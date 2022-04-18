ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 16 Best Mules for Men Cover Your Toes But Let Your Feet Breathe

By Jonathan Zavaleta and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjOTP_0ZvTRYyR00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Many fashion trends are hard to explain. Who knows why certain fashions get so popular when they are often so unmoored from whatever else is going on at the time. But the ascendant popularity of men’s mules makes sense right now. Because bending down to properly fit your shoe to your foot is so two years ago.

Today, modern men’s fashion is all about comfort, from the latest athleisure brands to comfortable t-shirts and dad shoes. These popular slip-on shoes aren’t just about comfort, however. The best mules can also be a stylish addition to casual and formal outfits, and there are a ton of stylish mules to choose from in 2022.

Keep scrolling to see the best mules for men to wear right now, with a wide range of options from Adidas and Birkenstock to Gucci and Balenciaga.

What Are Mules? They’re the Perfect Hybrid Shoes

The best mules have been a closet staple for women for a long time, but men are finally catching up to the appeal of this laid-back style. When many of us were spending more time at home, there was a real value to shoes that were versatile enough to wear around the house and on a daily sanity walk. Now, we don’t want to give up our comfy slip-ons, and so men’s mules are here to stay.

So what are mules? This is a hybrid shoe style that’s halfway between a full clog and sandals. They feature a closed toe but an open heel, and with rare exceptions, there are no laces or straps to keep your feet in place. The best mules can be made from anything: leather, suede, rubber, textiles and synthetic materials.

Mules for men have been growing in popularity for a while now, and many of the most popular options today arguably draw their inspiration from three shoes in particular, which have spearheaded the popularity of the style — the Birkenstock Boston, the Gucci Horsebit backless loafer and the Crocs Clog. (Two out of three of these shoes can be found below, and you’ll have to keep scrolling to find out which style didn’t make the cut in our guide to the best men’s mules of 2022.)

The Birkenstock Boston is a stylish, hippie-ish shoe made of suede with a comfortable cork footbed. On the dressier end, Gucci’s iconic horse-bit loafer has gotten a louche upgrade in the form of a backless style, a look that’s simultaneously so luxurious and so casual that it feels like the kind of shoe you’d wear in a suite at the Chateau Marmont. Finally, there’s the dark horse of the bunch, Crocs, which are technically considered clogs, a close cousin of the mule. They’re a decidedly ugly shoe that’s gained a remarkable amount of fashion clout. All of these shoes radically diverge in design, yet they all have comfort in common.

Much like the animal it shares a name with, the mule is an interesting hybrid of two different things. Many men’s mules combine traditional outdoor shoe styles with details from house slippers . The best mules for men will be made from luxurious materials like leather that make it impossible not to want to wear them outside the house. And because men’s sneakers are still dominant, you can even find backless takes on popular styles from brands like Adidas and Vans. As great as all of these shoes are around the house, they’ll be even better for your post-pandemic hangs.

The Best Mules for Men

Keep scrolling to see the best men’s mules of the year.

We scoured the web to bring you some of our favorite men’s mules you can buy online right now, with styles and prices to suit everyone. From $30 sports slippers to designer mules you can wear to the office, we’ve got you (half) covered.

1. Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed

BEST OVERALL

If you’re going to buy a single mule, make it the Birkenstock Boston. It may be a little adventurous if you were raised on a fashion diet of simple sneakers and dressy boots, but the Boston is enough of a classic that you’ll be able to work it into your wardrobe — it wears well with jeans, work pants and it can be worn with shorts, too. This shoe has a soft cork footbed and a supple suede upper. You can also choose leather options from this listing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOr1C_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs $129.00


Buy: Birkenstock Boston at Zappos $145.00

2. Greats The Foster Slipper

RUNNER UP

Greats built their brand making the kinds of sneakers you could wear with a suit, but they just so happen to make one of the best casual slippers around. The Foster slipper is a stylish option with a nylon upper and a thick rubber sole. It’s built for indoor wear, but it’s a great option to wear around town, too. True to their commitment to sustainability, the upper is made from recycled nylon and the sole is made from natural rubber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqNGV_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Greats the Foster Slipper $99.00

3. Gucci Elea Slip-On Mules

BEST SPLURGE

We love these Gucci slippers, but good luck finding the red colorway pictured below in stock. Fortunately, the Gucci Elea Slippers also come in Black and Mystic White, which are much easier to find. These designer mules have a rubber upper and rubber sole, and the iconic GG Gucci symbol is perforated on the upper. They’re not as expensive as you might think either, and you can order these summer shoes for under $500 — while they’re in stock!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1siC_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Gucci Elea Slip-On Mules at Nordstrom $460.00

