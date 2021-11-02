CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals schedule: getting back on track without Kyler Murray

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWA2e_0ZxfXvri00

Arizona Cardinals schedule this week

Week 9 — @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 4:25 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Open
  • Moneyline: 49ers +120; Cardinals -145
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 20

With Kyler Murray unlikely to go in this one due to an ankle sprain, we’re forced to pick San Francisco to maintain home-field advantage. If, for some reason, Murray does play, this pick changes dramatically.

Arizona Cardinals schedule predictions, roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHJo1_0ZxfXvri00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
  • Arizona has three nationally-televised primetime games, including a Christmas Night outing against the Indianapolis Colts on NFL Network.
  • Sportsnaut predicts that the Cardinals will finish with a 14-3 record

Arizona Cardinals roster outlook

Week 1 — Arizona Cardinals defeated the Tennessee Titans on the road, 38-13

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Titans -3.0
  • Moneyline: Cardinals +125, Titans -152
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Cardinals 20

Kyler Murray and his Cardinals had it going big time on the road against a favored Titans team in their season opener. The third-year quarterback completed 21-of-32 passes for 289 yards with five total touchdowns, including this strike to Christian Kirk .

Week 2 — Arizona Cardinals beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-33

  • Spread: Cardinals -3.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +160; Cardinals -190
  • Over/under: 51.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 28, Vikings 24

Murray is quickly putting together a stellar case for NFL MVP. He stopped throwing to DeAndre Hopkins after the first touchdown drive, getting his other pass catchers involved. It culminated in another phenomenal performance. Maybe the Cards should have lost, but great teams catch breaks when they need them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04a1aO_0ZxfXvri00
Week 3 — Arizona Cardinals win 31-19 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Cardinals -7 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Cardinals (-375), Jaguars (+300)
  • Over/under: 52.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 34, Jaguars 24

Trevor Lawrence against Kyler Murray. Two of the past four No. 1 overall picks. Two quarterbacks who do things in very different ways. Sadly, this quarterback duel was a bit of a disappointment. Murray had a nice day through the air, but no touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over four times.

Week 4 — Arizona Cardinals beat Los Angeles Rams, 37-20

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:15 PM EST
  • Point spread: Rams -3.5
  • Moneyline: Cardinals +165; Rams -200
  • Over/under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Cardinals 23

Well, this wasn’t necessarily too expected. Despite seeing Arizona win its first three games of the season, there was an expectation that the Rams would come out on top. They defeated the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the season and seemed to be a juggernaut. Instead, Kyler Murray and his Cardinals made a major statement against one of the best defenses in the NFL. That included Arizona racking up 465 total yards of offense and 27 first downs. Whew.

Week 5 — Arizona Cardinals beat San Francisco 49ers, 17-10

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cardinals -5.0
  • Moneyline: 49ers +190; Cardinals -230
  • Over/under: 50.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31-27

This wasn’t the potent offensive attack led by Kyler Murray that we saw over the first four games of the season. However, Arizona’s stingy defense was able to hold rookie Trey Lance and the 49ers’ offense to a mere 10 points. It’s wins like this that can make you believers of the Cardinals. Winning an ugly game.

Week 6 — Arizona Cardinals beat Cleveland Browns, 37-14

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Browns -3.0
  • Moneyline: Cardinals +145; Browns -175
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 31, Cardinals 24

Nope. These Cardinals are not pretenders. Even without Kliff Kingsbury and multiple players due to COVID-19, Arizona went into Cleveland and dominated a good Browns squad to move to 6-0 on the season. MVP candidate Kyler Murray threw four more touchdowns against zero interceptions and has tallied 17 total touchdowns and four interceptions through six games. Arizona has also now scored north of 30 points in five of its six games this season.

Week 7 — Arizona Cardinals beat Houston Texans, 31-5

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cardinals -20.0
  • Moneyline: Texans +1100, Cardinals -2500
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Week 7 prediction: Cardinals 42, Texans 10

It wasn’t pretty early, but the undefeated Cardinals were actually able to cover as three-touchdown favorites over a hapless Texans squad. Kyler Murray accounted for another three touchdowns while completing 20-of-28 passes. Arizona held Houston’s inept offense to 160 total yards of offense. A tale of two teams this season.

Week 8 — Arizona Cardinals lose to the Green Bay Packers, 24-21

  • Point spread: Cardinals 6.0
  • Moneyline: Packers +210; Cardinals -260
  • Over/under: 51.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Packers 27

Ouch. That’s just a bad loss for Arizona. It had the ball at the Packers five yard line in the final seconds with an opportunity to move to 8-0. That’s when Kyler Murray threw an interception on a pass intended for A.J. Green to end the game. This came after Arizona’s defense put up a tremendous goal-line stand of its own.

Arizona Cardinals schedule predictions

Week 10 — vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 4:05 PM FOX

Arizona’s top-ranked defense should have its way against Sam Darnold in this one. We just don’t envision a scenario in which the Panthers are able to score enough and avoid the mistakes to keep up with Kyler Murray and Co.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 30, Panthers 17

Week 11 — @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM FOX

With Russell Wilson like to return for this one, we’re going to go with the home team to salvage at least one game in this two-game set. Sure Arizona is much better better than Seattle at this stage, but home-field advantage in late November will count for something.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 24

WEEK 12 BYE

Week 13 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

Justin Fields’ struggles will likely come out in full droves against an elite-level Cardinals defense which presents major issues from a pass-rush perspective. And while Chicago’s defense should keep this somewhat close, look for another Cardinals win here.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 27, Bears 17

Week 14 — vs. Los Angeles Rams (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 13 8:15 PM ESPN

Obviously, the Rams’ addition of Matthew Stafford changes the dynamics here big time. It’s also important to note that Kliff Kingsbury is 1-4 in his Cardinals career against Los Angeles . This must change if the Cardinals want to win the division. Look for that to be the case as the Cards take a stranglehold on the division.

  • Week 14 prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6TNG_0ZxfXvri00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 — @ Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

While Detroit has been competitive at home this season, there’s no real reason to think Dan Campbell’s squad will be able to keep this close with Arizona battling for a division title and home-field.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 38, Lions 17

Week 16 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Christmas)

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Dec. 25 8:15 NFL Network

The Colts’ issues at wide receiver could come into play in this one. It will enable the Cardinals to focus primarily against the run while stacking the middle of the field with the likes of star defenders Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons. That should be the difference in what will be a low-scoring game.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 20, Colts 17

Week 17 — @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Did the Cowboys improve their defense enough this offseason to be seen as a legitimate playoff threat? What we’re seeing so far suggests that. In fact, Dallas has to be seen as a legit title conference contender. The Boys will prove that at home to open up the 2022 calendar year.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuGOV_0ZxfXvri00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 — vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

Will Seattle have anything to play for here? If not, will its players get up for an otherwise meaningless Week 18 game? On the other hand, there’s no telling whether Arizona will have home-field wrapped up. All things equal, we’re obviously going with the home team here.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 27

Arizona Cardinals projected record: 14-3

Comments / 6

