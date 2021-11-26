ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks schedule: Russell Wilson in desperate need of win on MNF

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks schedule this week

Week 12 – @ Washington Football Team (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 29 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Spread: Washington -1
  • Moneyline: Seattle +100; Washington -120
  • Over/under: 46.5

The Washington defense will have a hard time slowing down Russell Wilson’s weapons. With the Seahawks practically needing to win out in order to have any chance at a Wild Card spot, we’ll take Russ with his back against the wall.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seattle 24, Washington 20

Seattle Seahawks schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Seahawks are 3-7 in the 2021 NFL season.
  • Their Week 9 bye is set between games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers (Oct. 31 and Nov. 14).
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Seahawks will end the season with an 7-10 record.

Seattle Seahawks roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBP6S_0Zy5iXdP00
Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts to a defensive play against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Seahawks keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 – Seattle Seahawks won 28-16 @ Indianapolis Colts

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Seahawks -2.5
  • Moneyline: Seahawks -145; Colts +125
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Seahawks 31, Colts 26

A Carson Wentz renaissance in Indianapolis? Don’t hold your breath, Colts fans, despite the brilliance of Frank Reich. Wentz is dealing with monumental expectations, and any slip-up will be heavily scrutinized. He proved in Philly he’s not ready for that. Russell Wilson overwhelmed Indy with four touchdown passes in Week 1, as the Seahawks rolled to an easy road win.

Week 2 — Seattle Seahawks lost to the Tennessee Titans at home in overtime, 33-30

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:15 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -6.0
  • Moneyline: Titans +210; Seahawks -260
  • Over/Under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 35, Titans 28

Week 3 — Seattle Seahawks lost to the Minnesota Vikings on the road, 30-17

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Seahawks -2.0
  • Moneyline: Vikings +105; Seahawks -125
  • Over/under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Vikings 24

Seattle has now dropped two consecutive after a season-opening win. As with Week 2, this loss was all about a lack of a strong defense. Kirk Cousins completed 30-of-38 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Even without Dalvin Cook in the mix, Minnesota’s offense dominated against the Seahawks’ defense. That’s going to be a continued issue for this team.

Week 4 — Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 49ers, 28-21

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: 49ers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +115; 49ers -135
  • Over/under: 50.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 31, Seahawks 23

Dating back to college, Russell Wilson has never lost three consecutive games. That streak continued Week 4 with Seattle overcoming some initial struggles to defeat San Francisco by a touchdown in Santa Clara. There’s still issues for the Hawks on both sides of the ball. But we have to give them credit for coming through on the road.

Week 5 — Seattle Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-17

  • When: Thursday, October 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Point spread: Rams -2.5
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +115; Rams -135
  • Over/under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 37, Seahawks 34

Seattle lost more than a game in Week 5 against the division-rival Rams. Star quarterback Russell Wilson went down with a finger injury in the third quarter and did not return. We have no idea the extent of said injury. However, the Hawks are now 2-3 on the season and in last place in the NFC West (for now).

Week 6 — Seattle Seahawks lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime, 23-20

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Steelers -5
  • Moneyline: Seattle +185; Pittsburgh -225
  • Over/under: 42
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 23, Seahawks 10

Seattle now finds itself at 2-4 on the season following a third consecutive loss. With Russell Wilson sidelined, Geno Smith did what he could to lead the Hawks back from a 17-10 deficit against Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, a Smith fumbled in overtime lead directly to a walk-off Steelers win. We’re not sure where Seattle goes from here.

Week 7 — Seattle Seahawks lose to the New Orleans Saints, 13-10

  • When: Monday, October 25 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Point spread: Saints -4.0
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +185, Saints -225
  • Over/under: 42.0
  • Week 7 prediction: Saints 23, Seahawks 17

We’re not too sure where Seattle goes from here. It has lost five of six since starting the season with a win. Russell Wilson remains sidelined. Monday’s 10-point performance against New Orleans adds another layer to this. Outside of DK Metcalf’s 84-yard touchdown , Seattle did absolutely nothing on offense. It’s looking like a lost season in the Pacific Northwest.

Week 8 – Seahawks win 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 4:05 PM
  • Point spread: Seahawks -4.0
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +145 Seahawks -175
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 21

In what could be considered a must-win, Geno Smith managed the game well, only letting four balls go incomplete as the ‘Hawks shut out the Jags. Trevor Lawrence had a paltry 7.4 yards per completion in a matchup that was never close.

WEEK 9 BYE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyeYd_0Zy5iXdP00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Week 10 – Seattle Seahawks lose 17-0 to Green Bay Packers

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 PM
  • Spread: Green Bay -3.5
  • Moneyline: Seattle +150; Green Bay -180
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction : Packers 34, Seahawks 20

Russell Wilson came back, but he wasn’t himself, throwing two interceptions and having fewer than 200 yards on the day.

Week 11 – Seattle Seahawks lose 23-13 to Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4:25 PM
  • Spread: Seattle -3.5
  • Moneyline: Cardinals +145; Seahawks -175
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 17

Despite Kyler Murray missing his third consecutive game, Russell Wilson couldn’t take down the Colt McCoy-led Cardinals. Stick a fork in the Seahawks’ season.

Seattle Seahawks schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuW0o_0Zy5iXdP00
Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – vs. San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 8:20 PM NBC

Venue matters here, because if the Seahawks seize the early momentum, San Francisco’s offense isn’t as suited to play from behind since it’s so dependent upon the running game. Unless Trey Lance adds in a few surprise wrinkles to change the game, Seattle should take care of business.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 28, 49ers 24

Week 14 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Another easy one. No one has less talent on their roster than the Texans do. Seattle might roll up something like 500 yards of offense in this game. Anything less could be viewed as a disappointment.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 35, Texans 10

Week 15 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 4:25 PM FOX

Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tutu Atwell gives Los Angeles a four-deep receiving corps for new signal-caller Matthew Stafford to work with. Too many weapons for Seattle to handle on the back end, particularly without the 12th Man fans bellowing in support.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 38, Seahawks 27

Week 16 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

Justin Fields ‘ struggles coupled with the rookie having to play in the Pacific Northwest in late-December suggests Chicago will not be able to win this one. Go Seattle in a close game.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 20, Bears 19

Week 17 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 4:25 PM FOX

As tough as it has been for Jared Goff to succeed as the Lions’ new quarterback, it’ll be doubly tough to do so against the Seahawks. Goff has faced them many times before, but under far more favorable circumstances as a member of the Rams. This has blowout written all over it.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 38, Lions 13

Week 18 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has more juice in his legs than Wilson at this point, and the Cardinals’ front seven is far and away superior to the group Seattle has. Arizona imposing its will at the line of scrimmage, combined with home-field advantage, leads to a Seahawks defeat.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 35, Seahawks 23

Seattle Seahawks record prediction: 7-10