4. Vince Alonzo Suede Slippers

LAIDBACK LUXURY

Last year, SPY included Vince’s stylish Alonzo 2 suede slippers in our guide to the best men’s mules of 2021, but this year we’re featuring the brand’s original Alonzo slippers instead. There’s a very good reason for that: if you head to Saks Off 5th (the discount site for Saks Fifth Avenue), you can save 44% on these shoes. These slippers from Vince come in a few different shades of suede, and at this price, they’re the perfect laidback mules for summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lB3vI_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Vince Alonzo Sport Suede Slippers $99.99 (orig. $180.00) 44% OFF

5. Reebok Beatnik Shoes

BEST DEAL

The Reebok Beatnik Shoes were originally released on August 17, 2021, and you can buy these new, effortlessly cool men’s mules right now on Reebok’s website. These mules are topped in a quilted upper that brings a camper sleeping bag-esque kind of vibe to the backless design. Instead of being fully backless, though, the shoes are complete with a buckled strap to keep your feet snug inside at all times. We love these in orange, but there are tons more colorways to check out.

Best of all, Reebok has slashed prices on its Beatnik shoes for the spring season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pxs3z_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Reebok Beatnik Shoes $59.97 (orig. $120.00) 50% OFF

6. Vans Checkerboard Slip-on Mule

REIMAGINED CLASSIC

Speaking of Vans, there’s a good chance that if you own canvas sneakers, you sometimes step on the backs to wear them around, instead of actually slipping them on the right way. This slip-on mule from Vans makes it easier by doing away with the back of the shoe entirely. Vans also make mule versions of their other iconic sneakers like the Authentic and the Old Skool. It’s worth noting that these are unisex, so the sizing is limited in larger men’s sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTRPP_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Vans Classic Slip-On Mule at Vans $55.00


Buy: Vans Classic Slip-On Mule at Zappos $59.95

7. Crocs Classic Clog

MOST COMFORTABLE

However you feel about them, it’s clear that Crocs aren’t going anywhere. For the record: we love our Crocs here at SPY . The best part about these clogs is that they allow you to show off your personality. You can choose your favorite color, a fun tie-dye pattern or use Crocs Jibbitz charms to decorate your footwear. Unlike most of the shoes on this list, these have an ankle strap for added support.

Read More: Our Favorite Crocs for 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPCfS_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Crocs Classic Clogs $39.98 (orig. $49.99) 20% OFF


Buy: Crocs Classic Clogs at Crocs $49.99

8. The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Traction V Mules

MOST POPULAR

The North Face’s mules have something of a cult following, and they offer the perfect blend of affordability, everyday comfort and style. They look like a puffer coat for your feet (and they basically are) and come in a bunch of stylish colors. The upper is made from the company’s ThermoBall Eco insulation, and the outsoles are made with high-traction rubber. That means these mules are rugged enough to take on camping trips and other outdoor adventures. Plus, they look cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RItdr_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Traction V Mules $59.00


Buy: The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Traction V Mules

9. Balenciaga Track Mule Sneakers

BEST HIGH FASHION

Want to turn heads with your footwear? Then you’ll want to splurge on these designer mules from Balenciaga, which recently surpassed Gucci as the new “it” luxury brand . The Balenciaga Track Mule Sneakers are unlike any other mules, and they’ll earn you fashion points and double takes wherever you go. They’re as expensive as you expect them to be, but if you want only the best mules for your feet, then head to Saks Fifth Avenue ASAP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPm0F_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Balenciaga Track Mule Sneakers $895.00

10. Adidas Adilette Clog

BUDGET BUY

The Adilette Clogs were inspired by classic Adidas sports slides, and they have a contoured EVA footbed that will conform to your foot shape over time. The colorful upper features perforations for added breathability, and these sports-inspired clogs are perfect for summer days on the boat, beach or dock. We love the bright blue colorway pictured below, but the black-and-white colorway is also striking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNDpc_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Adidas Adilette Sports Clogs $31.99 (orig. $45.00) 29% OFF


Buy: Adidas Adilette Sports Clogs at Adidas $32.00 (orig. $45.00) 29% OFF

11. Sperry Hemp Moc-Slider Mules for Men

BEST RESORT WEAR

As travel goes back to normal and festival season kicks into high gear, resort wear for men is more popular than ever before. We love these super laid-back mules from Sperry, which feature a hemp-based upper and soft terry cloth inner lining for added comfort. Best of all, the EVA outsole ensures that these mules will only become more comfortable as time goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sexh6_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Sperry Moc-Slider Hemp Mules for Men $90.00

