looking at an 0-17 season. That’s not hyperbole.

    • Week 4 prediction: Bills 45, Texans 10

    Week 5 — @ Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Oct. 10 8:20 PM NBC

    A rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, we’re pretty darn sure Buffalo is going to want to make a statement in Arrowhead come Week 5. Unfortunately, I am just not seeing how its defense is going to be able to stop Patrick Mahomes and Co. The Chiefs improved their offensive line big time during the offseason after that unit failed them during the Super Bowl. That will be the biggest difference in this high-scoring affair and potential championship game preview.

    • Week 5 prediction: Chiefs 35, Bills 31
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIrTG_0ZyQeX3L00
    Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    Week 6 — @ Tennessee Titans (MNF)

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Monday, Oct. 18 8:15 PM ESPN

    If you’re looking for a high-scoring affair, this season’s matchup between the Bills and Titans should deliver. Both teams don’t have an elite pass rush, which is dangerous against offenses like the ones they will each face. Playing in front of a big crowd might give Tennessee a boost, but the better team and top talent usually comes out on top.

    • Week 6 prediction: Bills 28, Titans 24

    WEEK 7 BYE

    Week 8 — vs. Miami Dolphins

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM CBS

    These division rival’s two games a season ago could not have been any different. Buffalo came out on top during a Week 2 game in South Beach by the score of 31-28. Then in Week 17, the Bills absolutely dominated their counterparts by the score of 56-26 in Western New York . Regardless of how much Miami has improved from a speed standpoint on offense, it still doesn’t have the talent to take out the Bills in Buffalo.

    Week 8 prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 27

    Week 9 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

    Two players named Josh Allen in this contest, but the Bills have the better, more valuable one at quarterback. Allen should dismantle the Jaguars, and a seasoned defensive coach in Sean McDermott will scheme up too many exotic looks for Jacksonville’s offense to keep pace in a shootout.

    • Week 9 prediction: Bills 31, Jaguars 24

    Week 10 — @ New York Jets

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

    Competitive ball. That’s going to be the name of the game for Robert Saleh in his first season as the Jets head coach. Narrow losses. That should also be the name of the game given New York’s issues on defense and the fact that it will be relying on a rookie quarterback. With the ascension we’ve seen from Josh Allen and the presence of Stefon Diggs, this should be enough for Buffalo to come out on top in a narrow affair.

    • Week 10 prediction: Bills 28, Jets 23

    Week 11 — vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

    We might not see the Colts get into a ton of shootouts in 2021, but this might be one of those matchups. Buffalo couldn’t generate pressure last season and did very little to improve the secondary, a way to offset the issue. The Bills do have one of the NFL’s best offenses and in a matchup between these two quarterbacks, give us Josh Allen.

    • Week 11 prediction: Bills 27, Colts 24
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18z4wS_0ZyQeX3L00 Also Read:
    NFL defense rankings: Outlook for 2021 season

    Week 12 — @ New Orleans Saints (TNF)

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Thursday, Nov. 25 8:20 PM NBC

    Expect a different iteration of the Saints without Drew Brees in the mix. Also expect some major growing pains under center regardless of whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill is starting. That will be magnified heading into Western New York for this Week 12 matchup. New Orleans might be able to contain Josh Allen and Co. to an extent, but it won’t score enough to come out on top.

    • Week 12 prediction: Bills 28, Saints 24

    Week 13 — vs. New England Patriots (MNF)

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Monday, Dec. 6 8:15 PM ESPN

    In winning their first division title since 1995, the Bills swept New England during the 2020 season. It culminated in a 38-9 blowout win on the road in Week 16. The Pats improved big time on offense during free agency and added a potential franchise guy under center in Mac Jones in the draft. Will that be enough to narrow the gap? At least initially, I am not seeing it on the road. Josh Allen and Co. should prove to be too much for these Patriots in this Week 13 affair.

    • Week 13 prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 13

    Week 14 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Dec. 12 4:25 PM CBS

    Another potential pitfall in the Bucs’ pursuit of the best record in football. Josh Allen is a handful even for Tampa Bay’s loaded defense. However, if it comes down to the final minutes, who better to deliver the goods than the GOAT QB himself? Tom Brady will lead Tampa to a statement win here.

    • Week 14 prediction: Buccaneers 27, Bills 23
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZTmU_0ZyQeX3L00
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    Week 15 — vs. Carolina Panthers

    Date Time (ET) TV
    TBD TBD TBD

    The Sean McDermott game. Carolina’s former defensive coordinator going up against a team that has high expectations heading into the 2021 season. As has been the case since Cam Newton was in his heyday, it’s about the quarterback position in Carolina. Sam Darnold heads to the Panthers after a disastrous three-season stint with the New York Jets that saw him boast a 2-3 record while throwing all of four touchdowns in five games against the Bills . You can do the math here.

