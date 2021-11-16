ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Rams schedule: Losing streak, QB issues take Rams into bye

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Rams schedule this week

Week 11 – BYE

Los Angeles Rams schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Los Angeles Rams open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears
  • Matthew Stafford will face the Detroit Lions in Week 7 on FOX
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Los Angeles Rams finish with an 11-6 record

Los Angeles Rams roster outlook

Our Rams’ predictions are based on their starting lineup looking like this in Week 1.

Week 1 — Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears at home, 34-14

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

Now, that’s scary. Making his Rams debut Sunday night, Matthew Stafford dominated in every which way. The veteran completed 20-of-26 passes for 321 yards with three touchdowns against zero interceptions. This spearheaded an electric Rams that put up 34 points in a dominating win. Opposing NFC West teams must take note.

Week 2 – Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Rams -4.5
  • Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20

Los Angeles had opportunities to put the Colts away and couldn’t get it done. Stalled drives kept the game close and then a baffling mistake on special teams handed the Colts seven points. Fortunately, Stafford and Kupp saved the day.

Week 3 – Los Angeles Rams 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Line: Rams (-6) ( BetMGM )
  • Spread: Buccaneers (-115), Rams (-105)
  • Over/Under: 55.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 31, Rams 27

Matthew Stafford and DeSean Jackson took it to the Buccaneers’ secondary in Week 3. With the quarterback-receiver duo connecting for some big plays, Los Angeles had plenty of momentum. The Rams’ defense took advantage, recording timely stops and containing Tom Brady.

Week 4 — Los Angeles Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals, 37-20

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:15 PM EST
  • Spread: Rams -4 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-200), Cardinals (+170)
  • Spread: 54
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Cardinals 28

Well, that was unexpected. Los Angeles looked like a juggernaut through the first three games of the Matthew Stafford era. This didn’t duplicate itself against a red-hot Arizona Cardinals team at home in Week 4. The Rams’ defense allowed 465 total yards of offense. A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins ate their defense alive. Stafford couldn’t keep pace. Hopefully for Rams fans, this was an exception to the rule.

Week 5 — Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks, 26-17

  • When: Thursday, October 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Point spread: Rams -2.5
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +115; Rams -135
  • Over/under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 37, Seahawks 34

The Rams needed to get back on track following last week’s disheartening loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Matthew Stafford and Co. did more than that, picking up a rare road win in Seattle. The veteran quarterback completed 25-of-37 passes for 365 yards. Robert Woods came back from irrelevance to haul in 12-of-14 targets for 150 yards. Los Angeles now finds itself at 4-1 on the season.

Week 6 – Los Angeles Rams trounced the New York Giants, 38-11

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Rams -10.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-600), GIants (+425)
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Giants 16

We expected the Rams to win convincingly, but this was a lot. Los Angeles beat the New York Giants by halftime, with the defense forcing takeaways on what felt like every drive. If this wasn’t easy enough for Stafford and Co. the Detroit Lions await in Week 7.

Week 7 — Los Angeles Rams beat Detroit Lions, 28-19

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Rams -16.5
  • Moneyline: Lions +800; Rams -1400
  • Over/Under: 50.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 41, Lions 10

This wasn’t the most-complete game we’ve seen from the now 6-1 Rams. It’s possible that Los Angeles overlooked a win-less Lions squad. Whatever the reason, this team was down heading into the fourth. Either way, Matthew Stafford put up another 300-plus yard game with three touchdowns. Good teams win stinkers. The Rams did that in Week 7.

Week 8 – Los Angeles Rams defeated the Houston Texans, 38-22

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Rams -14.4
  • Moneyline: Rams (-1000), Texans (+650)
  • Over/under: 46.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 42, Texans 3

The final box score is a lot closer than the game itself. Los Angeles held a 38-0 lead entering the fourth quarter and then counted down every second until the final whistle blew. This was basically a walk-through before that must-see Week 9 battle against the Titans.

Week 9 — Los Angeles Rams lose to Tennessee Titans, 28-16

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Line: Rams (-7.5) ( BetMGM )
  • Spread: Rams (-300), Titans (+250)
  • Over/Under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Titans 17

What an absolutely ugly performance from these Rams on “Sunday Night Football” Week 9. Taking on the Titans at home, this team laid a complete egg — losing by the score of 28-16. One game doesn’t define a season, but the Rams’ inability to get loose on offense could be telling. Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions and was sacked a whopping five times in a brutal performance on offense for the now 7-2 Rams.

Week 10 – Los Angeles Rams lost to San Francisco 49ers, 31-10

  • When: Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:15 PM EST
  • Point spread: Rams -4.0
  • Spread: 49ers +170; Rams -210
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 17

Four interceptions, two pick-sixes and 26 total points scored in the last two weeks. If Stafford doesn’t fix things after the bye, the criticism he avoided in Detroit will put a level of pressure the former No. 1 pick has never experienced before.

Los Angeles Rams schedule predictions

Week 12 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX
  • Line: TBD
  • Spread: TBD
  • Over/Under: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Packers 27

Matchups like this one are why the Rams acquired Miller. Green Bay found ways to limit the damage Aaron Donald can do when these teams met in the playoffs last year. But if Miller is coming off the right side, things get a lot more complicated for the Packers’ offense.

Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a very good, potentially even great, NFL quarterback. But going from the Clemson Tigers to the Jacksonville Jaguars will give him whiplash as this team is not ready to be competitive in Urban Meyer’s first season. The Jaguars will show some fight, but Los Angeles knows how to make life difficult for rookie quarterbacks.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Rams 30, Jaguars 21
Week 14 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 13 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Line: TBD
  • Spread: TBD
  • Over/Under: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 21

Since these teams last met, the Cardinals lost J.J. Watt to a season-ending injury and the Rams added a top pass rusher. Put that last game aside, this should come down to the wire.

Week 15 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 4:25 PM FOX

Getting the Seahawks away from home and getting into their backfield are keys to victory. Without the crowd on their side, the Seahawks won’t be able to do quite as much offensively. We’ve also seen that Wilson is good for at least one turnover against the Rams’ defense.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Rams 28, Seahawks 20

Week 16 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Minnesota might be flying under the radar right now. Its offensive line improved and the defense should be much healthier than it was last season. But this is still a team led by Kirk Cousins and that’s not a quarterback anyone can trust in marquee matchups.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Rams 31, Vikings 24
Week 17 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 4:25 PM FOX

Baltimore’s offensive line is a shell of what it used to be. That’s going to be a problem against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. To make matters worse, the Ravens can’t cover Cooper Kupp AND Robert WOods.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Rams 28, Ravens 21

Week 18 –  vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

At this point, Trey Lance will be the 49ers’ quarterback and he’ll have some NFL experience on his resume. That will create more challenges for Los Angeles, but playing at home with the potential No. 1 seed on the line gives the Rams an edge.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Rams 17, 49ers, 13

Los Angeles Rams record prediction: 16-1