12. KOIO Fuori Mules

MOST LUXURIOUS

Cool, comfortable and luxurious. What more could you need? The KOIO Fuori Mules should be on everyone’s shoe rack right now. These mules are handcrafted in Italy from a soft, handsome-looking suede everybody will look good in. Each mule has a cushioned footbed that morphs to your sole over time. They’re complete with a top buckle for added fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xkBr_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: KOIO Fuori Mules $168.00

13. Deer Stags Winston Mules

BEST CAMO PRINT

Camo isn’t going out of style anytime soon, and you can find these super-affordable slip-on shoes for men at Zappos. Even though these mules do come in other colors, we love the camo print. Don’t let the low price tag fool you — these men’s mules are made from genuine leather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGTNT_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Deer Stags Winston Mules for Men $32.47

14. Steve Madden Dazling Men’s Mules

BEST DRESS MULES

Looking for footwear you can wear into the office or to more formal events? Then go with Steve Madden’s Dazling mules, which come in a handsome tan suede or classic black leather. Despite the sophisticated design and horsebit accents, these men’s mules aren’t too expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRr2h_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Steve Madden Dazling Mules at Zappos $109.95


Buy: Steve Madden Dazling Men’s Mules

15. Skechers Sport Men’s Equalizer Coast to Coast Mule

BEST DAD SHOES

Men’s mules can be a little dorky — in a good way. So lean into the normcore aesthetic and rock full-on dad shoes , like these mules from Skechers. These sports mules can be worn on a casual hike and during other summer adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PX6BC_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: Skechers Sport Men’s Equalizer Coast to Coast Mule $49.95

16. FitFlop SHUV Leather Mules

BEST SUPPORT

With three layers of cushioning at the bottom, the SHUV Leather Mules are some of the most comfortable we’ve seen. But once you slip them on, you’re unlikely to want to take them off. At the toes, expect medium support to help you push off when you walk, in the middle, you’ll feel a soft material to maximize coziness, and at the heel, your foot will experience a firmer cushioning for impact. Not only that, but these leather mules are seriously good-looking. They come in a deep black color and look as if they were sculpted by hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTemC_0ZvTRYyR00


Buy: FitFlop SHUV Leather Mules $150.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Resale Revolution: Why Your Favorite Brand Wants Its Clothes Back

Click here to read the full article. Ecommerce has made it easy to buy clothing and gear from your favorite brands, but a strange trend is taking shape. Your favorite brands are now getting their clothing from you. Many top fashion and outdoor brands are increasingly offering secondhand items on their websites, typically from their own brand. And if you have stuff you’re looking to get rid of, and it’s in relatively good condition, many brands are now offering to compensate you for it. That means that shoppers can go to Patagonia and browse the brand’s discounted secondhand section the way...
APPAREL
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Year of Unexpected Collabs Continues With Justin Bieber and Vespa Arriving on 4/20

Click here to read the full article. We’ve officially entered Q2 of 2022, and this year is quickly establishing itself as the year of the collab. Think about it — we’ve already had crossover between the brands of Billie Eilish and Nike, Comme Des Garcons and New Balance and Gucci and Adidas, just to name a few. Now, The Biebs has entered the ring. After many rumors and a long-awaited build-up, Justin Bieber and Vespa have announced a scooter designed by the Canadian recording artist known for hits like “Purpose” “Sorry” and, of course “Baby.” The project combines the sensibilities of one...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

10 Sustainable Denim Brands For Jeans You’ll Wear Forever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I hate to break it to you, but your jeans are (probably) pretty bad for the environment. As a denim lover—I literally have over 20 pairs in my collection—this fact hurts me in a major way. So, I set out to find a few new sustainable denim brands to fall in love with—and boy, did I find ‘em. Oh, and of course I rounded them up for you to shop, too. Earth Day has...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Travel + Leisure

Nordstrom Rack Just Put More Than 2,000 Comfortable, Stylish Sandals on Sale for $50 or Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Warmer weather means it's finally sandal season. It's time to put away the boots and let those toes peek out. But, as you may know, sandals don't often provide the same support and comfort as a sneaker or closed shoe. Whether you are going on a trip where you'll be roaming the streets all day, have a job that keeps you on your feet, or just need a good pair of sandals to wear while getting in your steps, you want a sandal that is comfortable and stylish enough that you don't have to keep a spare pair of shoes in your purse to change into for dinner. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack put over 2,200 pairs of women's sandals on sale for under $50, which means you have practically endless options to choose from for your perfect summer shoe.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
purewow.com

