Arizona Cardinals schedule: Division battle against the Rams in the NFC Wildcard Playoffs

Arizona Cardinals schedule

The Arizona Cardinals finished the 2021 regular season with an 11-6 record. They’ll take on the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Southern California in the NFC Wildcard Playoffs next weekend. We’ll have updates regarding odds, date, start time and broadcast information when they become available.

Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Cardinals keeping and starting these key players:

QB — Kyler Murray

RB — James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin

WR — A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore (rookie), DeAndre Hopkins ( on IR )

TE — Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams (IR), Darrell Daniels

Defense — Cardinals ranked 8th in the NFL this week

Arizona Cardinals’ season so far

Week 1 — Arizona Cardinals defeated the Tennessee Titans on the road, 38-13

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on FOX Spread: Titans -3.0

Titans -3.0 Moneyline: Cardinals +125, Titans -152

Cardinals +125, Titans -152 Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Cardinals 20

Week 2 — Arizona Cardinals beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-33

Spread: Cardinals -3.5

Cardinals -3.5 Moneyline: Vikings +160; Cardinals -190

Vikings +160; Cardinals -190 Over/under: 51.0

51.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 28, Vikings 24

Week 3 — Arizona Cardinals win 31-19 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX Spread: Cardinals -7 ( BetMGM )

Cardinals -7 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Cardinals (-375), Jaguars (+300)

Cardinals (-375), Jaguars (+300) Over/under: 52.0

52.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 34, Jaguars 24

Week 4 — Arizona Cardinals beat Los Angeles Rams, 37-20

When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:15 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 4:15 PM EST Point spread: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Moneyline: Cardinals +165; Rams -200

Cardinals +165; Rams -200 Over/under: 54.0

54.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Cardinals 23

Week 5 — Arizona Cardinals beat San Francisco 49ers, 17-10

When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Cardinals -5.0

Cardinals -5.0 Moneyline: 49ers +190; Cardinals -230

49ers +190; Cardinals -230 Over/under: 50.0

50.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31-27

Week 6 — Arizona Cardinals beat Cleveland Browns, 37-14

When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Browns -3.0

Browns -3.0 Moneyline: Cardinals +145; Browns -175

Cardinals +145; Browns -175 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 31, Cardinals 24

Week 7 — Arizona Cardinals beat Houston Texans, 31-5

When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Cardinals -20.0

Cardinals -20.0 Moneyline: Texans +1100, Cardinals -2500

Texans +1100, Cardinals -2500 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Week 7 prediction: Cardinals 42, Texans 10

Week 8 — Arizona Cardinals lose to the Green Bay Packers, 24-21

Point spread: Cardinals 6.0

Cardinals 6.0 Moneyline: Packers +210; Cardinals -260

Packers +210; Cardinals -260 Over/under: 51.0

51.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Packers 27

Week 9 — Arizona Cardinals beat San Francisco 49ers, 31-17

When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, November 7 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: 49ers -5.5

49ers -5.5 Moneyline: Cardinals +210; 49ers -260

Cardinals +210; 49ers -260 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 17

Week 10 — Arizona Cardinals lose to the Carolina Panthers, 34-10

When: Sunday, November 14 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, November 14 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Cardinals -10.0

Cardinals -10.0 Moneyline: Panthers +365; Cardinals -500

Panthers +365; Cardinals -500 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 35, Panthers 13

Week 11 — Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks, 23-13

When: Sunday, November 21 at 4:25 PM EST

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seahawks -3.5 Moneyline: Cardinals +145; Seahawks -175

Cardinals +145; Seahawks -175 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 24

Week 13 — Arizona Cardinals beat Chicago Bears, 33-22

When: Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Cardinals -8.0

Cardinals -8.0 Over/under: 47.0

47.0 Moneyline: Bears +310; Cardinals -400

Bears +310; Cardinals -400 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 27, Bears 17

Week 14 — Arizona Cardinals lose to Los Angeles Rams, 30-23

When: Monday, Dec. 13 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, Dec. 13 at 8:15 PM ET Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Cardinals -2.5 Over/under: 51.5

51.5 Moneyline: Rams +120; Cardinals -145

Rams +120; Cardinals -145 Week 14 prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 23

Week 15 — Arizona Cardinals lose to Detroit Lions, 30-12

When: Sunday, December 19 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 19 at 1:00 PM ET Point spread: Cardinals -13.0

Cardinals -13.0 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Moneyline: Lions +550; Cardinals -800

Lions +550; Cardinals -800 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 38, Lions 17

Week 16 — Arizona Cardinals lost to Indianapolis Colts, 22-16

Point spread: Cardinals -1.0

Cardinals -1.0 Over/under: 49.0

49.0 Moneyline: Colts -105; Cardinals -115

Colts -105; Cardinals -115 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 23, Cardinals 20

Week 17 — Arizona Cardinals beat Dallas Cowboys, 25-22

When: Sunday, January 2 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 2 at 4:25 PM ET Point spread: Cowboys -6.0

Cowboys -6.0 Over/under: 52.0

52.0 Moneyline: Cardinals +190; Cowboys -230

Cardinals +190; Cowboys -230 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 23

Week 18 — vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 PM

Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 PM Point spread: Cardinals -6.5

Cardinals -6.5 Over/under: 480

480 Moneyline: Seahawks +240; Cardinals -290

Seahawks +240; Cardinals -290 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 20

