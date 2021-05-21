newsbreak-logo
Seattle Seahawks schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks schedule and predictions takeaways:

  • The Seahawks face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • Week 9 bye is set between games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers (Oct. 31 and Nov. 14).
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Seahawks will end the season with a solid 11-6 record .

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2021 schedule is officially out , and the reigning NFC West champions will be one of the most fascinating contenders to follow through the new season.

Of course, Seattle’s main storyline revolves around quarterback Russell Wilson , and whether his offseason discontent with the organization will spill into the locker room and sabotage the Seahawks’ 2021 campaign.

Wilson doesn’t seem like the type to allow that to happen. On the other hand, who would’ve thought we’d be constantly floating his name in potential trade scenarios?

Here’s a game-by-game look at the Seahawks’ schedule for 2021, featuring score predictions for all 17 regular-season matchups.

Seattle Seahawks schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts to a defensive play against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Seahawks keeping and starting these key players:

Seattle’s offensive line is better than years past, and the addition of Gabe Jackson should help considerably. Wilson can mask a lot of deficiencies with his ability to scramble. The big question is how this new-look offense will perform, and how much of a role rookie D’Wayne Eskridge can carve out.

Week 1 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time TV
Sunday, Sept. 12 1:00 PM FOX

A Carson Wentz renaissance in Indianapolis? Don’t hold your breath, Colts fans, despite the brilliance of Frank Reich. Wentz is dealing with monumental expectations, and any slip up will be heavily scrutinized. He proved in Philly he’s not ready for that.

  • Week 1 prediction: Seahawks 31, Colts 26

Week 2 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time TV
Sunday, Sept. 19 4:25 PM CBS

Don’t expect a lot of field goals in this one, if any. It should be a high-scoring, entertaining affair between two aggressive coaches in Seattle’s Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel. Again, Wilson gets it done in crunch time to send the Titans back to Nashville with an “L.”

  • Week 2 prediction: Seahawks 35, Titans 28

Week 3 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV
Sunday, Sept. 26 4:25 PM FOX

The Vikings had a great draft class, yet haven’t done enough on defense to take a huge step forward there in 2021. Kirk Cousins should have Minnesota’s offense humming behind an upgraded line, but Wilson has the clutch X-factor to deliver a victory.

  • Week 3 prediction: Seahawks 42, Vikings 37

Week 4 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 3 4:05 PM FOX

Following a vicious Super Bowl hangover, San Francisco is going to be back in a big way. Numerous key starters return from injuries, including presumptive starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo and pass-rusher Nick Bosa. This Seahawks D won’t be able to stop the run well enough to pull off a road win in the Bay Area.

  • Week 4 prediction: 49ers 24, Seahawks 21

Week 5 – vs. Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

Date Time TV
Thursday, Oct. 7 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

These Rams just seem like too tough of a foe for Seattle knock off, regardless of the venue. Seattle’s defense is bound to be overwhelmed by Los Angeles’ upgraded aerial attack, although the Rams’ own losses in the secondary will make this duel in the Emerald City a scoreboard-lighting fireworks show.

  • Week 5 prediction: Rams 37, Seahawks 34

Week 6 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)

Date Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 17 8:20 PM NBC

This one could get ugly. It’ll probably come down to the last possession, but given the Seahawks’ superior ability to run the ball and Wilson’s superiority to Ben Roethlisberger , bet on the visitors to get it done at Heinz Field.

  • Week 6 prediction: Seahawks 17, Steelers 16

Week 7 – vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF)

Date Time TV
Monday, Oct. 25 8:15 PM ESPN

Football is a game of inches, and when one extremely turnover-happy QB is on one side, chances are, that team is going to lose — especially if they’re on the road. That’s what the Saints have in prospective starter Jameis Winston . This isn’t the same New Orleans juggernaut from years past.

  • Week 7 prediction: Seahawks 31, Saints 20

Week 8 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 4:05 PM CBS

Trevor Lawrence is going to keep the Jaguars competitive, but the hostile environment of Lumen Field, combined with the Jaguars’ collective inexperience, is going to be magnified in a setting like this.

  • Week 8 prediction: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 17

WEEK 9 BYE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Week 10 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 4:25 PM CBS

Simple exercise here: If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, the Packers are going to get the “W” at Lambeau Field. Should he leave the Packers, then Seattle wins this one going away.

  • Week 10 prediction: Packers 41, Seahawks 30

Week 11 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM FOX

Being at home is more significant to the Seahawks than almost any other NFL team. They should be able to rattle Cardinals QB Kyler Murray , who hasn’t had to really deal with that 12th Man smoke in a true pressure situation to date.

  • Week 11 prediction: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 17

Week 12 – @ Washington Football Team (MNF)

Date Time TV
Monday, Nov. 29 8:15 PM ESPN

That Washington defense is going to present some serious problems for a Seahawks offensive line that will be under the microscope as Wilson’s every move and body language are analyzed this year. The Football Team can also burn Seattle over the top with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown.

  • Week 12 prediction: Washington 23, Seahawks 20
Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – vs. San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Date Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 8:20 PM NBC

Venue matters here, because if the Seahawks seize the early momentum, San Francisco’s offense isn’t as suited to play from behind since it’s so dependent upon the running game. Unless Trey Lance adds in a few surprise wrinkles to change the game, Seattle should take care of business.

  • Week 13 prediction: Seahawks 28, 49ers 24

Week 14 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Another easy one. No one has less talent on their roster than the Texans do. Seattle might roll up something like 500 yards of offense in this game. Anything less could be viewed as a disappointment.

  • Week 14 prediction: Seahawks 35, Texans 10

Week 15 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 4:25 PM FOX

Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson and Tutu Atwell will probably give Los Angeles a five-deep receiving corps for new signal-caller Matthew Stafford to work with. Too many weapons for Seattle to handle on the back end, particularly without the 12th Man fans bellowing in support.

  • Week 15 prediction: Rams 38, Seahawks 27

Week 16 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

An unsettled quarterback depth chart in Chicago makes it extremely difficult to forecast the Bears’ season. They certainly don’t have an easy slate, and a road trip to Seattle is no exception. This should be a throwback, low-scoring game that Wilson helps the Seahawks pull out.

  • Week 16 prediction: Seahawks 20, Bears 19

Week 17 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 4:25 PM FOX

As tough as it’ll be for Jared Goff to succeed as the Lions’ new quarterback, it’ll be doubly tough to do so against the Seahawks. Goff has faced many times before, but under far more favorable circumstances as a member of the Rams. This has blowout written all over it.

  • Week 17 prediction: Seahawks 38, Lions 13

Week 18 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has more juice in his legs than Wilson at this point, and the Cardinals’ front seven is far and away superior to the group Seattle has. Arizona imposing its will at the line of scrimmage, combined with home-field advantage, leads to a Seahawks defeat.

  • Week 18 prediction: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 23

Seattle Seahawks projected record: 11-6

