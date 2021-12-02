ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills schedule: AFC East supremacy at stake on Monday Night Football

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YnuW_0ZyQeX3L00

Buffalo Bills schedule this week

Week 13 — vs. New England Patriots (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 6 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Point spread: Bills -2.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots +125; Bills -150
  • Over/under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Bills 21

This is the ultimate litmus test for the Bills and the stakes couldn’t be more significant. A win over the New England Patriots would trust Buffalo back into the conversation as a Super Bowl contender. But if they lose at home and the Patriots dominate with the rushing attack and defense, the Bills will deserve all the skepticism moving forward.

Buffalo Bills schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Bills’ schedule starts with a big AFC matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and culminates with Buffalo taking in what promises to be an improved New York Jets team in Week 18.
  • Sportsnaut predictions the Bills will finish with a 14-3 record .

Click here to find out where the Buffalo Bills stand in our most recent NFL power rankings

Buffalo Bills roster outlook

Week 1 — Buffalo Bills lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-16

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Bills -6.5
  • Moneyline: Steelers +240; Bills -300
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 24, Steelers 17

This is not the way Buffalo wanted to start its 2021 season. A team with clear-cut Super Bowl expectations, Sean McDermott and Co. fell to the Steelers at home by the score of 23-16. Josh Allen was forced to throw 51 passes and lost a fumble in defeat.

Week 2 — Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins on the road, 35-0

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -3
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +145; Bills -175
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24

What a difference a week makes. Fresh off a loss to Pittsburgh to open the season, Buffalo throttled the division-rival Dolphins by the score of 35-0. Its defense did the heavy lifting here, recording six sacks of Dolphins quarterbacks and forcing three turnovers in the blowout win.

Week 3 — Buffalo Bills beat Washington Football Team at home, 43-21

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -7.0 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Bills (-450), WF (+350)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 20, Washington 14

After a season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, Josh Allen and the Bills have outscored their past two opponents by a combined margin of 78-21. This Week 3 contest against Washington saw Allen complete 32-of-43 passes for 358 yards with five total touchdowns and zero interceptions. If he continues to play like this, the Bills are going to be hard to beat in the AFC.

Week 4 — Buffalo Bills beat Houston Texans, 40-0

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Bills -16.5
  • Moneyline: Texans +750; Bills -1300
  • Over/under: 47.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 45, Texans 10

One of the biggest point spreads of Week 4, Buffalo more than lived up to the expectations against a lifeless Texans squad. Josh Allen completed 20-of-29 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns against one interceptions. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense intercepted Davis Mills four times en route to winnings its third consecutive game after a season-opening loss.

Week 5 — Buffalo Bills beat Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
  • Moneyline: Bills +120; Chiefs -145
  • Over/under: 56.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Chiefs 31

Talk about a statement victory for Sean McDermott’s squad. Pretty much from the get at Arrowhead, Buffalo out-classed the two-time defending AFC champs in a rematch of last season’s conference title game. Josh Allen outplayed Patrick Mahomes , throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Mahomes turned the ball over three times. We now have to look at Buffalo as the top team in the conference right now.

Week 6 — Buffalo Bills lose to the Tennessee Titans, 34-31

  • When: Monday, October 18 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Point spread: Bills -6.0
  • Moneyline: Titans +210; Bills -260
  • Over/under: 53.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 34, Titans 23

Now, that was one entertaining game. Derrick Henry traded barbs with Josh Allen throughout with Tennessee pulling out a narrow 34-31 victory. Both defenses struggled. Henry went for 143 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans while Allen tallied nearly 400 total yards and three scores himself. However, the Titans’ late-game goal-line stand made the difference in an absolutely huge win .

Week 8 — Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 26-11

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Bills -14.0
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +575; Bills -800
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 38, Dolphins 17

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bills were able to come out of their bye with a big win to move to 5-2 on the season. Josh Allen tallied north of 300 total yards and three touchdowns, pretty much making up Buffalo’s entire offense in the process. Meanwhile, the Bills held Miami to 262 total yards of offense in the win.

Week 9 — Buffalo Bills lose to Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-6

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Bills -14.5
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +625; Bills -1000
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnat prediction: Bills 42, Jaguars 13

What an absolutely disastrous loss for Buffalo against a Jaguars squad that had lost 21 of 22 heading into Week 9. The Bills turned the ball over three times (all coming from Josh Allen). Despite playing good defense, that was the different in a game that might have exploited some of Buffalo’s weaknesses.

Week 10 — Buffalo Bills beat New York Jets, 45-17

  • When: Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Bills -12.0
  • Moneyline: Jets +500; Bills -700
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 41, Jets 13

After an ugly Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, Buffalo responded big time against the Jets. That included Josh Allen completing 21-of-28 passes for 366 yards. Meanwhile, the Bills’ defense forced a whopping five turnovers to get back on track.

Week 11 — Buffalo Bills lose to Indianapolis Colts, 41-15

  • When: Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Bills -7.0
  • Moneyline: Colts +240; Bills -300
  • Over/under: 50.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Colts 23

Everything that could possibly go wrong for the Bills in Week 11 went wrong. Its defense yielded five total touchdowns to Jonathan Taylor as Josh Allen threw two interceptions in an humiliating loss in front of Buffalo’s home fans in Western New York.

Week 12 — Buffalo Bills beat the New Orleans Saints (TNF), 31-6

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Point spread: Bills -5.5
  • Moneyline: Saints +200; Bills -240
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Saints 20

Buffalo handled its business on Thanksgiving. Facing a woeful Saints’ roster, the Bills cruised to victory behind a 21-point second half. There are still concerns with this team, especially after the Tre’Davious White injury, but Buffalo will be happy to see its team play up to expectations.

Buffalo Bills schedule predictions

Related: Updated NFL defense rankings

Week 14 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 4:25 PM CBS

A potential Super Bowl preview in mid-December, this one should be an absolute blast. We’re going to go with Tom Brady and the home team to come out on top in a high-scoring and entertaining game.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 31, Bills 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjmQ4_0ZyQeX3L00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 — vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
TBD TBD TBD

The Sean McDermott game. Carolina’s former defensive coordinator going up against a team that had high expectations heading into the 2021 season. An injury to Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold’s struggles under center jinxed this. Buffalo will take advantage in Week 15.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 38, Panthers 17

Week 16 — @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

With Mac Jones under center, New England’s offense has had a hard time scoring points to keep pace with the better teams on their schedule. That will be the case Week 16, too.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 23

Week 17 — vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Unfortunately for new head coach Arthur Smith, their defense remains talentless after giving up nearly 25 points per game a season ago. We fully expect a shootout with Josh Allen and Co. doing enough against this embattled defense to come away with a home win. That’s especially true now that Julio Jones is in Nashville.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 40, Falcons 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQXVn_0ZyQeX3L00 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 18 — vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Robert Saleh is a better coach than Adam Gase. The Jets have a shiny new quarterback in Zach Wilson taking over for the struggling Sam Darnold and should be exciting on offense. Even then, New York is at least a year away from actually competing with other AFC East squads. Primarily, I am not sold on its makeshift defense being able to stop Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13

Buffalo Bills projected record: 14-3

More must-reads:

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Monday Night Football#Panthers#American Football#Afc East#Mnf#Espn Point#The New England Patriots#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Cbs Spread
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
FanSided

What does “CM” mean on NFL referee hats?

NFL referees during Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins wore “CM” on their hats. Week 10 of the NFL season officially began on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens went on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are looking to continue their climb up the AFC rankings, while the Dolphins were seeking to pull off the massive upset for their third win of the year.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Roethlisberger says he never hears Mike Tomlin in his helmet

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy