NFL

Los Angeles Rams schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Rams schedule this week

Week 4 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 3 4:05 PM FOX
  • Spread: Rams -6 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-250), Cardinals (+210)
  • Spread: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Cardinals 28

The NFC West is stacked, but the Cardinals and Rams are arguably the top two teams in the division. Arizona’s firepower on offense is off the charts and the pairing of J.J. Watt with Chandler Jones should make an outstanding pass rush. But there are still legitimate worries regarding Arizona’s secondary and Stafford will exploit them at home for a victory.

Los Angeles Rams schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Los Angeles Rams open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears
  • Matthew Stafford will face the Detroit Lions in Week 7 on FOX
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Los Angeles Rams finish with an 11-6 record

Los Angeles Rams roster outlook

Our Rams’ predictions are based on their starting lineup looking like this in Week 1.

  • QB: Matthew Stafford
  • RB: Darrell Henderson, Sony Mitchel
  • RB: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell
  • TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt
  • Offensive Line: Andrew Whitworth (LT), David Edwards (LG), Brian Allen (OC), Austin Corbett (RG), Rob Havenstein (RT)
  • Defense: No. 2 in our NFL defense rankings

Los Angeles Rams schedule predictions

Week 1 — Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears at home, 34-14

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

Now, that’s scary. Making his Rams debut Sunday night, Matthew Stafford dominated in every which way. The veteran completed 20-of-26 passes for 321 yards with three touchdowns against zero interceptions. This spearheaded an electric Rams that put up 34 points in a dominating win. Opposing NFC West teams must take note.

Week 2 – Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM FOX
  • Spread: Rams -4.5
  • Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20

Los Angeles had opportunities to put the Colts away and couldn’t get it done. Stalled drives kept the game close and then a baffling mistake on special teams handed the Colts seven points. Fortunately, Stafford and Kupp saved the day.

Week 3 – Los Angeles Rams 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 26 4:25 PM FOX
  • Line: Rams (-6) ( BetMGM )
  • Spread: Buccaneers (-115), Rams (-105)
  • Over/Under: 55.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 31, Rams 27

Matthew Stafford and DeSean Jackson took it to the Buccaneers’ secondary in Week 3. With the quarterback-receiver duo connecting for some big plays, Los Angeles had plenty of momentum. The Rams’ defense took advantage, recording timely stops and containing Tom Brady.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Oct. 7 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

Playing at Lumen Field, formerly known as CenturyLink Field, wasn’t much of a challenge in 2020 with fans kept away. With the fans returning, the Seahawks will return to having one of the best home-field advantages in professional sports. Pair that with Russell Wilson trying to prove something in 2021 and Seattle sneaks away with a victory.

  • Week 5 schedule prediction: Seahawks 17, Rams 13
Week 6 – @ New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM FOX

Daniel Jones doesn’t make great decisions with the football and that issue is magnified even more when under pressure. That’s a bit of an issue for the New York Giants in a matchup against Aaron Donald. Los Angeles will lock up the Giants’ receivers, get home with pressure and probably get a defensive touchdown.

  • Week 6 schedule prediction: Rams 28, Giants 16

Week 7 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 24 4:05 PM FOX

Jared Goff will see this matchup as an opportunity for revenge. Sean McVay will personally fire up the Rams’ defense before the game. Even without the speech, Los Angeles dominates this game. With McVay encouraging his defense to prove a point, it won’t be pretty for Goff.

  • Week 7 schedule prediction: Rams 35, Lions 10

Week 8 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM FOX

The Houston Texans are going to be a historically bad team. The worst offense in the NFL is a lock to commit multiple turnovers, with the Rams’ defensive playmaking raising the possibility of a pick-six. Pair that with Houston’s secondary and pass rush, which basically don’t exist, it all results in a memorable blowout.

  • Week 8 schedule prediction: Rams 42, Texans 3
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 8:20 PM NBC

Los Angeles needs to contain Derrick Henry, a task that is far easier said than done. Fortunately, the Rams hold the advantage in the trenches and they have an offense capable of keeping the football away from the Titans. This will be an entertaining Sunday Night Football game that cements the Rams as a Super Bowl contender.

  • Week 9 schedule prediction: Rams 23, Titans 13

Week 10 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 15 8:15 PM ESPN

Losing Cam Akers hurts this offense significantly. While the injury doesn’t swing a ton of our predictions for the Los Angeles Rams schedule, it does influence this one. Previously projected to win on the road, this matchup now favors the 49ers and that’s even if Jimmy Garoppolo starts at quarterback.

  • Week 10 schedule prediction: 49ers 23, Rams 17

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX

Los Angeles certainly felt a lot better about this matchup with the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers threatened retirement. With the All-Pro quarterback returning to Green Bay and this game being played at Lambeau Field, the Packers prove what makes them the superior NFC team.

  • Week 12 schedule prediction: Packers 27, Rams 21

Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a very good, potentially even great, NFL quarterback. But going from the Clemson Tigers to the Jacksonville Jaguars will give him whiplash as this team is not ready to be competitive in Urban Meyer’s first season. The Jaguars will show some fight, but Los Angeles knows how to make life difficult for rookie quarterbacks.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Rams 30, Jaguars 21
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 13 8:15 PM ESPN

Beating a top-10 NFL team once in a season can be difficult, doing it twice is unlikely. We know the Cardinals have the weapons to challenge Los Angeles and Murray is the kind of quarterback who can get hot when a playoff spot is on the line. Ultimately, that leads to Arizona pulling out the victory in an epic shootout.

  • Week 14 schedule prediction: Cardinals 38, Rams 34

Week 15 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 4:25 PM FOX

Getting the Seahawks away from home and getting into their backfield are keys to victory. Without the crowd on their side, the Seahawks won’t be able to do quite as much offensively. We’ve also seen that Wilson is good for at least one turnover against the Rams’ defense.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Rams 28, Seahawks 20

Week 16 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Minnesota might be flying under the radar right now. Its offensive line improved and the defense should be much healthier than it was last season. But this is still a team led by Kirk Cousins and that’s not a quarterback anyone can trust in marquee matchups.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Rams 31, Vikings 24
Week 17 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 4:25 PM FOX

Baltimore finally started building an offense around Lamar Jackson. It will take time for the 20219 NFL MVP to develop chemistry with his new receivers and for the offensive line to gel, but this will be a cohesive unit late in the year. With the speed and talent to attack the Rams, the Ravens should secure a crucial home victory.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Ravens 27, Rams 24

Week 18 –  vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

At this point, Trey Lance will be the 49ers’ quarterback and he’ll have some NFL experience on his resume. That will create more challenges for Los Angeles, but playing at home with playoff seeding on the line is a strong motivator. We expect a defensive battle and the Rams to pull out a victory in the closing moments.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Rams 17, 49ers, 13

Los Angeles Rams record prediction: 11-6

IN THIS ARTICLE