16 Stores Like Abercrombie & Fitch for Staple Pieces and Trends Alike

In case you hadn’t heard, Abercrombie & Fitch has reinvented its brand, and we’ve been obsessed for the past year. Far from the days of moose logos and exclusionary sizing, the brand now sells trendy pieces like wide-leg trousers and corset tops, as well as staple pieces like blazers and high-quality jeans. If you’re looking for other stores like Abercrombie & Fitch, we have you covered. These 16 brands encompass similar styles and varying price points, ideal for every kind of shopper.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say These Pillow Slides Feel Like Marshmallows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fashion trends, it doesn’t get much better than pillow slides. We love a pretty heel, a corset top and a knotted headband, but when it comes to combining both style and comfort, the pillow […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#High Fashion#Design#Modern Men#Spy Com
Robb Report

Meet the Dutch Clothing Brand Making Coats to Save the Lives of Unhoused People

Click here to read the full article. “To me, it’s important that if you do good, you do good from the bottom-up,” says Bas Timmer, who has done just that with his nonprofit foundation Sheltersuit, which sources deadstock textiles and remnants from fashion’s cutting room floors and uses them to create protective clothing for the homeless. “Making a compromise on buying materials that do harm to nature or doing unfair production in other countries [is counterproductive]. In the end, even if you want to do good and help the homeless people, I don’t like to do it at a cost...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Refine Your Poolside Style With the Best Caftan Cover-Ups

Some of the most memorable names in fashion leaned heavily on the caftan—Diana Vreeland, Talitha Getty, André Leon Talley—and for good reason. This elegant robe dress speaks to a refined sense of taste with its elongated sleeves, slit neckline, and decorative details such as embroidery. The caftan finds its origins in North Africa and the Middle East and became a popular staple in the United States during the 1960s and ’70s (cue the Slim Aarons photographs!). It’s the rare kind of piece that’s effortless to throw on, but elevates your look instantaneously.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Apartment Therapy

This Stylish, Renter-Friendly Furniture Line I Love Features an Unexpected Material (and Everything Is Under $100!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my first apartment, I realized for the first time just how much work goes into crafting a home that’s completely my style. No longer limited by the four walls of my dorm room or childhood bedroom, I suddenly had all this empty space to fill, and I had to start from scratch selecting furniture I liked. I noticed that I was drawn to pieces that didn’t exactly fit the standard — I wasn’t looking for anything over the top, but I like little built-in surprises that make furniture stand out from the norm. That’s what led me to discover fabric furniture and the WLIVE brand.
HOME & GARDEN
Refinery29

The Bodiless Jumper Trend Makes No Sense & I Love It

There are some trends that feel utterly alien until you see them enough times and suddenly they make sense. This happens all over the worlds of fashion and interiors but for me (as an embarrassingly sincere lover of knitting) it is particularly marked in the world of fibre makers, artists and designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Billie Eilish’s New Nike Collaboration Looks Like a Brown Sac and Two Loaves of Bread… and We Love It

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It’s official: Billie Eilish has teamed up with Nike once again to release yet another pair of sneakers for fans to obsess over. Nike and Eilish announced the new collaboration on Monday, April 11, and in addition to the singer’s take on the Nike Air Force 1, the collection will also feature a brown t-shirt, hoodie and sweatpants. The new collection will launch on April 24 on Eilish’s website and will be available...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Comme Des Garcons’ Low-Key New Balance Collab Is the Only Shoe We Want for Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Comme des Garçons has a long history of sneaker collaborations; the Rei Kawakubo-helmed label has linked up with brands like Nike and Vans, and its wildly successful collab with Converse. The Japanese label’s latest collab is with New Balance on the CT300, a retro-inspired low-top style with mesh and leather paneling. The shoe is available in white with simple black detailing and black with simple white detailing. The CT300 is part of New...
APPAREL
SPY

Top 11 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $100 TRX Training System, 33% Off Fitbits, $210 Anker Power Station

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do! Maybe you missed our weekend roundup, but some of those great deals are still up and running even now. The four-star-rated OKP Life K2...
SHOPPING
Marie Claire

Take Care of It: How to Clean Your Luxury Handbag Into Resale Shape

Welcome to Take Care of It, where we'll share best practices for the upkeep and maintenance of luxury fashion purchases. A luxury handbag is a classic example of an “investment” piece, but with the hefty price tag also comes huge responsibility in terms of maintenance and care. After all, an adult purchase does in fact include some amount of adulting.
APPAREL
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy