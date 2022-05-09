ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Is Selling Sun Squad Inflatable Pools Designed for Family Fun

By Daisy Maldonado
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that summer is quickly approaching, it’s pretty much the only thing we’re thinking about. I mean seriously, we can’t wait to spend more days outside in the sun catching up with our friends and family. We’ve already been checking off a few must-have items on our summer shopping list such as beach towels , trendy pool floats , coolers , and more. But for those of us who aren’t quite ready to jump back into a normal summer routine with packed beaches, we’ve found the perfect solution for bringing the fun right to your home. Target is selling Sun Squad inflatable pools that are perfect for family fun — and they are so affordable. Check them out below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

3-Ring Round Pool

A pool for $20?! No, it’s not too good to be true. Just head on over to Target and pick yourself up one of these 3-ring round pools .

3 Ring Round Pool

$20


Family Above Ground Pool with Bench

This two-tier family pool is equipped with a comfy cushioned seat and backrest as well as two handy cup holders — so grownups can relax while little ones splash away.

$45


Deluxe Rectangular Family Inflatable Above Ground Pool

This three-tier blue pool is ideal for the days when you’re hoping to stretch out a bit more.

$30


Splash Boms Pool Party Pack

What’s pool-time fun without some pool toys ? This set includes a lightweight foam football, throwing disc, and more.

$10


We can’t wait to spend more time outdoors after the long lockdown we’ve all experienced over the last year and we’re gearing up to have the best summer ever. With outdoor entertaining items so readily available, there’s no reason why we can’t have a totally safe and fun season.

