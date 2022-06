Mops, vacuums and wipes help you keep the surfaces of your home clean, but what about cleaning the air in your home?. Air purifiers can help remove particles such as dander, pollen, dust and smoke from your home, which can be especially helpful if you have allergies. If you, like many Americans, spend most of your time indoors, having an air purifier can improve your indoor air quality significantly. You don't have to break the bank to do it either -- these Winix air purifiers are on sale for $139 and $149 on Woot.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO