Los Angeles Rams schedule: Hosting the Arizona Cardinals to open the NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams finished the regular season with a 12-5 record while winning the NFC West. They’ll host the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wildcard Playoffs next weekend. We’ll have updates on odds, date, start time and broadcast information when they become available.

Los Angeles Rams open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears

Matthew Stafford will face the Detroit Lions in Week 7 on FOX

Sportsnaut predicts the Los Angeles Rams finish with an 11-6 record

Los Angeles Rams roster outlook

Our Rams’ predictions are based on their starting lineup looking like this in Week 1.

QB: Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford RB: Sony Michel, Cam Akers

Sony Michel, Cam Akers RB: Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson

Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt

Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt Defense: No. 5 in our NFL defense rankings

Los Angeles Rams season thus far

Week 1 — Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears at home, 34-14

When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )

Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300

Rams -400, Bears +300 Over/Under: 44

44 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

Week 2 – Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Rams -4.5

Rams -4.5 Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180

Rams -220, Colts +180 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20

Week 3 – Los Angeles Rams 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST Line: Rams (-6) ( BetMGM )

Rams (-6) ( BetMGM ) Spread: Buccaneers (-115), Rams (-105)

Buccaneers (-115), Rams (-105) Over/Under: 55.0

55.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 31, Rams 27

Week 4 — Los Angeles Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals, 37-20

When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:15 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 4:15 PM EST Spread: Rams -4 (BetMGM)

Rams -4 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Cardinals (+170)

Rams (-200), Cardinals (+170) Spread: 54

54 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Cardinals 28

Week 5 — Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks, 26-17

When: Thursday, October 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network

Thursday, October 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network Point spread: Rams -2.5

Rams -2.5 Moneyline: Seahawks +115; Rams -135

Seahawks +115; Rams -135 Over/under: 54.0

54.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 37, Seahawks 34

Week 6 – Los Angeles Rams trounced the New York Giants, 38-11

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Rams -10.5 (BetMGM)

Rams -10.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Rams (-600), GIants (+425)

Rams (-600), GIants (+425) Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Giants 16

Week 7 — Los Angeles Rams beat Detroit Lions, 28-19

When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST Spread: Rams -16.5

Rams -16.5 Moneyline: Lions +800; Rams -1400

Lions +800; Rams -1400 Over/Under: 50.5 points

50.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 41, Lions 10

Week 8 – Los Angeles Rams defeated the Houston Texans, 38-22

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM Point spread: Rams -14.4

Rams -14.4 Moneyline: Rams (-1000), Texans (+650)

Rams (-1000), Texans (+650) Over/under: 46.5 points

46.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 42, Texans 3

Week 9 — Los Angeles Rams lose to Tennessee Titans, 28-16

When: Sunday, November 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, November 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Line: Rams (-7.5) ( BetMGM )

Rams (-7.5) ( BetMGM ) Spread: Rams (-300), Titans (+250)

Rams (-300), Titans (+250) Over/Under: 54.0

54.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Titans 17

Week 10 – Los Angeles Rams lost to San Francisco 49ers, 31-10

When: Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:15 PM EST

Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:15 PM EST Point spread: Rams -4.0

Rams -4.0 Spread: 49ers +170; Rams -210

49ers +170; Rams -210 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 17

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 — Los Angeles Rams lose to the Green Bay Packers, 36-28

When: Sunday, November 28 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, November 28 at 4:25 PM EST Line: Rams +1, BetMGM

Rams +1, BetMGM Spread: Rams (+100), Packers (-120)

Rams (+100), Packers (-120) Over/Under: 48.5 points

48.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Packers 27

Week 13 — Los Angeles Rams beat Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-7

Point spread: Rams -14.0

Rams -14.0 Moneyline: Jaguars +575; Rams -850

Jaguars +575; Rams -850 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 30, Jaguars 21

Week 14 – Los Angeles Rams win 30-23 over Arizona Cardinals

When: Monday, Dec. 13 at 8:15 PM

Monday, Dec. 13 at 8:15 PM Line: Cardinals -2.5

Cardinals -2.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Moneyline: Rams +115; Cardinals -135

Rams +115; Cardinals -135 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 28, Rams 21

Week 15 – Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks, 20-10

When: Tueday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Tueday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Spread: Rams -5.5

Rams -5.5 Moneyline: Seahawks +200; Rams -250

Seahawks +200; Rams -250 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction : Rams 28, Seahawks 20

Week 16 – Los Angeles Rams beat Minnesota Vikings, 30-23

Point spread: Rams -3.0

Rams -3.0 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Moneyline: Vikings +140; Rams -170

Vikings +140; Rams -170 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Vikings 24

Week 17 – Los Angeles Rams beat Buffalo Bills, 20-19

Spread: Ramss -3.5

Ramss -3.5 Moneyline: Rams (-165), Ravens (+140)

Rams (-165), Ravens (+140) Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Ravens 24

Week 18 – Los Angeles Rams lose to San Francisco 49ers in OT, 27-14

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

When: Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 PM ET Spread: Rams -5.5

Rams -5.5 Moneyline: Rams (-250), 49ers (+200)

Rams (-250), 49ers (+200) Over/Under: 44.5 points

44.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 27, Rams 24