    • Week 15 prediction: Bills 24, Panthers 20

    Week 16 — @ New England Patriots

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

    Whether it’s rookie Mac Jones or struggling veteran Cam Newton under center, the expectation is that New England’s offense will still have a hard time scoring points to keep pace with the better teams on their schedule. Sure the Bills have their own issues on defense. But that will be masked in this Week X matchup.

    • Week 16 prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 23

    Week 17 — vs. Atlanta Falcons

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

    If Julio Jones is not traded, Atlanta’s offense is going to be good in 2021. At the very least, it should help the Falcons stay in games against better competition. Unfortunately for new head coach Arthur Smith, their defense remains talentless after giving up nearly 25 points per game a season ago. We fully expect a shootout with Josh Allen and Co. doing enough against this embattled defense to come away with a home win. That’s especially true now that Julio Jones is in Nashville.

    • Week 17 prediction: Bills 34, Falcons 27
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Osdzj_0ZyQeX3L00 Also Read:
    Takeaways from 2021 NFL Draft

    Week 18 — vs. New York Jets

    Date Time (ET) TV
    Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

    Robert Saleh is a better coach than Adam Gase. The Jets have a shiny new quarterback in Zach Wilson taking over for the struggling Sam Darnold and should be exciting on offense. Even then, New York is at least a year away from actually competing with other AFC East squads. Primarily, I am not sold on its makeshift defense being able to stop Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co.

    • Week 18 prediction: Bills 35, Jets 23

    Buffalo Bills projected record: 14-3

    More must-reads:

    Sportsnaut

    Sportsnaut

    14K+
    Followers
    19K+
    Post
    10M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

     https://sportsnaut.com/
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Jets#Dolphins#Panthers#American Football#Afc#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Buffalo Bills 2021#Detroit Lions#Green Bay Packers#Patriots#Washington Football Team#Wft#Washington 14#Houston Texans
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NFL Teams
    Baltimore Ravens
    NFL Teams
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    NFL Teams
    Tennessee Titans
    News Break
    NFL
    NFL Teams
    Buffalo Bills
    NFL Teams
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    NFL Teams
    Carolina Panthers
    News Break
    Football
    News Break
    Sports
    Related
    NFLBuffalo Rumblings

    Buffalo Bills Links, 6/16: Observations from mandatory minicamp

    The Buffalo Bills kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and in today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we run through the observations from Day 1 of mandatory minicamp at One Bills Drive. Included in the observations and analysis: the return of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, how All-Pro quarterback Josh...
    NFLallfans.co

    PFF ranks Buffalo Bills secondary fourth in the NFL

    Pro Football Focus released their annual positional rankings for every NFL team. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Buffalo Bills stout secondary came in fourth place. Buffalo was sandwiched between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots, with the Denver Broncos getting the top spot. When comparing these NFL teams, Pro-Bowl nominations and personal player awards are fun, but a cohesive unit is what is most important.
    NFLthebuffalofanatics.com

    Buffalo Bills: Turning the Page to the Future of the Defensive Line

    Coming into the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills had one of the highest-paid Defensive Line groups amongst the entire league. Comparing that compensation with production, the scales tipped more towards the money bag rather than the stat sheet. Players like Trent Murphy, Vernon Butler Jr, Quinton Jefferson, and maybe even Mario Addison all under-performed relative to their contracts. That being said, the absence of Star Lotulelei shook up the plans on the 2020 Buffalo Bills Defensive Line.
    NFLPosted by
    Power 93.7 WBLK

    Former Buffalo Bills Rave About Being In Buffalo + Josh Allen

    LeSean McCoy and other former Buffalo Bills must really miss being in Western New York and the vibe that the Bills Mafia had here in the Buffalo area. When Shady posted it the other day, former Buffalo Bills players like EJ Manuel and Sammy Watkins both commented on the post expressing their fondness for the Queen City and the Buffalo Bills.
    NFLallfans.co

    Buffalo Bills pursuing new stadium in Orchard Park

    The Buffalo Bills are laying the groundwork to build a new stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., WROC-TV of Rochester reported Saturday. The team investigated a move to downtown Buffalo but has decided to stay in Orchard Park, its home since 1973. Their lease at Highmark Stadium runs out after the 2023 season.
    NFLvarietybuffalo.org

    Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville Florida!

    Grab your chance for you and 3 of your friends to see the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars down in sunny Jacksonville Florida this November!. Tickets are $25 per chance OR $100 for FIVE chances to win!. The game takes place on Sunday, November 7th at 1pm at...
    NFLchatsports.com

    Buffalo Bills announce the signing of two defensive tackles

    Aug 20, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) rushes past offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday announced the signing of two defensive tackles to add...
    NFLBuffalo Rumblings

    Buffalo Bills sign NT Eli Ankou

    The Buffalo Bills have added some beef to their defensive line, signing nose tackle Eli Ankou, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Ankou is Canadian and has had seven stints with six NFL teams. He worked out for the Bills last month. After signing as an undrafted free agent...
    NFLBuffalo Rumblings

    Buffalo Bills Links, 6/23: 100% capacity for Bills home games

    The Buffalo Bills played all of their regular-season home games during the 2020 NFL season with no fans in the stands, but in today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we break down the news that broke Tuesday that Highmark Stadium will be open at 100 percent capacity this year.
    NFLBuffalo Rumblings

    Buffalo Bills roster breakdown by colleges and conferences

    With a quiet free agency where the Buffalo Bills prioritized re-signing their own, and a largely uneventful draft, the 2021 roster very much resembles last year’s. General manager Brandon Beane already oversaw one of the more complete teams in the NFL, so most of what he could do this offseason involved building out the depth and improving in at least a couple key areas. Now that the Bills’ GM has had at least four drafts under his belt with the team, let’s explore the roster to see which colleges and conferences Beane and the rest of the team’s front office appear to prefer.
    NFLallfans.co

    Buffalo Bills still have cap space to make big move before 2021 season

    At the beginning of June, the Buffalo Bills reportedly restructured wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ contract that freed up over $8 million in cap space. The move seemed to indicate that the Buffalo Bills had another move in mind that they would need that additional cap space. The reason is that...
    NFLdailymagazine.news

    What Steelers must do for '21 season to be a success 'GMFB'

    The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down what the Pittsburgh Steelers must do for the 2021 season to be considered a success. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Sports/Football. 2021-06-29 04:14:44Z. The NFL is looking to sell of a portion of...
    NFLchatsports.com

    Would the Buffalo Bills bring back the red helmet?

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 18: Linebackers Jim Haslett #55 and Darryl Talley #56 of the Buffalo Bills look on from the sideline before a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Rich Stadium on August 18, 1984 in Orchard Park, New York. The Lions defeated the Bills 17-12. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
    NFLchatsports.com

    Buffalo Bills’ most overrated players

    With a deep and talented roster and coming off a highly successful regular and postseason run the Buffalo Bills aren’t necessarily immune from rostering players who may not deserve their oversized reputations. That may be because their talent doesn’t match their role on the team, or that their salary isn’t commiserate with their talent. Today, we’re going to have a debate about those players who we think are the most “overrated” on the Bills. Below are four options, but feel free to discuss additional names in the comments.
    NFLPosted by
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Buffalo Bills sign DL Nazair Jones

    Massive additions to the Bills defensive line, both physically and metaphorically, have continued on Tuesday. The team announced that defensive tackle Nazair Jones was signed and also confirmed a report from Monday that another defensive tackle, Eli Ankou, was signed as well. In total, the brings the Bills up to nine big boys in the middle of the defensive line on their roster currently.
    NFLPosted by
    FanSided

    Stefon Diggs incalculably valuable to Buffalo Bills offense

    Stefon Diggs’ contract was ranked as the most valuable contract in the NFL but, even without the money involved, his worth to the Buffalo Bills is massive. The Buffalo Bills knew they were making a strong investment whenever they traded their 2020 first-round pick to Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. As time has passed, though, the investment has only gotten stronger. In fact, Brad Spielberger of PFF recently ranked Diggs’ contract as the best in the NFL.
    NFLBuffalo News

    Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

    Let’s get right to Part 2 of the most recent Bills Mailbag …. Jay Skurski answers all of your Buffalo Bills questions in the latest edition of the Bills Mailbag. Matt Corey asks: Bills went practically all in on defensive line this year with draft/free-agent signings. What position do Bills go after next offseason/draft? Is Mitch Trubisky on the Bills’ roster after the trade deadline? Matt Milano most impactful player on the field (not named Josh)?
    NFLKVUE

    Top 10 NFL quarterbacks for 2021: Who makes the list?

    NEW YORK — We're in that slight summer lull in the NFL between mini camps and the start of training camp, so it's a perfect time for some position rankings. Typically, there's a lot of agreement at least who the top few quarterbacks in the NFL are at this time and that includes Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.
    NFLYardbarker

    Where Do Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen Rank Among the Top WR Duos in the NFL?

    This portion of the NFL offseason — the six or so weeks after OTAs and minicamp end but before training camp begins — is probably the slowest time of year in the sport. With minimal news or events, fans and media are left to do things like debate player rankings, make predictions about specific teams or divisions, and generally look ahead to the upcoming season.